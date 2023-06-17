The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 24, 2023:
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 5 Remington Hill Road, Daniel P. Ipsen and Jamie B. Ipsen, Scotia, sold to John G. Gaige and Kristine L. Gaige, Hammond $275,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.293 acres, 61 County Route 40, Vanessa Bradleigh Holmes, Massena, sold to Brandan Paul Healey, Massena $112,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.41 acres, 31 Maple Street, Ronald L. Clark and Penny Lou Clark, Norwood; and Seth W. Clark, Massena, sold to Andrew Miller, Potsdam $170,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on southerly line of Market Street at intersection with Commerce Street, Stasun and Amelia LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Bootleggers Realty LLC, Ogdensburg $210,000
Town of Hammond: 5.08 acres, 1999 County Route 6, Karl O. Grutter, executor of last will and testament and estate of the late Martin L. Grutter, Hammond, sold to Morgan E. Topping and Matthew A. Fortin, Ogdensburg $89,000
Town of Hermon: 0.12 acres, 65 East Shore Road, John A. Clark and Donna R. Clark, DeKalb Junction, sold to Bryan D. Parker and Mary E. Parker, Canton $182,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 25, 2023:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 95 Depot Street and 48 Dorwin Street, Ellen A. Mills, Ogdensburg, sold to Raymond Garcia and Eileen Monserrate Garcia, Penfield $26,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 28 State Street, Frary Asset Management LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Carrie Bova, Ogdensburg $170,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 7788 Route 11, Dalan P. McHenry and Rachelle M. McHenry, Potsdam, sold to Kenneth R. Alberts and Elise A. Deno, Potsdam $160,000
Town of Parishville: 50.4 acres, 1891 Route 11B, Brian J. Collins, Parishville, sold to Moses J. Yoder, Amanda M. Yoder and Mahlon M. Yoder, Potsdam $115,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 504 Main Street, Zachary Curtis and Amanda Curtis, Batavia, sold to Zachary LaShomb, Heuvelton $58,000
Town of Hammond: 38.42 acres, beginning on right-of-way known as “Cross Road” or “Brandy Road,” at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Nicholas A. Barr and Annette F. Barr, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Cordell Martin, Hammond $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 26, 2023:
Town of Pierrepont: 0.69 acres, 850 Route 68, Jonathan F. Saunders and Kathleen M. Saunders, Oakland, Tenn., sold to Town of Pierrepont, Canton $4,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 7284 Route 56, Molly E. Andrasik, Norwood, sold to Linda S. Dafoe, Potsdam $105,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 549 Bagdad Road, Tammy K. Dawley, Potsdam, sold to Joseph James Andrasik and Molly Elizabeth Andrasik, Norwood $225,000
Town of Brasher: 2.81 acres, 2756 County Route 55, Nathan J. Trumble, Brushton, sold to Peter L. Dishaw and Jennifer M. Dishaw, Brushton $307,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 30, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 10 Washington Street, Diane M. Ross and Stanley W. Ross, Massena, sold to Dia Mackay, Massena $73,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.52 acres, 346 Lovejoy Road, Lynetta Burke, Ogdensburg, sold to Margret M. Toiano, Ogdensburg $96,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 5 Dewey Avenue, Neil W. Pickering and Linda M. Pickering, Piercefield, sold to Karlton Pryce Sr., Natasha Anette Pryce and Karlton Pryce Jr., Piercefield $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1106 Congress Street, Shirley Perry Bailey, Ogdensburg, sold to Bernard C. Compo and Mary C. Woodruff, Canton $64,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 31, 2023:
Town of Colton: 18.77 acres, 4313 Route 56, Richard Favor and Cherie Favor, South Colton, sold to Benjamin Burds and Courtney Burds, Potsdam $110,000
Town of Fowler: 1.33 acres, 119 Country Club Road, Nancy Cappellino, Gouverneur, sold to Peter Cappellino and Ellen Cappellino, Potomac, Md. $140,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 5 Ken Turnbull Road, Everett M. Penders, Redwood, sold to David E. Walsh, Rossie $6,000
