The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 4, 2020:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, Lisbon Depot, fronts Railroad or Depot Street, Wayne Latham, Ogdensburg, sold to Ralph J. Kroeger Jr. and Theresa A. Kroeger, Lisbon $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 210 East Orvis Street, Joey Black, Russell, sold to Bryan and Leslie Marcellus, Massena $9,999
Town of Hammond: 0.9 acres, beginning at north margin of Dillon Point Road at easterly corner of lands conveyed to William Milke and Joan Milke, James Edward Wright, Elmira Heights, and Todd R. Jansen and Ruth J. Widrig, Breesport $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 30 in block 75, beginning in westerly line of Pickering Street to Lafayette Street, Charles R. Conklin and Laci L. Conklin, Denver, Pa., sold to Charles Mark Shaver, Ogdensburg $42,000
Town of Potsdam: 67.41 acres, part of Ogden Tract, beginning at County Route 34 at west corner of parcel of land conveyed to Steven Baker and Kimmarie L. Baker, Christopher J. Rutherford and Shirley Rutherford, Doyle, Tenn., sold to Troy Matthie, Massena, and Jarrett Matthie, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, east of Bridge Street, Town of Madrid, Madrid, sold to Evan Rutherford, Madrid $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 5, 2020:
Town of Morristown: 0.13 acres, beginning at southerly boundary of the so-called Black Lake Road where it is intersected by easterly boundary of H. Stern Motel lot, Evelyn J. Horton, Gouverneur, sold to Ronald Blair and Kimberly Blair, Gouverneur $68,000
Village of Morristown: 0.02 acres, begining at southwest corner of first parcel and northwest corner of second parcel conveyed to Linda Latham and Wayne Latham, trustees of Robert Latham Trust, Wayne Latham, Ogdensburg, sold to Wayne A. Latham Jr., Ogdensburg $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 6, 2020:
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 61 Ames St., Shawn F. Baldwin, Henderson, N.C., and Deborah A. Baldwin, Lisbon, sold to William G. McGregor, Massena $9,500
Town of Edwards: 7.13 acres, northerly of Oswegatchie River in Morris Tract, beginning in eastarly boundary of lands now or formerly of the People of the State of New York, Francoise Girod, Lauris, France, sold to Hunter Weaver, Gouverneur $7,500
Town of Pitcairn: 2 acres, beginning at Route 812 at southeasterly corner of a parcel conveyed to Roy W. Geer and Maude N. Geer, David W. Briggs, Harrisville, sold to Quinton Walters and Elyssa LaPlatney, Carthage $97,520
Village of Massena: Parcel, part of Southern Development of Syakos Subdivision, Amended map 3, block 5, lot 12, Nicole M. Olson, Massena, sold to Katie E. Romeo, Massena $78,000
Town of Madrid: 0.067 acres, beginning at southwesterly extension of the line of building lots on Main Street to westerly corner of lands of William and Nancy Hull, William E. Hull and Nancy K. Hull, Madrid, sold to Citrusone Inc., Madrid $45,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.33 acres, lot 11 of “Fairlawn Subdivision,” beginning on east bounds of Wellings Drive at southwest corner of the land of Mina Familiy Trust, Tadeusz J. Hepel and Maria R. Hepel, Potsdam, sold to Tuyen Van Vu, Potsdam $132,000
Town of Brasher: 3.04 acres, in lot 67, Samuel B. Anderson’s survey, beginning at Quinell Road at northeast corner of Brian and Linda Brunelle lot, Christopher B. Brunelle, Normandy, Tenn., administrator of estate of Linda S. Brunelle and Brian L. Brunelle, sold to Lukas F. Arquiett, Brasher Falls $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 9, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 30 on “Leroy Heights Subdivision,” William Roberts, Fairfield, Vt., sold to David W. Prosper, Brushton $85,000
Town of Fine: 1.67 acres, part of lost 56, 57, 58 and 59, and all of lots 60, 61 and 62 on map of subdivision of lots 30 and 31 of East Half of Township 12 of Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on west margin of a right-of-way leading from Town Line Road, Felica Morrice, Canandaigua, sold to Patricia Hunter, Huntington, Pa. $288,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, in section 82, beginning at Mill Road to northeast corner of Paul Lucas lot, Marguerite S. Cassada, Norfolk, sold to Seth L. Stucker, Chittenango $69,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.27 acres, beginning on Rowley Street at southeast corner of lot 3 of Randall’s Village Lots on north side, Joshua S. Hayden, Gouverneur, sold to Theodore R. Walters and Alainna M. Walters, Gouverneur $131,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 15, house 74, Cornell Avenue, in block 15, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Gregory J. Cline and Rosina Cline, Knoxville, Tenn. $18,000
Town of Lawrence: 50 acres, southerly of County Route 52 in lots 6 and 7, beginning at northwesterly corner of parcel of land conveyed to Joan M. Zeoli, Starr E. Rudolph and Darlene Nesbitt, Central Square, sold to Nathaniel J. LaRowe, North Lawrence $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 10, 2020:
Town of Pitcairn: 60.4 acres, part of township 11, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northwest corner of lot 70, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Annette Dorman, Batavia $17,000
