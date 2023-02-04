The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 30, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 317 Albany Avenue, Kylie E. Lavarnway, Ogdensburg, administrator of estate of the late Kimberly C. Free, sold to Randy Rafter, Ogdensburg $42,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 46 New Street, Velva O’Hearn, Edwards, sold to David Gladle and Nicholas Gladle, Edwards $25,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 8678 Route 11, Megan M. Page, Potsdam, administratrix of estate of the late James C. Page, sold to Joseph DiTullio, Potsdam $40,000
Town of Fowler: 1.28 acres, beginning on old St. Lawrence Turnpike Road at northeast corner of parcel deeded to John Warner, Robert D. Allen and Brenda T. Allen, Gouverneur, sold to Sheila M. Davison, Gouverneur; and Sherri A. Allen, Lacona $2,000
Town of Gouverneur: 52.4 acres, beginning on Rock Island Road at northwest corner of lot occupied by B. Howard Smith, Bryan K. Perrigo and Brenda E. Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Robert T. Kulp, Gouverneur; Chad M. Sharpe, Gouverneur; and Derek Hubbard, Gouverneur $19,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.57 acres, 127 Little Bow Road, Lisa M. Cole, Gouverneur, sold to Jay M. Emrich and Lynette M. Emrich, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Edwards: 0.32 acres, 7 Island Street, Joshua D. Vrooman, Gouverneur, sold to Cody Roberts and April Roberts, Cedar City, Utah $28,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 1313 River Road, Dillon J. Tristram, Newton Falls, sold to Lynn A. Lewis and Christopher Johnson, Adirondack $141,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 30 Wilson Street, Mary A. McCullouch, Gouverneur, sold to Clay O. Monds, Griffin, Ga. $75,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4.467 acres, 235 Hanson Road, Michael B. Whitman, Colton, sold to William Jenkins, Winthrop $244,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 5 Bloodough Road, Kelly Sawyer, Ontario, Canada, sold to Paul Cormack, Ontario, Canada $68,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 1, 2022:
Town of Lawrence: 1.136 acres, 201 Barnage Road, Bennett Heilweil Hirsch and Pamela Malkin Hirsch Joint Living Trust, by Bennett H. Hirsch and Pamela M. Malkin, joint trustees, Melbourne, Fla., sold to David Davin and Douglas Callegario, Algonquin, Ill. $280,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 105 Main Street, Jimmy Paul Mousaw, Norwood, sold to R2 Home Improvement LLC, Massena $85,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.36 acres, 804 Picquet Drive, Maxwell A. McCarney, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Peck and Karen Peck, Ogdensburg $17,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 901 Morris Street, Jessica L. Morley, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Rafael R. Cruz and Tamra J. Cruz, Norfolk; and Randi Gillman, Ogdensburg $73,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 2, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 1.051 acres, 185 Market Street and off Route 56, James M. Curtis, Broomes Island, Md., executor of last will and testament of the late Jean C. Curtis, sold to Grace Peace Potsdam LLC, Canton $537,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning in southwest bounds of County Route 59 at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Alison W. Haas and Amy L. Bonina, Elaine Z. Sarem, Potsdam, sold to Enos S. Miller, Hannawa Falls $42,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 and 19 Kent Street, Shawn C. Rowe and Elisabeth A. Rowe, Massena, sold to Twins Lodge LLC, Massena $62,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 280 Lacomb Road, Joseph A. Dupra Jr., Brasher Falls, sold to Brynn Dickerson, Massena $75,000
Town of Hammond: 0.25 acres, 1183, 1183A and 3 County Route 6, and new road, Douglas W. Murray, Hammond, sold to Smoothrock LLC, Hammond $22,500
Town of Gouverneur: 20.1 acres, off Battle Hill Road, Janet L. Melillo, Gouverneur, sold to Michael P. Bennett and Lauren K. Bennett, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.899 acres, beginning at intersection of east boundary of Gilmore Street with south boundary of Elm Street, New York District of the Assemblies of God, Liverpool, sold to Anchor Baptist Church, Potsdam $99,500
Town of DePeyster: 1.04 acres, part of 834 East Road, Ralph D. White and Shirley A. White, Heuvelton, sold to Kevin J. Fobare and Michele M. Fobare, Heuvelton $3,500
Town of Madrid: 0.55 acres, 16 North Street, Jordan A. Walker and Rebecca L. Walker, Madrid, sold to Garrett Ferguson and Kara Ferguson, Potsdam $164,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.82 acres, beginning in east bounds of Merritt at northwest corner of Patterson/Phalen, Marjorie Barkley, Norwood, sold to Anubis Publications Inc., Norwood $7,000
Town of Massena: 0.04 acres, 707 North Racquette River Road, James S. Nezezon, Massena, sold to Andrea J. Masson, Massena $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 5, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 125 Beach Street, Todd Michael Thompson, Massena, sold to Christopher Smith, Massena $87,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.3 acres, 27 Edith Street, Edward K. French, Gouverneur, sold to Cassandra Foster, Gouverneur $55,000
