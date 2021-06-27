The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 24, 2021:
Town of Morristown: beginning on southwesterly line of Krake farm, intersecting with Black Lake Road, Mitchell E. Jock and Robin R. Jock, Central Square, sold to Monica H. Rayder, Williamstown $55,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, island in Black Lake, known as Prince Island, David R. Machel, East Syracuse, sold to William J. Bronner and Michele M. Bronner, Hammond $35,000
Town of Fowler: 1.991 acres, beginning in northeast margin of Jones Road, northwesterly along Jones Road, David J. Hampton and Betty J. Hampton, Cocoa, Fla., sold to Justin M. Salter and Katie J. Salter, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northwesterly line of Stoughton Street at intersection with southwesterly boundary line of Beach Street, Ross Catanzarite, Oakland, Calif.; Catherine Dix, Massena; Frank Catanzarite, Pulaski; and Michael Catanzarite, Mount Pleasant, S.C., sold to Duane C. Pitts, Massena $98,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Jersey Avenue, westerly from intersectino with westerly line of Pickering Street, William F. McNally, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas D. Kindle, Ogdensburg $31,000
Town of Potsdam: 20.85 acres, beginning in north line, westerly of northeast corner of mile square lot 71, Nelson M. Pharoah and Marilyne J. Pharoah, Lyons, sold to Andrew Hurlbut and Elisha Hurlbut, Canton $12,500
Town of Russell: Several parcels, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike at northeast corner of lot 13, Ernie O. Darrah, Schenectady, administrator of the estate of Mark O. Darrah, Canton, sold to Darren W. Colton, DeKalb Junction; Jason J. Colton, Edwards; Bruce R. Peabody, Brewerton; and Joseph R. Knox, Russell $5,000
Town of Parishville: 1 acre, beginning north of Rosenbarker drive at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert and Ann White Family Trust, Dawn M. Rosenbarker, Potsdam, sold to Robert White and Ann M. White, Parishville $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 25, 2021:
Village of Canton: 0.96 acres, easterly of Tallman Road at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Everett Scanlon, Alessandra J. Parker, trustee of Gennarelli Revocable Trust, Canton, sold to Patrick Gilley and Syrah Gilley, Canton $17,000
Town of Gouverneur: 10.2 acres, beginning on Kearney Road from intersection with southwest line of 4.5 acre parcel conveyed to Robert Wakefield, Rocky Saulli, Jacksonville, N.C., sold to Roger Goodelle and Darlene Goodelle, Gouverneur $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.12 acres, beginning in north bounds of Knox Street from east bounds of Elizabeth Street, Christopher J. Frisina, Ogdensburg, sold to Gabrielle R. Belile, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in westerly margin of Edith Street at intersection with southerly margin of Rowley Street, Nicholas Ciambra, Gouverneur, sold to Devon J. DiMarco, Carthage $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 26, 2021:
Town of Parishville: 2 acres, beginning on Capell Street Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of John H. and Beverly J. Mitchell, Lori M. Remington, Parishville, sold to Christopher R. Sullivan and Janine M. Sullivan, Potsdam $48,000
Town of Fine: 0.187 acres, beginning in southerly road margin of Griffin Avenue at intersection of Youngs Road, Adam J. Thompson, Star Lake, sold to Bryan Salvador, Star Lake $35,000
Town of Parishville: 115 rods of land, beginning on Pleasant Street at southwest corner of Henry C. Capell village lot; and 109 1/4 rods of land, beginning on Pleasant Street at southwest corner of Laville Eastman village lot, Kip D. Jacot, Parishville, sold to Ryan Christopher Jacot, Parishville $90,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of extension of Bay Street, easterly from intersection of east bounds of Cedar Street, Mark F. Bradish, Potsdam; and Bridget Bradish, Potsdam, sold to Frank Ralph Lasala and Lindsay Marie Charlebois Lasala, Potsdam $30,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 2, block 44 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Christine M. Peters, Mission Viejo, Calif., sold to Carol A. Mcgregor, Las Vegas, Nev. $90,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Kearney Road , from intersection with southwest line of parcel conveyed to Robert Wakefield, John H. Poland Jr. and Rosemary Poland, Lunenburg, Vt., sold to Stephen Jadlocki III, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.5 acres, beginning on Middle Road from intersection with Dashnaw Road, Rodney A. Bush II and Kellie C. Bush, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew T. Moses and Emily Bush, Ogdensburg $175,000
Town of Hammond: 7.141 acres, lot 4 on “Map of Twenty Lots on the Southerly Side of Alamogin Road, Town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County, New York”; and 1.606 acres, lot 5 on “Map of Twenty Lots on the Southerly Side of Alamogin Road, Town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Daniel Jon LeKander and Peggy Hall LeKander, Naples, Fla., sold to Scott Force and Anne Force, Annandale, Va. $160,000