Town of Gouverneur: 21.53 acres, beginning on County Route 11 at intersection with northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of David K. Woodside, Mahlon P. Swartzentruber and Katie E. Swartzentruber, Gouverneur, sold to Patrick M. Kennedy, Gouverneur $32,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 63 Waverly Street, Jeffrey S. Wellings, Potsdam, sold to Ronald N. Barker and Sandra J. Barker, Gerry $108,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.5 acres, 9132 Route 37, Kelly M. Gonyea, Lisbon, sold to Kara Jane Lawton and Jeffory Jon Lawton, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 99 Rensselaer Street, Terry S. Harris and Robin C. Harris, Heuvelton, sold to Kaitlyn Daniels and Arryn Baker, Heuvelton $135,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.78 acres, 98 Washington Street, Brian D. Martin and Karen A. Martin, Heuvelton, sold to Krystin L. Horton and Amy L. Mitchell, Ogdensburg $185,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of Mechanic Street at southeast corner of Brick Block, known as Pert Block, Glenn J. Webster, Norwood, sold to St. Joseph Properties LLC, Norwood $129,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.57 acres, 202 Cherry Street, Salvation Army, West Nyack, sold to Jeffrey L. McCallus Jr., Ogdensburg $117,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 124 Backwoods Road, Jeremy C. Freeman and Tara M. Freeman, Elizabethtown, sold to Troy Finn and Keith Doucet, Durham, N.H. $355,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 7210 Route 37, Gary W. Lalonde, Ogdensburg, sold to Donna King, Ogdensburg $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 1, 2023:
Town of Gouverneur: 1.89 acres, 4975 Route 58, Cheryl Reynolds, Gouverneur, sold to Waltraud Evans, Gouverneur $28,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 407 Ford Avenue, Todd McKee, Ogdensburg, sold to Katherine J. Athime, Tampa, Fla. $60,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, off Brookdale Jenkins Road, Shawna Legault and Craig Legault, Ogdensburg, sold to Corey Maxner, Waddington $1,000
Town of Hermon: 19.79 acres, beginning at northeast corner of property conveyed to Elmer C. Hamilton, running west, Douglas Erwin Hamilton Sr., Hermon; and Marc John Hamilton, Hermon, sold to Wayne R. Cronk and Michele L. Cronk, Gouverneur $9,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in northerly margin of Rensselaer Street at southeast corner of lot 4, Connie McAllister, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Taylor M. Ellison, DeKalb Junction $56,000
Town of Hammond: 0.29 acres, beginning on ledge on shore of St. Lawrence River, in northeast line of lands appropriated by the People of the State of New York for the Alexandria Bay-Morristown Highway Part 2, Rosann Rabozzi, Boca Raton, Fla., sold to Bradly A. Rogers and Kathleen B. Rogers, Hammond $10,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 159 St. Lawrence Avenue, Evelyn M. Somers, Waddington, sold to Midatlantic IRA LLC, FBO John F. McIntyre IRA, Frederick, Md. $290,000
Town of Colton: 0.36 acres, 6 Snell Road, Emily S. Bristol, Norwood, sold to Harley W. LaBarge Jr., Star Lake $195,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 35 Sisson Road, Darci L. Oakes, Massena, sold to Larry Osoway, Madrid $15,000
Town of Morristown: 1.19 acres, beginning on River Road at intersection with Old Mill Road, Patience M. Bautista, Plymouth, Calif., sold to Ellen M. Place, Morristown; and James Travaglini and Elizabeth M. Travaglini, Morristown $30,000
Town of Lawrence: 24.9 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot 11 and running south, Artle Saucier and Anjanette Saucier, Macedon, sold to Clark Simmons and Ellen Simmons, Weymouth, Mass. $77,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 3 Buck Street, Sut-ko Property Management LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Keith D. Mitchell, Madrid $85,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 66 Bishop Avenue, Lisa M. Bresett and Steven W. Bresett, Massena, sold to Nicole Greco, Massena $110,000
Town of Louisville: 1.39 acres, 780 Route 131, Mary Ann Loomes and Adrian Loomes, Massena, sold to Laramay’s LLC, Massena $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 2, 2023:
Town of Brasher: 13.6 acres, North Road, Teresa Oakes and Austin Oakes, Akwesasne, sold to Lynn Montour, Massena $1,500
