The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 6, 2023:
Town of Massena: 0.232 acres, 6 Sherwood Drive, Walter C. Mulyca, Massena, sold to Nicholas Pomainville and Rebecca Pomainville, South Glens Falls $194,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.918 acres, 5338 Route 56, Brittany Measheaw, Norwood; and Bryan Bicknell, Potsdam, sold to Guangye Shi and Yingyi Wang, Canton $215,000
Town of Morristown: 0.3 acres, 207 Main Street, Kirk D. Barber and Denise A. Barber, Morristown, sold to Joseph P. Vance and Sue Ellen Vance, co-trustees of Vance Family Revocable Trust Agreement of 2017, Brookline, N.H. $167,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 7, 2023:
Town of Waddington: 67.2 acres, beginning on northerly line of half mile lot 7 in southwesterly corner of St. Lawrence River lot 7, Phillip Brothers and Lynn Brothers, Madrid; and Brothers Firewood LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Greg Peterson and Catherine Peterson, Kuckletown, Pa. $20,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.157 acres, 96 Rowley Street, Frederic J. Delosh, Massena, sold to Sarah Rayburn and Samuel Roesnergilles, Gouverneur $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 193 Center Street, David P. Seguin and Sandra J. Durgan, Massena, sold to Norco Properties LLC, Massena $10,000
Town of Brasher: 1.33 acres, 813 Route 11C, Darrick Lamay, Brasher Falls, sold to Shacoria Jackson, Brasher $69,000
Town of Brasher: 8.24 acres, 295 Murray Road, Justin Millus and Alison Millus, Massena, sold to Gregory Munson and Karis Munson, Norfolk $27,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 409 Main Street, Gene A. Murray and Lisa A. Murray, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeremy Caruso and Mary Caruso, Potsdam $59,000
Town of Colton: 0.21 acres, beginning in easterly right of way known as Arbuckle Pond Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Carole J. Whyte, Backus Recreational Properties LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Paul J. Backus, Canton $75,000
Town of Colton: 1.01 acres, 75 Pine Road, Peggy Mousaw, Colton, sold to Bradley Arthur Pilla and Susan L. Bevan-Pilla, Ontario, Canada $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 8, 2023:
Town of Madrid: 1.2 acres, 650 County Route 31, Michael F. Farnsworth, Madrid, sold to Joshua Briggs, Hermon $81,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.1 acres, beginning on Bolen Road at northeast corner of Morrow residence lot, Sandra Given, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to Gary D. Jefferson and Marlene E. Jefferson, trustees or successor in trust, Jefferson Living Trust; and McKenzie A. Ellis, Richville $10,000
Town of Pierrepont: 70 acres, beginning on Plains Road, northeasterly of intersection with Taylor Road, William L. Benning, Freehold, N.J., sold to Tyler Capella and Carrie Howe Capella, Canton $70,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 405 Fullerville Road, Clarence P. Countryman and Shameckia White, Syracuse, sold to William Munger and Michelle Munger, Pitcairn $135,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, “Leroy Heights Subdivision,” lots 31 and 32, Jay R. Nagel and Barbara A. Nagel, Potsdam, sold to Jerre Kilroy, Potsdam; and Diane Buckman, Potsdam $32,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.3 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Route 56 at easement for ingress and egress through lands now or formerly of Brent Kuenzler and Julie A. Kuenzler, Brent Kuenzler and Julie A. Kuenzler, Massena, sold to Jared M. Pollock and Sarah A. Pollock, Canton $53,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, Ledge Crest Estate, Raymond F. Rouleau and Tonie S. Rouleau, Hannawa Falls, sold to Paul Manuel Tejera and Rebecca Collins Tejera, Potsdam $28,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 9, 2023:
Town of Canton: 1 acre, 25 Stiles Road, Julie Petry, Canton, sold to Jason W. Kelly, Canton $184,500
Town of DePeyster: 68.43 acres, southeasterly side of County Route 10 in lot 112 of Potter Goff Survey, John L. Matheson and Susan Matheson, DePeyster, sold to Gebarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon $250,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 408 Knox Street, Janet Silver, executrix of estate of Michael P. Silver, Utica, sold to Tamerra Bailey-Lafortune, Canton, Ohio $87,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 10, 2023:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 371 County Route 41, Larry Legault, Massena, sold to Lynne Torello, East Nassau $7,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 56.49 acres, Gallaher Road; and Parcel 2: 28.96 acres, off Little Bow Road, Frank Carbone, Carmel, sold to Gary J. Castle and Cynthia L. Castle, Morristown $90,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 407 Smith Road, Howard L. Collins, Gouverneur; and Howard D. Kinch, Hermon, sold to Bruce M. Greenhill and Janet L. Greenhill, Gouverneur $25,000
Town of Stockholm: 3 acres, 976 County Route 49, Timothy T. Ramsdell and Rebecca M. Ramsdell, Colton, sold to Emily Anne Bush and Kevin Bush, Moira $200,000
Town of Lawrence: 38 acres, beginning on Water Street at intersection with west boundary of lands now or formerly of Anna Jean Hubbard, Rouseland Investments LLC, Austin, Texas, sold to estate of Charlotte S. London, Austin, Texas $89,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 0.18 acres, 79 Lincoln Avenue; and Parcel 2: 0.425 acres, Lincoln Avenue $77,000
Town of Morristown: 1.5 acres, 3601 County Route 6, Stephen R. White and Kimberly E. White, Hammond, sold to Thomas P. Anusky and Maria J. Jesus, Kearny, N.J. $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 13, 2023:
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 32 Cedar Shores; and Parcel 2: private, Route 37, Brad Storie and Kristen M. George, New Hope, Pa., sold to Deborah Sullivan, Ogdensburg $475,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 263 North Main Street, Mary Jane Hartford, Massena, sold to Alex G. Ryan and Allyson A. Stuart, Massena $40,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 215 and 219 Route 11B, Jai A. Lindsay, Potsdam, executor of last will and testament of the late Janet A. Lindsay, sold to Ronald Page, Potsdam $45,000
Town of Brasher: 5.5 acres, vacant lot, off County Route 53, Donald G. Strader, Ogdensburg; and David J. Strader, Ogdensburg, sold to Accadian Land Holding Corporation, Fresno, Calif. $14,000
Town of Hermon: 20.44 acres, beginning at northwest corner of farm owned by Ellis Cook, thence north, Tamara Gorski, The Villages, Fla., sold to East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $37,000
Towns of Hammond and Morristown: Parcel, Bullhead Island, Terry A. Forsyth, Cobleskill, sold to Chad K. Stevens and Kasey L. Stevens, Philadelphia $45,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 345 Round Pond Road, Timothy O’Connor and Marilyn O’Connor, Carthage, sold to Nicholas S. Wildey, Madrid $155,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 14, 2023:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 392 County Route 36, Diana McManaman and Anthony McManaman, Chase Mills, sold to Cassidy R. Weaver, Chase Mills $132,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.145 acres, 5 Pearl Street, Jason W. Hance, Lake Placid, Gouverneur, sold to Casey L. Hance, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Colton: 0.37 acres, 8 Hull Street, Jeremy D. McNamara, Colton, sold to Nathan Stark and Jessica Scovil, Potsdam $121,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1858 Route 68, Derek W. Brown and Angela R. Brown, Canton, sold to David Morrish, Canton $190,000
Town of Lawrence: 6.6 acres, 11420 and 11424 Route 11, Angele Lepage, Massena, sold to Ada Glick, North Lawrence; and Malinda Glick, North Lawrence $100,000