Town of Fine: Two parcels, beginning at southerly margin of Marshall Avenue at northwesterly corner of Lyman lot; and beginning in easterly margin of Katherine Street from southerly margin of Marshall Avenue, Christopher Aldrich and Staci Aldrich, Lisbon, sold to Brady Hayden and Sarah Hayden, Gouverneur $103,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 29, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on state road leading from Potsdam to Winthrop at farm line between Donovan-Sullivan farms, Jesse W. Boula and Chelsea Boula, Potsdam, sold to Robert Shepherd and Kathy Wain, Potsdam $93,000
Town of Fowler: 0.75 acres, beginning on line of Aaron Luce Lot, west along Russell Turnpike Road, Ronald Blair and Chad Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Michael Trapp, DeKalb Junction $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 11 and 12, block 344, Tamie M. Karagiannis, executor of estate of Jacob J. Bartman Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua B. Hoover, Theresa $104,000
Town of DeKalb: 25.86 acres, beginning from Bishop’s Corners to Cobb School House on northeasterly line of Egbert Walker’s home lot, Edward J. Anson and Meggan L. Anson, Richville, sold to Melissa S. Robinson, Richville $30,000
Town of Colton: 25.15 acres, off number 9 road, Vicky Stowe Williams, Norwood, sold to Kevin Hawley, Colton $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 30, 2021:
Town of Madrid: Parcel, northerly half of depot lot 5, State Street, Charles E. Haney, Pennellville, administrator of estate of Bonnie L. Haney, sold to Geoffrey J. Barr, Lisbon $15,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of East View Heights Street along northerly line to east line of Route 56, Rob D. Bloom and Kristen J. Bloom, Black River, sold to Martin R. Berger and Nancy S. Berger, Norfolk $86,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning on Heath Road from east line of intersection with Heath Farm, Ernest J. Charleston II, Potsdam, sold to Randy T. Perry II, Canton $55,000
Village of Rensselaer Falls: Parcel, 218 King Street, Jacqueline M. Bill, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Deborah A. White, Norwood $73,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly margin of Route 345 in southeasterly bounds of parcel conveyed to James Connor, SDI Madrid LLC, Park City, Utah, sold to Taback Soledad Properties Two LLC, Santa Clarita, Calif. $1,266,000
Town of Depeyster: 300 acres, beginning on Black Lake at intersection with north line of tract to northwest corner of lot now or formerly of William Brew, David Keefer, Lowville, sold to Delite A. Stanford, Glenfield $15,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, part of lot 23, part of township 11, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Frederic J. Hall and Rachel L. Hall, Harrisville, sold to Tori Boaz, Natural Bridge $90,500
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 0.26 acres, part of William Jerome 10 acre lot, beginning in northerly bounds of South Racquette River Road at intersection with easterly line of Fred Garceau lot; and Parcel 2: 0.5 acre, resident and lot, South Racket Road, bounded on north by rail road and east by Jerome, Jay St. Hilaire, Brushton, sold to Natacha L. Barkley and Paul J. Taylor, Massena $45,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.22 acres, beginning in south margin of Gleason Street at northeast corner of lot 42 of Parker’s Map, Patricia R. Hilts, Gouverneur, sold to David Simonyan, Dexter $75,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.97 acres, beginning on Osborn Road at intersection with westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Joseph Brown and Robin Brown, Robert Stevens, Dexter, sold to Michael R. Church, Harrisville $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 31, 2021:
Town of Fowler: Parcel, beginning on California Road at southwest corner of second parcel of land conveyed to Gerald J. Shepherd and Adalia M. Shepherd, Alberta A. Redmond Jr., Gouverneur, sold to Tammy J. Rabideau, Plattsburgh $55,000
Town of Hammond: 7.3 acres, 129 Milsap Road, Beulah B. Neuroth, Hammond, sold to Kayne M. Langtry, Hammond $20,000
Village of Canton: 0.28 acres, beginning in west line of Park Street intersected by northerly bounds of Pine Street, Barbara J. Butler, administrator of estate of Nancy J. Johnson, Canton, sold to Joshua Crabtree LLC, Canton $50,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning from highway leading from Massena Springs to Raymondville northeast from point where John Blair and Clarence Ashley party line intersects, Russell H. Linstad Jr., Massena, sold to Kyle G. Brisebois and Allyson M. Mitchell, Massena $210,000
