The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 29, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 0.391 acres, part of mile square 9, south of Riverside Drive and apparent northeast corner of lands of Lloyd and Carol Stanford, Isabelle A. Young, Norwood, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $20,000
Town of Louisville: 9.139 acres, part of mile square 9 and 22, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 521 at division line between land owned by James and Marion Blanchard, Donald T. Bissonette and Darlene M. Bissonette, Bombay, sold to Sue E. Simms, Brasher Falls $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 406 Clark Street, Bruce M. McGill, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew A. McGill, Ogdensburg $35,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, lost 1 on corner of junction of Depot and Morgan Streets, Roger B. Tooley, individually and as surviving spouse of Carl M. Tooley, Joliet, Ill., sold to Stephen Hollis, Norwood $13,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, lot 8 on map and servey prepared by Robert James Lawson, Ismael Martinez Jr. and Maryann Martinez, Fishkill, sold to Eric J. Serguson and Tammy L. Serguson, Massena $124,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 30, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Kendrew Corners-Rensselaer Falls-Woodbridge Corners Highway 186 and southeasterly corner of Samuel McAdoo property, Phillip Guy and Marian Guy, trustees of Phillip Guy and Marian Guy Living Trust, Homer, sold to Scott Guy and Jennie Guy, Moravia $12,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of Farmer street intersected from Segar and Oliver premises, Sylvia S. Haq, truestee of the Family Trust under the Haq Living Trust, Ithaca, sold to Jesse C. Coburn and Sarah Coburn, Canton $170,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.99 acres, westerly of Route 59 at northeasterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Ana Martinez, William L. Hayman and Chrystal T. Hayman, Potsdam, sold to Jerrid L. Lavoie and Genevieve R. Ramsay, Potsdam $220,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.89 acres, in lot 212 of Goff and Spencer Map, beginning on River Road east of intersection with Gore Road, Aaron S. Poirier, Ireland, W.Va., sold to Scott R. Bennett and Debra P. Bennett, Potsdam $62,000
Town of Morristown: 71.01 acres, northwesterly of Oak Point Road at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Barbara Sorogna Whitman, Chris Snye, ast trustee of the Martin H. Snye and Michelle L. Snye Irrevocable Trust, Delmar, sold to Jonas M. Glick and Elizabeth J. Glick, Brier Hill $63,000
Village of Massena: 0.3828 acres, beginning at southeasterly bounds of Owl Avenue at most westerly corner of lot 13, Steven W. Fournier and Pamela J. Fournier, Massena, sold to James F. Robillard, Las Vegas, Nev. $139,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of West Street at northeast corner of O.L. Taylor lot, William Palmer III, Canton, sold to Linda Fay, Canton $105,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, 43 Park Street, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to Lawrence Wesley Labarge and Jamie Nicole Labarge, Norfolk $36,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 2.26 acres, beginning on westerly line of parcel 1 and southerly bounds of Route 11-B;and Parcel 2: 2.53 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly line of property owned by Village of Potsdam and southerly bounds of Route 11-B, Mary T. Fullerton, Potsdam, as executor of last will and testament of Gerald F. Fullerton, sold to Ronald R. Page, Potsdam $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 1, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.46 acres, lot 3 of block 61, Village of Heuvelton, beginning in northeasterly bounds of State Street from westerly corner of lands of Kenneth A. and Judith A. Debarth, Danielle Gemme, Chase Mills, sold to Christie Warren, Heuvelton $45,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, part of lot 28, township 13 of great lot 2, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northwest corner of Hinman lot where it crosses Luke Brown Road, John R. Williams Jr., Massena, sold to Erwin Pike Jr. and Brenda Pike, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 8.34 acres, northwesterly of County Route 4, beginning of intersection with Howes Pine Drive, Eric G. Reynolds and Chelsea J. Reynolds, Ogdensburg, sold to Gerald A. Howes and Mildred Anne Howes, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Morristown: Condominium Unit, 317 Riverview Drive, Julian J. Spence, Morristown, sold to William Vielhauer and Katherine Vielhauer, Ogdensburg $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 2, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, 26 Trade Road, lot 13, St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, Canton, sold to Curran Renewable Energy LLC, Massena $600,000
Town of Hammond: 1.5 acres, on Oak Island, James M. Tyler and R. Wayne LeChase, West Monroe, sold to Joshua Skolnick and Barbara Skolnick, New Hope, Pa. $925,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.3 acres, 285 Spencer Street, Tina M. Horton, Gouverneur, sold to Nichole Yvonne Smith and Kevin J. Measheaw, Gouverneur $2,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, 320 Jersey Avenue, William D. Hosmer, Ogdensburg, sold to Johnathan Sterling Stanton, Ogdensburg $59,000
Town of Brasher: 5.91 acres, in lots 30 and 32 of Brodie Tract, beginning in southwesterly boundary of Route 37C in southerly shore of St. Regis River, John A. Lazore, Hogansburg, sold to Krystal Hallman, Akwesasne $11,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 12 on “Putnam River Woods Estates,” Phillip M. Bridgman and Donna-Jean Bridgman, Hannawa Falls, sold to Carl J. Zender and Kristen L. Zender, Hannawa Falls $265,000