Town of Hopkinton: 25 acres, beginning in east line of section 9 at northeast corner of lot contracted to Defore and Lindsey, Judith Parker, Port Charlotte, Fla., sold to Robert J. Ferrar, Wesley Chapel, Fla. $5,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.7 acres, 79 Sissonville Road, Gordon S. Theisen, Canton, sold to ZJ Property Management LLC, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 540 Bagdad Road, Gordon S. Theisen, Canton, sold to ZJ Property Management LLC, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 6852 Route 11, Gordon Theisen, Canton, sold to ZJ Property Management LLC, Potsdam $90,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.734 acres, 6843 Route 11, Gordon S. Theisen, Canton, sold to ZJ Property Management LLC, Potsdam $220,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 3 and 5 Wright Road, Gordon S. Theisen, Canton, sold to ZJ Property Management LLC, Potsdam $80,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 104 West Parishville Road, Shawn H. Stone and Courtney L. Stone, Potsdam, sold to Marsha MacArthur, Norwood $130,000
Town of Brasher: 0.49 acres, 51 McCuin Road, Weller Lacey, Brasher Falls, sold to Jonathan Robla and Ashley Robla, Lisbon $21,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 7 East View Heights, Nancy S. Berger, Wassaic, sold to Amy Payton and Henry Jones, Norfolk $123,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 315 Jersey Avenue, Donna Morrow, Hannawa Falls, sold to Ryan Roethel, Ogdensburg; and Allen Vernsey, Ogdensburg $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of northerly half of lot 4, block 8 and block 179, Michael R. Roberts and Marilyn P. Roberts, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan Roethel, Ogdensburg $7,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.6 acres, 10 Blanchar Road, Marc Richard Plourde and Susan E. Gans, Potsdam, sold to Venkata Ramana Murthy Musty and Alka Venkata R. M. Musty, Ontario, Canada $235,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 55 West Main Street, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to High Cap NY LLC, Elk Grove, Calif. $108,000
Town of Massena: 0.11 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly bounds of Park Avenue with southerly bounds of Lincoln Place, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to High Cap NY LLC, Elk Grove, Calif. $199,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 5, 2023:
Town of Brasher: 0.75 acres, 975 County Route 53, Ryan C. Reid, Hogansburg, sold to Amanda K. Chapman, Brasher Falls $131,500
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 15 Dover Street, Kevin L. Lafleur, Norwood, sold to Gloria J. Catania, Hudson, Fla.; and Christopher Leone, Penfield $170,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1 acre, 90 West Main Street, Edmund C. Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Stewart’s Shops Corp., Ballston Spa $275,000
Town of Fowler: parcel, 8, 10 and 107 Country Club Road, Clara P. Cummings, trustee of Joseph C. Pistolesi Revocable Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Lucas J. Perrigo and Ashley M. Perrigo, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Fowler: 1 acre, beginning on County Route 22 (Emeryville Road) from intersection with Sullivan Road, Charles W. Durham and Linda E. Durham, Gouverneur, sold to Vernon Fuller III, Gouverneur $15,000
Town of Hermon: 0.23 acres, 130 Main Street, Todd Reed, Hermon, sold to Joseph E. Sharpe and Megan E. Sharpe, Hermon $13,500
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning in northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Edward J. Howard, running north, George F. McDermott, Nintey Six, S.C., sold to Michael Thomas Falanga, Columbia, Md. $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.37 acres, 731 County Route 59, Gordon B. Batson and Katharine W. Batson, Syracuse, sold to Richard Watcke and Sandra Watcke, New Bremen, Ohio $255,000
Town of Canton: 2 acres, 472 Irish Settlement Road, Randy S. Bessette, Canton, sold to Scott Massie and Tia Massie, Cincinnati, Ohio $193,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 725 Canton Street, Canton Street Ogdensburg LLC sold to Noble Arms Corp. $2,421,000
Town of Pierrepont: 10.26 acres, 5705 County Route 24, James Sharpstene, Ontario, sold to Thomas P. Reeve and Kay M. Kesling, Sparks, Nev. $135,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.