Town of Massena: 0.72 acres, beginning in south bounds of County Route 37 in east line of land of Dishaw, Danielle E. Pritchard, Windsor, sold to Terry Knepp, Massena $8,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 3 in block 86 on official map of 1925 of the City of Ogdensburg, beginning on easterly line of Franklin Street from southeasterly corner of Jersey Avenue, Daniel D. Harradine and Tammy L. Harradine, Ogdensburg, sold to Lisa A. Butterfield and Pamela J. Butterfield, Ogdensburg $57,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 3,675 square feet, beginning in west bounds of South Main Street from southeast corner of foundation of blacksmith shop; and Parcel 2: 1 acre, beginning on Racket River at northeast corner of lot 26, Susan J. Rau, individually and as surviving spouse of Andrew Soutar, Massena, sold to Richard Douglass and Aimee Douglass, Rensselaer Falls $34,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.32 acres, beginning in west bounds of Hamilton Street from south bounds of Jay Street, Sandra M. Porter, Ogdensburg, sold to Martin P. Schond, Winchester, Va. $125,000
Town of Depeyster: Parcel, 860 East Road, Mildred C. Bullock, Fort Pierce, Fla., sold to Ashley Prashaw and Jeffrey Prashaw Jr., Heuvelton $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.15 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of lot 13 from most northerly corner of parcel formerly conveyed to the New York Central and Hudson River Railroad Company, The People’s Road LLC, Greenwich, sold to Fort LaPresentation Company DBA, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: beginning at northeast margin of Commerce Street on westerly most cornerl of parcel 41; Parcel 2: beginning in northerly bounds of lot 13 at most northerly corner of parcel formerly conveyed to New York Central and Hudson River Railroad Company; Parcel 3: 23 Commerce Street, Thomas James Duffy, Greenwich, sold to Fort LaPresentation Company DBA, Ogdensburg $40,000
Village of Heuvelton: 1.06 acres, beginning in northeast boundary of State Street at northwest corner of lands or formerly of Steve G. Fenton and Debbie M. Fenton, Jennifer E. Woods, member of TJ Woods LLC, adminstrator of estate of Trevor J. Woods, Lisbon, sold to JM McGaw LLC, Heuvelton $115,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 1, 2021:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 24, block 49 on Homecroft Tract Property Map, David R. MacDonald, Massena, executor of last will and testament of Larry V. MacDonald, sold to Alexander D. Pacific and Richard J. Larche, Potsdam $55,000
Town of Fowler: 3.02 acres, southerly of County Route 22, beginning at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Harry J. Harmer, Fowler Industrial Development Inc., Gouverneur; and Harry J. Harmer, Gouverneur, sold to Jeffrey P. Spellicy and Jennifer J. Spellicy, Gouverneur $106,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, lot 3, Block B, on Lincoln Heights Subdivision, Matthew S. and Leslie A. Rutherford, Waddington, sold to Jesse W. Boula and Chelsea L. Boula, Potsdam $225,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of lot 67, beginning in westerly bounds of Outer Pierrepont Avenue from northerly bounds of Theobald Farm, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to William J. Trihart, Potsdam $225,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.34 acres, 513 Patterson Street, Edward J. Dillingham and Regina Dillingham, Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler Legault and Miranda Fleming, Ogdensburg $149,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.529 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Route 420 at northeasterly corner of Stanley and Eileen Euto, Michael A. Martell, Terre haute, Ind., sold to John William Roberts and Sara K. Harmon, Tavares, Fla. $107,500
Town of Fine: 0.033 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Youngs Road at easterly corner of lot 7, William Dzikowski and Denise Dzikowski, Lyons, sold to Naira Aslanyan and Alla Aslanyan, Fair Lawn, N.J. $235,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.05 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 37, from intersection with southerly bounds with Livingston-LaRock farm line, J. Robert Layng, individually and as surviving spouse of Davalene Layng, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew D. Layng, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning southerly from southwest corner of State Highway Bridge, south of the hamlet of Raymondville, Brendan P. Smith, Massena, sold to Kevin C. Weir and Tabbatha R. Warren-Weir, Massena $125,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lots 13 and 15 on village map of Coffins Mills, Richard D. Norman, Oswegatchie, sold to Michael Folaron and Laurie Folaron, Elma $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, southerly corner of lot 8 in block 38, at northerly line of Montgomery Street, Craig W. Worden, Ogdensburg, sold to Karen M. Richards, Ogdensburg $132,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.27 acres, beginning on John Street, south of northerly corner of G.W. Marsh lot, William Norton, Gouverneur, sold to Anthony Michael Montgomery, Antwerp $98,500
