The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 18, 2023:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 14 Mechanic Street, Adam Hill and Piper Klemm, Canton, sold to Robin Duprel and Brent Duprel, Spokane, Wash. $63,500
Town of Hermon: 0.24 acres, 111 Washington Street, Robert A. Woodard, Canton, sold to Leonard Coffey Jr., Canton $79,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, 19 and 19 1/2 Hailesboro Street, Ashlie Day, Wilmington, N.C., sold to Welman Holdings LLC, West Monroe $20,000
Town of Clifton: 0.178 acres, 12 Osbourne Drive, Stewart W. McCollum, Gouverneur, sold to Ryan P. LeRoux, Newton Falls $25,000
Town of Stockholm: 18 acres, 8999 Route 11, Patricia LaFluer, Potsdam; Dolores V. Ford, Madrid; Jo Ann Gailey, Aiken, S.C.; and Anita M. Frary, Potsdam, sold to Steven E. Moore, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Potsdam: 7 acres, Blanchard Road, Denise Zevos, Potsdam, sold to John E. Mee, Potsdam $2,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 557 Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, David Theobald, Potsdam, sold to Connor Hardiman and Allyssa Hardiman, Potsdam $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 19, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 511 Rensselaer Avenue, Devin Yoakum and Bethany M. Luck, Ogdensburg, sold to Patrick T. Buckley, Ogdensburg $55,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.57 acres, lot 3 of “Lands divided by Mighty Pine Development LLC on Hurley Road and County Route 49,” Mighty Pine Development LLC, Winthrop, sold to Matthew Kish and Heather Kish, Winthrop $24,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, bounded on south by Northwest Bay Road and on east by premises formerly occupied by G.R. Clark, Paul S. Masuk, Bombay, sold to Richard L. Hotaling, Cortland $58,500
Town of Massena: 0.18 acres, 72 Parker Avenue, Kathy R. Perkins, Spring Hill, Fla., sold to Monica A. Paige, Massena $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 23, 2023:
Town of Lisbon: 30 acres, beginning in southwest corner of lot 1 in southerly line of mile square, running along westerly bounds of lot 1, Christopher C. Madill, trustee, Madill Family Irrevocable Trust, Heuvelton, sold to Kevin G. Madill and Karen D. Madill, Heuvelton $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 211 East Orvis Street, Debra Paquin, Massena, sold to Cristina Chakranarayan, Potsdam $123,500
Town of Parishville: 27.87 acres, beginning on Sterling Pond Road, running west, Christopher C. Madill, trustee, Madill Family Irrevocable Trust, Heuvelton, sold to Kevin G. Madill and Karen D. Madill, Heuvelton; and Julia A. Wilkinson, Heuvelton $24,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, Route 310, Katherine S. Casey, Potsdam, sold to Ted Greenwood, Madrid $2,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Hospital Drive, Sandra T. Basilone, Massena, sold to Dusaw LLC, North Lawrence $88,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 11 Cleaveland Avenue, Gail G. Vineyard, Canton, sold to William Coakley, Canton $215,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 506 Hamilton Street, Dawn M.E. Silver-DeAngelis, Ansonia, Conn.; and Lynda L.E. Hooper, Ogdensburg, sold to Devin Yoakum and Bethany Luck, Ogdensburg $117,000
Town of Morristown: 0.15 acres, 503 Main Street, Phillip S. Thomson, Ogdensburg, sold to O&U Holdings LLC, St. Petersburg, Fla. $40,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 105 County Route 53, Brandi I. Thomas, trustee of Safford Family Irrevocable Trust, Brasher Falls, sold to Clint M. King and Carolyn M. King, Fonda $235,000
Town of Canton: Five parcels, Garry Cohen, New York City, sold to Village of Canton $1,080,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 49 Somerset Avenue, Dean W. Lincoln, Peru, sold to Jonathon M. Young, Massena $78,000
Town of Potsdam: Four parcels, 101 Austin Ridge Road, Kevin V. Donnelly, Norwood; and Linda M. Donnelly, Norwood, sold to Christian J. Graber, Norwood $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 103 LaRue Road, Castlerock 2023 LLC, White Plains, sold to Richard Douglass and Lloyd Douglass, Massena $39,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 5 Prarie Street, Marcelene A. Smutz, Norwood, sold to Amber D. Curtis, Norwood $156,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 829 Mechanic Street, Virginia M. Demers, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey Michael Skelly, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Russell: 5 acres, beginning on County Route 25, at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Curtis, Edward D. Whiteford, Hermon, sold to Andrea S. Ogden, Fayetteville $61,000
Town of Massena: 0.19 acres, 5 Cummings Street, Ruth M. Nesbit, Massena, sold to Marion L. Monroe, North Creek $85,500
Town of Louisville: 0.636 acres, 9 Coventry Drive, Rita E. Curran, Massena, sold to Jarrod Roland Sanders and Jeanine D. Sanders, Vail, Ariz. $305,000