Town of Colton: Three parcels, farm in school district five on Warm Brook Road, part of sections 25 and 26 in township 10 and part of section 26 of township 10, Benjamin C. Swafford, Raleigh, N.C., and William R. Swafford, South Colton, sold to William R. Swafford and Carolyn J. Swafford, South Colton $40,000
Town of Russell: Parcel 1: 42.1 acres, southeast corner of lot 30 on map of west third part of DeWitt; and Parcel 2: east part of lot of township 3 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Reginald L. LaPoint, Hermon, and Frederick E. LaPoint, Hermon, sold to Scott F. LaPoint, Pittsford $28,000
Town of Parishville: 0.563 acres, southerly of Russell Turnpike Road at northwesterly corner of a parcel now or formerly of James F. Bullard and Diane G. Bullard, James F. Bullard and Diane G. Bullard, Potsdam, sold to Timothy R. Guyette and Kayla M. Guyette, Waddington $7,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, beginning on Judson Street Road from northwest corner of parcel recently conveyed by Rodney C. and Cheryl E. Grant, Walter C. Shores, Simons Island, Ga., sold to Mazin Ismail Abdullah and Nayrouz Ahmad Sadoun, Potsdam $220,000
Town of Pierrepont: 21.5 acres, beginning on road leading from Dexter Sabin’s to Colton at intersection to road leading southwesterly from Sabins south, Gerald W. Swalnick, Mechanicville, sold to Garrett Sharp, Colton $11,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.03 acres, portion of mile square 5 of First Range, beginning at Nelson Road at northeast corner of lands conveyed to Sellers and Bean, Lisa A. Callahan, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Gary J. Callahan, Petersburg, Va., sold to Lance T. Seguin, Ogdensburg $56,500
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, northwest of Baker Road in mile square 7 of Ogden Tract to southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Susan E. Heberling and Lamar A. Bliss, Robert G. Narrow and Deloras L. Narrow, Potsdam, sold to Kelly Norman, Bombay $5,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, “Leroy Heights” Subdivision Addiont 1 Bronson, on easterly line of lot 10A northerly along easterly line to southerly bounds of May Road, Takashi Nishikawa and Nobuko Nishikawa, Chicago, Ill., sold to Dominick Supersad, Cherry Hill, N.J. $131,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.84 acres, beginning at northeast corner of Cornelius and Doris Struber property along norherly line to easterly shorline of Oswegatchie River, Vera Ponko, Heuvelton, sold to John E. Patterson, Ogdensburg $115,000
Town of Louisville: 3.867 acres, west of Browning Crossroad and north of Route 37 in mile square 24, Sylvanus P. Supernault and Joni C. Supernault, Massena, sold to William Russo and Leslie M. Russo, Milltown, N.J. $324,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 11, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, part of mile square lots 23 and 33, beginning at corner of mile square lots 22, 23, 32 and 33, Albert Schlabach and Lena Schlabach, Winthrop, sold to Levi Miller and Mary Miller, Homerville, Ohio $120,000
Town of Massena: 0.56 acres, 247 E. Hatfield St., Scott L. Lamay, Massena, sold to Tyler M. Belleau and Kallie M. Belleau, Massena $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 12, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.111 acres, easterly of Harrison Avenue at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Mark Leger, William T. Gilbert, Charlotte, N.C., Kimberly Ives, Sherrill, and Roger T. TenEyck, Elmira, sold to William H. Shattuck, Ogdensburg $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 16, 17 and 18, Reality Investments LLC, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., sold to Davannah Carter and Hunter Sharlow, Ogdensburg $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 625 Grove Street, Sherri L.E. Reynolds, Ogdensburg, sold to Dakota S. Pratt, Ogdensburg $55,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning at Potsdam-Winthrop State Highway at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Lawrence Wilkins, Justin McGrath, Potsdam, sold to James E. Lawrence and Allison M. Bauer, Potsdam $105,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, beginning at northeast line conveyed to People of the State of New York to point on shoreline of Grass Lake, Curtis A. Mahon and Marianne N. Mahon, Watertown, sold to Jeffrey A. Sperl and Mary Sara Sperl, Mohawk $36,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 9, Allen Street of subdivision of Searns lot on Andrews Street, Robert J. Ashlaw, Massena, sold to Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbur, Conn. $105,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 9, Allen Street of subdivision of Searns lot on Andrews Street, Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, Conn., sold to Zackary T. Flanagan and Alyssa M. Flanagan, Potsdam $105,000
Town of Edwards: 0.43 acres, beginning on Maple Avenue at southeast corner of Harry and Myrtle Johnson lot, Town of Edwards, Edwards, sold to Richard Schwartfigure and Nicole A. Dimock, Edwards $4,000
Town of Russell: 0.4 acres, beginning at St. Lawrence Turnpike south from road leading west from brick tavern to grist mill, Christopher B. Burnham, Russell, sold to Nicholas A.J. Snyder, Canton $10,000
Town of Brasher: 67.11 acres, part of lots 104 and 105, beginning at Trout Brook at southeast corner of subdivision 1, Gale L. D’Aloia, Charleston, S.C., sold to John W. Logan, Brasher Falls $25,000
