The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 22, 2020:
Town of Hammond: 0.6 acres, tax map 111.024-2-5, Michael J. Sorrento, Williamsville; and Timothy Jay Rowland, East Norriton, Pa., sold to Michael J. Sorrento, Williamsville $20,000
Village of Waddington: 0.145 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of Clinton Street from intersection with southeasterly bounds of St. Lawrence Avenue, Maria L. Stone, Waddington, sold to David A. Odendahl Jr., Madrid $78,500
Town of Pierrepont: 40,000 square feet, in lot 30, township 3, Great Tract 3, Macomb’s Purchase, Terrance Brockway and Donna Brockway, Spring Hill Fla.; and Robin L. Hurley, North Tonawanda, sold to P. Joseph Siematkowski and Catherine M. Siematkowski, Potsdam $52,000
Town of Piercefield: 41.3 acres, south of Route 3 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Joseph B. Monroe, Joan D. Dumas, Childwold: and Kris Dumas, Black River, sold to Garrick Monroe, Childwold $15,000
Town of Pitcairn: 15 acres, beginning in west line of lot 42, numbered 33 and 34, northeast corner of Nathan Manchester Farm, Michael P. Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Dale Best Jr., Harrisville $41,000
Town of Canton: 54.42 acres, in mile square 4 and 5, beginning at northerly line of Jermiah Days lot, Marya Lynn Durnia, Canton, individually and as executor of last will and testament of Don M. Bush, sold to Glenn Di Matteo and Ashley Di Matteo, Gouverneur $159,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 168 Main Street, Birgit Clark, Canton, sold to Julie Bullock, Russell $67,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 0.15 acres, part of subdivision lot 6 of half square mile lot C; and Parcel 2: part of subdivision lot 6, Freda Billings, Waddington, sold to William M. Nelson, Ogdensburg $42,500
Town of Colton: 2.2 acres, in section 7, Township Ten, Hari Subramanian, Pleasant Hill, Calif., sold to James F. Garrett and Sheryl R. Stevens, Grand Rapids, Ohio $234,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, portion of lots 45 and 46 of Block B in the Bridges and clary Tract of Village Lots, Jennifer B. Kader, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Michael Ashley, Massena $40,000
Town of Stockholm: 55.67 acres, southeast of McCarthy Road in mile square 34 and 44, David G. Goudreau Jr., Belfair, Wash; Guy E.R. Goudreau, Saranac Lake; and Tiphanie M. McCray, sold to Andrea Streeter and Michael Barcomb, Massena $50,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.1 acres, part of square lot 21 in first ten thousand acre tract in town, William A. Perrault and Kaila H. Perrault, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Wood, Ogdensburg $120,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 116 Oak Street, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Pribnow, Ogdensburg $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 23, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 411 John Street, William C. Vielhauer and Kathrine E. Vielhauer, Ogdensburg, sold to David D. Smith and Christine E. Smith, Ogdensburg $110,000
Village of Massena: 0.15 acres, lot 45 on “Map of the Trotting Association Plot,” Wayne H. Lincoln, Canton, sold to Jeanne M. Bush, North Lawrence $58,500
Town of Louisville: 0.44 acres, beginning in west bounds of Allen Drive from Route 37 to Allen Estates Subdivision, Cecot Family Limited Partnership, Massena, sold to Michael Cox and Jessica Cox, Massena $100,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning near westerly bounds of Chase Mills Road at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to William Hosmer and Dorothy Hosmer, Corey W. Elliott, Madrid; and Erin L. Elliott, Canton, sold to Corey W. Elliott, Madrid $38,500
Town of Fowler: 6.67 acres, most southerly corner of Weir 42.689 acre parcel, at intersection of northern boundary of Route 58, Michael D. Perrigo and Susan M. Perrigo, South Colton, sold to Jesse Spellicy, Gouverneur $255,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, part of lots 17 and 18 in Block J, beginning northwesterly at intersection with Pyrites-Russell Road, Jeffrey E. Coffey and Tracy L. Coffey, Pyrites, sold to Craig J. Coffey, Canton $67,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 24, 2020:
Village of Norwood: Parcel, lot 107 and part of 105 of Baldwin Lots, southerly bounds of Railroad Street in northerly bounds of village lot 105, Thomas J. Emburey and Danielle C. Emburey, Norwood, sold to Brody LeCuyer and Jadienne Averill, Potsdam $73,000