Village of Potsdam: 32 rods of land, beginning at easterly bounds of Cedar Street at northerly line of Henry C. Curtis’ lot, Songling Huang, Bridgewater, N.J., sold to Raymond E. Holohan and Sheri Holohan, Cooperstown; Scott G. LaRock and Allyson S. LaRock, West Hartford, Conn.; and Megan B. VanAken, West Sand Lake $126,000
Town of Canton: 10.5 acres, in mile square 7 of eighth and ninth ranges, beginning on road leading from Brick Chapel to Pyrites at intersection of easterly line of lot 9, Carol Coller, Hermon, executer for Sharon Mackin, sold to Bill J. Deno and Carlyn Leigh, Massena $8,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.37 acres, part of lot 71, beginning at intersection of Old State Road and Irish Settlement Road, Doris J. Stiles, as trustee of the Kathryn Thompson Trust, Heuvelton, sold to Debra D. LaClair and Jeffrey A. Briseboism, Port Charlotte, Fla. $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 6, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 8 acres, beginning at intersection of Currier Road and Hallahan Road, Michael Holtz, Denver, Colo.; Kevin Holtz, South Leigh Acres, Fla.; Robert Holtz, Naples, Fla.; and Patricia Holtz, Naples, Fla., sold to Gavin McGrath, Brasher Falls $8,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lot 262 of Stevens Survey, beginning on east bank of Deer River, Elizabeth Belgarde, individually and as surviving spouse of Francis Belgarde, Massena, sold to Michael R. Derouchie and Virginia M. Derouchie, Brasher Falls $20,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 6 Fairbanks Road, Michael A. Cowden, Skaneateles; and Gerald P. Cowden, Fulton, sold to Jeffery L. Yerden and Jennifer K. Kelly, Farmington $18,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, beginning in the highway running from Union School House to Union Mills westerly of school house, Arthur P. Webb and Jaime R. Webb, Canton, sold to Peter Rubin, Potsdam $9,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 7, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 3.2 acres, 69 Denton Road, Denise Burnett, Winthrop, sold to Brandi Rotach, North Lawrence $3,430
Town of Hermon: 2.1 acres, 615 Beach Road, Catherine J. Lytle, Heuvelton, sold to David L. Shaffer and Kimberly Shaffer, Hermon $12,500
Town of Gouverneur: 37.0824 acres, beginning at north corner of parcel conveyed to William E. Randall in west line of lands of Richard and Robert Williams, Mark J. Mcintosh, Gouverneur, sold to Jimmy S. Jackson, Gouverneur $170,000
Town of Hopkinton: 21.1 acres, County Route 49, Dean W. Guando, West Babylon, sold to Colby A. Foster and Elizabeth A. Foster, Norwood $17,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northeast corner of lot owned by Frederick and Muriel Delisle at west bounds of Leroy Street, Brenton Faber and Rebecca Faber, Worcester, Mass., sold to Mitchell C. Teich and Gretchen M.R. Teich, Canton $182,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.7 acres, beginning at Somerville-Gouverneur state Highway in northwest line of William Hall Farm, Gayla J. Cole, Redwood; Rodger S. Fuller, Gouverneur; John T. Fuller, Gouverneur; Tiffanee Savage, Clayton; and Janet M. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel A. Desormeaux, Gouverneur $55,000
Village of Edwards: 0.23 acres, beginning at right-of-way marking northeast corner of the land of Fred W. Lennoz and Martha C. Lennox, Michael A. Lennox and Martha C. Lennox, Watertown, sold to Michaela Wilson, Russell $25,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.06 acres, beginning at point in southerly line of parcel conveyed to Ronald L. Blair to bank of Oswegatchie River, Jordan A. Jackson and Tabitha A. Jackson, Dedham, Maine, sold to Joshua B. Weaver and Taylor Weaver, Gouverneur $156,000
Town of Fowler: 3.12 acres, part of township 7, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on Country Club Road and southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to David J. and Teresa D. Martin, Ethan C. Constance, Philadelphia, sold to Jesse T. Murray and Katlynnrose E. Murray, Adams $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 5 and 6 in block 413, Paul J. Lacombe, Ogdensburg, sold to Zachary Barr, Ogdensburg $67,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.32 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Grove Street at intersection with easterly boundary of parcel of land now or formerly of Theodore C. and Helen D. Mellas, Renee J. Dominie, successor trustee of Cynthia A. Lapointe Trust, Potsdam, sold to Ronald L. Lapointe, Saranac Lake $50,000
Town of Canton: 7.2 acres, 3454 A, B, C Route 68, Harry T. Degroat, Canton, sold to David L. Smith and Deborah M. Smith, Canton $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 8, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 501 Paterson Street, Al-Rahman Real Estate LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Donald M. Cooksey, Ogdensburg $19,000
Town of Brasher: 6.77 acres, north of Mahoney Road, lot 4 of “Map of Survey prepared for Anthony and Patricia Liano, Liano Subdivision,” Arnold Jenkins and Betty Jo Jenkins, Massena, sold to Bryan Fedonick and Jamie Fedonick, Brasher Falls $1,500
Village of Morley: 1 acre, part of mile square 2 in first range, beginning at highway running down Grass River, at southeasterly corner of lot formerly occupied by Dr. A.R. Turner, John W. Matheson and Sheena R. Matheson, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Heidi vonHoffmann, Norfolk $68,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lots 1 and 32 in block 75, beginning at intersectino of westerly margin of Pickering Stret and southerly line of lot 32, Shakil Ahmad and Shabana Kanwal, Ogdensburg, sold to Quality Properties USA LLC, Green Cove Springs, Fla. $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 328 Morris Street, Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Quality Properties USA LLC, Green Cove Springs, Fla. $16,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.