Town of Rossie: 3.9 acres, 116 Barker Road, Nicholas E. Ladd, Antwerp, sold to Robert Gilbo and Pamela Creighton, Potsdam $16,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.437 acres, 51 South Main Street, Rodger Huiatt, Norfolk; and Kelly Huiatt, Honeoye Falls, sold to Ann Timberman, Colton $95,000
Town of Morristown: 0.6 acres, beginning in southeast corner of parcel conveyed to Lawrence B. Kohl and Jane E. Kohl, in southeast line of land conveyed to Robert W. Oliver and Doris W. Oliver, Nancy A. Case, Jordan T. Wood and Nicole Schuh, co-trustees of Mary P. Wood Irrevocable Trust, Fabius, sold to Charles C. Vanvleet Jr., Gouverneur $300,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, beginning in north boundary of Route 37 at intersection of west boundary of land now or formerly of Joseph S. Deveto and Anna M. Deveto, Demick Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to Paul Carter, Roberts, Ill. $165,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 32 Cornell Avenue, Lavender Lullabies LLC, Massena, sold to Matthew W. Bryant and Tracy L. Bryant, Massena $79,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 82 St. Lawrence Avenue, Maureen B. Porteous, Waddington, sold to Timothy Dashnaw and Trina Lepage, Waddington $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 6, 2022:
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of Route 186 and easterly margin of State Street, Jay Bowhall, Richville, sold to Jeffrey W. Dollinger and Dawn M. Dollinger, Rensselaer Falls $52,500
Town of Russell: 96.58 acres, beginning on Ogdensburg Road at southwest corner of lot 19, Kyle L. LaPoint and Ashley S. LaPoint, Hermon, sold to Royce C. Corbine and Jayne M. Corbine, Hermon $53,000
Town of Russell: 77.28 acres, beginning on Albany Road at northeast corner of lot 4, Darlene J. O’Connor, Canton, sold to Christopher Knight and Ellis J. Curtis, Canton $120,000
Town of Madrid: 5.95 acres, beginning on County Route 31 at west corner of land of David M. Fisher, Mapleview Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to David M. Fisher, Madrid $19,500
Town of Fowler: 1.45 acres, 229 Island Branch Road, James E. McConnell, Gouverneur, sold to Wayne R. Hutchins and Laura L. Looker, Gouverneur $190,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.23 acres, 197 Fulton Road, Clifford J. Young, South Colton, sold to Clifford J. Young II, Lisbon $159,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 7, 2022:
Town of Lisbon: Two parcels, 13 Mccabe Road, private, Douglas S. Larose Jr., South Colton, sold to William J. Sochia and Kathryn A. Sochia, Carthage $67,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 1596 County Route 38, Brett P. Monroe, Norfolk, sold to Aimee Barney, Norfolk $27,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 17 Wood Avenue, Stella Rosentreter, Tupper Lake, sold to Ronald Allen Jr., Tupper Lake $26,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 16 Fairlane Drive, Joseph F. McAuliffe Jr. and Karen F. McAuliffe, Canton, sold to Patrick D. Sweeney and Kelsey S. Sweeney, Liverpool $255,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.488 acres, 15 Underhill Drive, Ryan S. Hewer, Potsdam, sold to Alanna M. Brown and Jacqueline M. Brown, Winston Salem, N.C. $205,000
Town of Massena: 0.19 acres, 2 Chase Street, Chad Quicke, Potsdam, sold to Brandon Richards, Norfolk $45,000
Town of Morristown: 4.07 acres, 2420 County Route 6, Richard S. Chapman and Dawn Marie Chapman, Hammond, sold to Daniel L. Chapman and Stacey M. Chapman, Hammond $88,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.473 acres, 3520 County Route 47, Jean Guy Breault and Casey Breault, Massena, sold to Adam J. Nezezon, Brasher Falls $42,000
Town of Hammond: 79 acres, 899 Route 37, Robert R. Provost Jr. and Susan Lynn Papa-Provost, Hammond, sold to Jonas J. Zook, Brier Hill; and Carolina Zook, Lisbon $100,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 28 Cherry Street, Francis Gonyea, Potsdam, sold to Natalie Marie Giglio and Matthew Allan Piercey, Ogdensburg, individually and member sof New Heights Housing LLC $58,500
Town of Norfolk: 12.15 acres, 380 Grantville Road, Joseph Plourde, Massena, sold to Jacob Plourde, Norfolk $15,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 251 County Route 56, Susan R. Beatty, Mount Vernon, Ohio, sold to Kenneth Southard, Hertford, N.C. $162,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.667 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of state road leading from Massena Springs to Winthrop at intersection with southerly bounds of Benjamin J. Demo lot, Sandra F. Noyes, Norfolk, sold to Dale Woods and Tina Rockhill, Massena $50,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, 580 Porter Lynch Road, Robin A. Boutot and Nora Deleel, Norwood, sold to Mark Wells, Norwood; and Kevin Wells, Brasher Falls $61,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 584 Porter Lynch Road, April Banach, Norwood, sold to Mark Wells, Norwood; and Kevin Wells, Brasher Falls $11,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 21 Dockside Drive, private, Linda Callahan, Escondido, Calif., executor of last will and testament of the late Wayne F. Izzo, sold to Judith A. Derenberger, Morristown $219,000
Town of Lisbon: 16.53 acres, beginning on westerly line of mile square on northeast corner of lot 5, Lanny Gladstone, Ontario, Canada, sold to Christopher H. O’Brian and Rebecca M. O’Brian, Lisbon $10,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.