Village of Waddington: 0.3 acres, beginning at intersection of east bounds of Beach Street and north bounds of Ogden Avenue, Michael J. Martin, executor of estate of Arlene F. Martin, Waddington $129,000
Town of Fowler: 1.2 acres, beginnin on Fullerville-Rices Corners County Road, near westerly corner of parcel conveyed to St. Joseph Lead Company, Howard C. Haskins and Beverly J. Haskins, Trumansburg, sold to Merton E. Parks and Donna S. Parks, Gouverneur $73,500
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 1 acre, beginning on Water Street; and Parcel 2: 1.17 acres, part of mile square 4 of fifth range, Lukasz Chebes and Christa D. Rambert, Canton, co-trustees of Blue Lake Irrevocable Trust, sold to Daniel P. Hayden and Susan T. Hayden, Potsdam $425,000
Town of Canton: 1.4 acres, beginning at Front Street at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Manuel F. Fernandez, Steven L. Hammond and Lisa A. Hammond, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Michael S. Hammond and Kira M. Hammond, Rensselaer Falls $80,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 0.1 acres, at southeast corner of pracel conveyed to Carlton G. Force; and Parcel 2: 0.28 acres, at southeast corner of parcel conveyed to Carlton G. Force, Stanley E. Orford and Joanne M. Orford, Gouverneur; Valerie A. Robb, Wetherford, Texas; Laurie J. Harter, Syrause; Diane R. Link, Rio Verde, Ariz.; and Stanley E. Orford II, Rochester, sold to Cleve M. Greenhill, Gouverneur $160,000
Town of canton: 27.8999 acres, portion of mile square 6 in seventh and eighth raners of Van Rensselaer Tract, Allison L. Rowland and Dennis Morreale II, Canton, sold to James S. Burdick and Amanda N. Oldacre, Potsdam $139,000
Town of Canton: 0.19 acres, beginning in northeasterly margin of Front Street marking southerly corner of land from Pine Street, Sally MacDonald, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Bruce Weiner and Karen Weiner, Canton $83,500
Village of Waddington: 0.44 acres, in northerly boundary of Clark Avenue at southwesterly corner of lot 15, Eileen Sellers, Potsdam; and David L. Sellers, Henrietta, sold to Tina M. Phillips, Norfolk $14,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 25, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 20, house 64, Cornell Avenue, Block 15, Stephen A. St. Pierrre and Lynn C. St. Pierre, Massena, sold to Joanne M. Bivona, St. Cloud, Fla. $85,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, section 7 of Van Solingen Tract, beginning in northerly bounds of Mummery Road, Douglas Russell, Liverpool, sold to Jeffory Lawton and Kara Lawton, Ogdensburg $6,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.14 acres, beginning in east bounds of Hailesboro Street marking northwest corner of lands of Richard E. and Cora A. Walton, Fern Walrath, Gouverneur, sold to Michael D. McCrory and Kristin McCrory, Deltona, Fla. $28,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 15, block 52 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Nanci R. Ransom, Rooseveltown, sold to Paula Wilson, Massena $50,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.22 acres, part of lot 9, beginning in easterly bounds of Back Hannawa Road from intersection of northerly bounds of Mill Street, Andrew J. Laflair, Potsdam, sold to Matthew Hosmer and Shelby Hosmer, Potsdam $187,500
Village of Brasher Falls: Parcel, beginning on highway leading to late HOn. C.T. Hulbert’d dewelling on northwest corner of lot 1, block 11, Frederick A. LeBlanc and Shelley A LeBlanc, Brasher Falls, sold to Hayden Beaulieu and Megan Munley, Brasher Falls $136,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of lot formerly deeded to N.H. Bixby to lay line between mile square lots 70 and 71, Curran Logging Inc., Massena, sold to Zachary Shantie, Winthrop $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lots 4 and 5, block 245, west bounds of Jefferson Avenue from south bounds of Grove Street, Randy Beeson, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy J. Staie Jr. and Tina Chase, Ogdensburg $115,000
Town of Canton: 68.17 acres, beginning on Potter Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Randy R. Radway and Doreen L. Radway, Phoebe N. Rogerson, personally, individually and as surviving tenant by entirety with Allen C. Rogerson and as trustee of the Rogerson Family Revocable Trust, Canton, sold to Matthew M. Randi and Linda L. Randi, Canton $68,000
Town of Colton: 4.8 acres, beginning on Trimm Road at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Joseph Louis Robar, Kyle A. Murray and Jessica J. Andrews, South Colton, sold to Jeffery E. Bonner, Colton $160,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, intersection of Waverly and Cottage Streets, James A. Reasoner and Beth L. Reasoner, Potsdam, sold to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam $398,000
