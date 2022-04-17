The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 18, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 74.5 acres, beginning in east branch of St. Regis River 1 rod from easterly bank of river in southerly line of old Staples farm, Lyndon Seaver, Kingston, sold to Gregory A. Tessier, Winthrop $35,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel 1: 210.2 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Old Canton Road at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Mark E. Laubscher and Sandra Laubscher; Parcel 2: 5 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of Route 812 at intersection with northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Louis D. LaBarge and Samantha J. LaBarge; and Parcel 3: 5.87 acres, beginning on Route 812 at intersection of southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Louis D. LaBarge and Samantha J. LaBarge, Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton, sold to Edward V. Bortnick III, Canton $35,000
Town of Rossie: 3.8 acres, lot 12 on subdivision map prepared by LaFave, White and McGivern, Michael C. Spangler and Pattie E. Spangler, Lebannon, Tenn., sold to Donald W. Fowler Jr. and Peggy L. Fowler, Harrisville $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 33 Martin Street, Randy J. Haggett and Jessica A. Haggett, Massena, sold to Nathanial McDonald and Alyson G. McDonald, Massena $90,000
Towns of Canton and Pierrepont: Parcel 1: 1.08 acres, beginning in southerly line of mile square 1, westerly of intersection with Route 68, town of Canton; Parcel 2: 53.71 acres, beginning on south line of Canton, on highway to Crary’s Corners, Town of Pierrepont; and Parcel 3: 1.73 acres, beginning on road from Pierrepont Centre to Canton Village in line between towns of Canton and Pierrepont, town of Pierrepont, Lawrence C. Seeger and Linda Ann Seeger, Canton, sold to Neil D. Seeger and Amanda J. Seeger, Canton $20,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.38 acres, 9470 Route 56, Michael J. Ashley and Pamela J. Wolfe, Norfolk, sold to James Harris and Brandi F. Harris, Ogdensburg $133,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 19, 2022:
Towns of Norfolk and Potsdam: 70.1 acres, 1737 Sober Street, Toby Borntreger and Melinda Borntreger, Norfolk, sold to Charles Vallance and Tracy Debien Vallance, Ogdensburg $145,000
Town of Lisbon: 10 acres, 44.25 acres, 1.74 acres and 1.91 acres, 253 County Route 28, Charles Vallance and Tracy Debien Vallance, Ogdensburg, sold to Nathan C. Robinson, Weippe, Ind. $220,000
Town of Brasher: 25 acres, County Route 55, Lawrence Feola, Bethlehem, Conn.; and Joseph R. Corbett, Wolcott, Conn., sold to Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills $32,000
Town of Hermon: 2 acres, 26 Sunset Boulevard, Patricia L. Price, Paula J. Foster LaFave and Mary Ellen Orvis, Farmington, sold to Kevin B. Scott, Winder, Ga. $15,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.5 acres, 4348 Route 11, Amvets Post 11, DeKalb Junction, sold to Kevin J. Wilson, Winthrop $30,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 80 County Route 23A, John M. Putney and Ruth A. Putney, Fishers, Ind., sold to Scott T. McLaughlin and Joanne M. McLaughlin, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 4 Kent Street, Lorrene R. Ellis, Massena, adminsitrator of estate of the late Ronald G. Skinner, sold to Theresa M. Robinson, Potsdam $32,000
Town of Hammond: 1.543 acres, 68 Patrick Drive, Gerald A. Naugle and Cathy J. Naugle, Jersey Shore, Pa., sold to Carlyn S. Buckler and Edward S. Buckler IV, Ithaca; Aileen Buckler, Great Falls, Va.; and Joseph J. Buckler, Great Falls, Va. $420,000
Town of Canton: 1.14 acres, 6157 County Route 27, David S. Scott, Hanover, Md.; and Richard S. Scott, Bridport, Vt., sold to Martha Burkum, Canton $159,000
Town of Lisbon: 22.75 acres, 12 Church Street, Berta A. Badenoch, trustee of the Elizabeth A. Badenoch Irrevocable Trust, St. Louis, Mo., sold to Lacey Jae Beldock, Lisbon $43,000
Town of Russell: 51 acres, beginning on Belleville Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Stephen Rocca, Jeffrey N. Higham, Hermon, sold to Robert R. Reed, Hermon $38,000
