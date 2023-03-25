The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 1, 2023:
Town of Hammond: 9.11 acres, beginning at intersection of northwest boundary of Route 37 with southwest line of land conveyed to Luxe Homes Inc., Bourdeau Bros Inc., Champlain, sold to Thomas M. Norstrom II and Denise M. Norstrom, Hammond $16,000
Town of Morristown: Three parcels, 547 River Road East, William G. Reynolds, Jamesville, Va., sold to Julia R. Johnson and Daniel Johnson, Chevy Chase, Md. $167,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 339-341 Main Street, No Leaf Clover LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to GJR Properties LLC, Alexandria Bay $230,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 660 Pink School Road, Kathleen M. Murphy, Canton, sold to Tawdna Curtis, Massena $101,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.32 acres, 7 Broad Street, Antoinette Butler, Potsdam, sold to Christian Munoz, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Madrid: 0.344 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Route 345 at intersection of northwesterly bounds of Hughes Road, Greenwood Acres LLC, Canton, sold to James Conner, Madrid $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 531 Linden Street, Gregory R. Denner and Chelsie A. Brenno Denner, Ogdensburg, sold to Chris S. Amo, Heuvelton $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 2, 2023:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 28 State Street, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Eric C. Barr, Canton $70,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 129 Leroy Street, Barbara Clanton, Eustis, Fla., sold to Lauise Suzanne Jensen and John Michael Lisiecki, Potsdam $120,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, lost 7 and 8 of Sunnyview Acres Subdivision, Thomas Avenue, Nancy S. Berger, Norfolk, sold to John W. Labarge, Norfolk $5,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 93 Stoughton Avenue, Keith Donald Thompson, Massena, sold to Suzanne Darche-Woodward and Chandra Gabriel Kavi, Massena $67,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 125 Jefferson Avenue, Paul L. Post, trustee of Paul Leo Post and Josephine Antoinette Post Joint Living Trust, Massena, sold to Brandon J. Vice, Norwood $49,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.24 acres, 14 Hepburn Street, Cornerstone Properties of Northern New York LLC, Norfolk, sold to Jeremy R. Waite and Shellie L. Waite, North Bangor $98,000
Town of Fine: 88.37 acres, 320 Youngs Road, Bryan L. Pritchett, Fairbanks, Alaska, sold to Deborah L. Reil, Tupper Lake $68,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 615 Proctor Avenue and Hayward Street, Dixie L. Adams, Ogdensburg, sold to U.S. Leaseco Inc., Aurora, Ore. $115,000
Town of Madrid: 6.422 acres, 210 County Route 44, Matthew H. Labar, Chase Mills, sold to David Ruddy, Hermon $61,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 3, 2023:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcels, 80 and 86 West Main Street, John Henderson and Colleen Henderson, Philadelphia, sold to Stewart’s Shops Corp., Ballston Spa $212,500
Town of Waddington: 0.82 acres, lot 104 of “Green Terrace Estates Phase 2,” Michael Abrunzo and Misty Lazare, Massena, sold to Eric M. Boyer and Virginia J. Boyer, Waddington $26,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 91 McCarthy Road and McCarthy Road, Allen F. Whitmarsh, Russell; Austin F. Whitmarsh, Russell; and Isaiah J. Valentin, Russell, sold to Crescent Ridge Properties LLC, Canton $142,000