Town of Hopkinton: 16.85 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Elliott Road at northeasterly corner of premises conveyed to Howard, Michael J. Heumiller and Karen Heumiller, Knoxville, Tenn.; Kevin Froehlich and Nancy Froehlich, Newnan, Ga.; and Marie Dwyer, Whiting, N.J., sold to Brian E. Foote and Chelsy L. Matthie, Canton $11,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, part of mile square 4 in sixth range, beginning in south line of private road T.V. Russell Private Road, Joseph A. McCloskey, executor of estate of Edward J. Pierce, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Christopher Beebie and Chantel Rose, Canton $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4 in block 21 upper village, Harry Fenton Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to David P. Ashley and Tandy L. Ashley, Norwood $40,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 37 at intersection of westerly line of lands owned by Donald F. Lalonde and Beverly G. Lalonde, Norman T. harvey and Tammy M. Harvey, Lisbon, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $75,000
Town of Canton: 8.34 acres, portion of North Woods Road, parcel 29, beginning at northeastrly corner of parcel 35, Jan L. Hutslar, Thetford, Vt., sold to Paul R. Graham, Canton $142,500
Town of Colton: 0.35 acres, beginning on Coldbrook drive at intersection of Route 56, Ann F. Winters, Watertown; Terry O. Francis, North Lawrence; Karen J. Gurrola, North Lawrence; Elaine C. Charleson, Potsdam; Arlene E. Mashaw, Ogdensburg; Stanley J. Francis, Colton; Scott S. Francis, Canton; and Constance A. Francis, Colton, sold to Emanuel Manno and Michelle Manno, Canton $400,000
Town of Pierrepont: 17.78 acres, beginning on Sturtevant Road at intersection of Tucker Road, Margaret J. Walrich, trustee of Walrich Family Trust, Colton, sold to Kyle A. Murray and Jessica J. Andrews, South Colton $250,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning on State Street from corner of Bradley lot, Lee Anne Blevins, Canton, sold to Matthew R. Higham, Canton $115,500
Town of Pierrepont: 78.41 acres, westerly of Sturtevant Road in lots 39 and 40, beginning at intersection with Tucker Road, Margaret J. Walrich, trustee of Walrich Family Trust, Colton, sold to Kyle A. Murray, Colton; and Corey R. Murray, Colton $150,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2560 County Route 6, Jeffrey D. Leimberger, Graham, N.C., owning one-third interest, sold to Mary Jo. McMannis, Rochester $15,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2560 County Route 6, Jean M. Mullen, Portsmouth, N.H., owning one-third interest, sold to Mary Jo. McMannis, Rochester $15,000
Town of Brasher: 0.39 acres, beginning on County Route 53 at intersection of dividing line between lots 76 and 77, Jessica T. Twyman and Jamie Willett, Malone, sold to Leighann M. Francis, Chiefland, Fla. $60,000
Village of Hammond: Parcel, beginning on easterly line of Route 37 (South Main Street) at intersection with lands now or forrmerly of United States Postal Service, C-Bam LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Hammond LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,384,000
Town of Pitcairn: 4.28 acres, bevinning on northerly line of Atkinson Road at intersectino of division line between lands now or formerly of Liza Atkinson on the west and now or formerly of Richard atkinson, Lance Atkinson and Sherry Hearnes on the east, Primax Properties LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Harrisville LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,466,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel 1: 11,313 square feet, beginning on westerly line of Route 11C from intersection of lands now or formerly of Keybank National Association on the north; and Parcel 2: 2.41 acres, beginning on westerly line of Route 11C from intersection of lands now or formerly of Keybank National Association on the north, Jane Properties LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Winthrop LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,589,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.8 acres, beginning on easterly line of Route 812 at intersection of lands now or formerly of Harond and Maureen Downing, Columbus Midtown Properties II LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Heuvelton LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,462,000