Town of Fine: 19.77 acres, beginning on Skate Creek Road at intersection with northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Adam Thompson and Julia Glasgow, Martin J. Woods, Newton Falls, sold to Mary Jo Muse, Buffalo $110,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.07 acres, 634 Jayville Road, Christopher Fox and Kristy Johnston, Crozet, Va., sold to Jacqueline S. Spangenthal, Spangenthal Up North LLC, Williamsville $105,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.2 acres, 13 Monroe Avenue, Keith D. Morgan, Ogdensburg, sold to Allen Fifield, Ogdensburg $77,500
Town of Waddington: 5.902 acres, 1465 County Route 31, James A. McCready, Lisbon, sold to Robert Zufall and Linda Zufall, Lisbon $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 20 Lafayette Street, No Leaf Clover LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Brian M. Skovran and Cassandra L. Hunter, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 19 Martin Street, Catherine A. Brodie-Rookey, Massena, sold to Lisa Charleston, Massena $87,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 20, 2022:
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 49 County Route 50, Rex Crump and Rebecca Crump, Norfolk, sold to Kevin AE Blain and Chelsea B. Blain, Brasher Falls $93,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 30 McCluskey Avenue, David G. Labelle and Wendy D. Labelle, Massena, sold to Steven Faucette, Baldwin $82,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.07 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Spring Street at westerly boundary of Madison Avenue, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation sold to Brandi L. Barr-Larock, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Canton: 2.5 acres, beginning on Miner Street Road in northerly corner of lands of Robert J. Washo and Maria J. Filippi, Donna Gollinger, Canton; and Virginia I. Guyett, Canton, sold to Robert J. Washo and Marie P. Filippi, Canton $1,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 817 Route 58, Tracy Typhair, Harrisville, sold to April C. Espinoza, Glennsferry, Ind. $50,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.39 acres, beginning on South Canton Road at northeasterly corner of lands of Richard A. Stone, Richard J. Casey and Katherine S. Casey, Potsdam, sold to Eric Serguson and Tammy Serguson, Massena $24,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.1 acres, 10339 Route 37, Jennifer Woods, Ogdensburg, sold to First National Trust Company, Pittsburgh, Pa. $152,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 816 Washington Street, Dennis R. Harper and Larie M. Harper, Ogdensburg, sold to Rachel Hull, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Massena: 0.226 acres, 14 Claremont Avenue, Michael J. Chambers, Massena, sold to Gina M. Boyd, Canton; and Patti A. Supernault, Fayetteville $95,000
Town of Fine: 14.5 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of lands appropriated by the New York State Department of Transportation, from intersection with Route 3 and Oswegatchie Trail Road, Mark LeRoux, Cranberry Lake; Michael LeRoux, Cranberry Lake; Kathleen Redmond, Central Square; Karen Soltau, Cranberry Lake; and Earl Lafave, Liverpool, sold to Jason Walker, Rochester $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 322 Kiah Street, Hannah M. Stanton, Tully, sold to Lauralei P. Parmeter and Tommy L. Parmeter, Ogdensburg $44,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.42 acres, 764 County Route 38, Robert L. Shore, Norfolk, sold to James Arnold Robinson Jr., Lisbon $85,000
Town of Massena: 44.9 acres, beginning on County Road 81 at southeasterly corner of lot 4, Violet Z. Lakhan, Stella M. Samuel and Doreen F. Ramlakhan, Bloomfield, N.J., sold to Strata Trust Company, Custodian FBO Dallas Grabow IRA Account, Grand Junction, Colo. $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 on subdivision map known as Larue Road Lots, Violet Zoronie Lakhan, Bloomfield, N.J., executrix of estate of Irving Amad Ramlakhan and Peter F. Samuel, sold to Strata Trust Company, Custodian FBO Dallas Grabow IRA Account, Grand Junction, Colo. $12,000
