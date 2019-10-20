The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 14, 2019:
Town of Canton: 3.5 acres, Judson Road, June M. Storie, Canton, sold to Logan T. Brabaw and Kacie N. Wentworth, Canton $178,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, east shore of Racquette River, Barbara Sangiacomo and Gina M. Sangiacomo, Fairport, and David T. Sangiacomo, Rochester, sold to David Martina nd Laurie Martin, Canton, and Carl Zender and Kristin Zender, Hannawa Falls $170,000
Town of Parishville: 1.5 acres, Catherinesville Road, Joshua Collins, Brasher Falls, sold to Blake Wilcox and Meaghan Wilcox, Parishville $38,000
Town of DePeyster: 18.5 acres, southwest off Plimpton Road, Steven Price and Dorsey Price, DePeyster, sold to KDC Acrews LLC, Heuvelton $7,000
Town of Norfolk: Two parcels, Norwood-Norfolk Road, Doris C. Lacks, Loma Linda, Calif., sold to George Kimble and Debra Kimble, Potsdam $80,000
Town of Norfolk: 70.45 acres, Sober Street, David A. Graber and Margaret R. Graber, Norfolk, sold to Joseph M. Schwartz and Esther D. Schwartz, Norwood $130,000
Town of Morristown: Condominium Unit 36, 317 Riverview Drive, Rita Dubois and Gerald Dubois, co-trustees of Dubois Family Revocable Trust, Rockledge, Fla., sold to Dakota Marshall, Morristown $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 17, 2019:
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, “Plat Bonapart Cave Subdivision” lot 7, Robert P. Scott, Prospect Park, Pa., sold to Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls $15,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, “Plat Bonapart Cave Subdivision,” lost 7, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Paul D. Dettmer and Diana E. Dettmer, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, County Route 3, Vincent E. McMahon, Theresa, sold to Jacob Bresett and Elizabeth Bresett, Hammond $24,500
Town of Pierrepont: 10 acres, bounded by property of Matthew E. Kennedy, John E. Rogers, Simpsonville, S.C., sold to Jeffrey Cota, Colton $500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Jersey Avenue, Ruth I. Ayen, Heuvelton, executor of the last will and testament of the late Ardell M. Ayen, sold to Lynn M. Turner and Joshua M. Rudd, Colton $54,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 18, 2019:
Town of Stockholm: Two parcels, 17.76 acres and 32.24 acres, Lyle F. Kennedy and Aletha Kennedy, Potsdam, sold to Mark A. Mallette, Winthrop $12,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.35 acres, north bounds of Cook Road, Robert R. LaBarge, Massena, sold to Lacey A. Thompson, Massena, and Bradley M. Francis, North Lawrence $87,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Montgomery Street, Jillian M. Havens, Ogdensburg, sold to Ashley L. Elliott, Ogdensburg $78,000
Town of Massena: 11.84 acres, County Route 42, Ross M. Howitt and Kathleen M. Howitt, Avon Park, Fla., sold to Justen M. Brannen, Massena $11,000
Town of Potsdam: 4,510 square feet, north bounds of Depot Street, William C. Shumway, Potsdam, sold to PFW Research LLC, Potsdam $79,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, westerly margin of Edith Street, Patricia A. Hewitt, Gouverneur, sold to Edward K. French, Herman $43,000
Town of Hermon: 1.12 acres, County Route 19, James F. Morrill, Del Ray Beach, Fla., trustee of the James F. Morrill Trust, sold to Donald S. Tarner, Blackfood, Idaho, and Jennifer A. Tarner, Chubbock, Idaho, $50,000
Town of Hermon: 1.12 acres, County Route 19, Donald S. Tarner, Blackfoot, Idaho, and Jennifer A. Tarner, Chubbock, Idaho, sold to Michael J. Michna, North Brunswick, N.J. $35,000
Town of Morristown: 2.64 acres, northerly boundary of Riverview Street, Mary Catherine Leonard, Boston, Mass., Patricia Leonard Thames, Ormond Beach, Fla., John B. Leonard Jr., Ormond Beach, Fla., Maureen Leonard Missert, Ogdensburg, Jane E. Leonard, Wellesly, Mass, and Michael R. Leonard, Ormond Beach, Fla., sold to Gary J. Tyndall and Ann B. Tyndall, Camillus $360,000
Town of DeKalb: 237.1 acres, northwesterly corner of lot known as “The Walker Lot,” Calvin R. Ullrich and Patricia Ullrich, DeKalb Junction, sold to Quinn M. Connell and Dana R. Connell, Ogdensburg $299,000
Town of Gouverneur: 3.65 acres, southeasterly of Little Bow Road, Maria Leslie Moyer, Gouverneur, sold to George E. Markwick and Joy L. Marckwick, Gouverneur $3,000
Town of DeKalb: Several parcels, Wesley W. Lombard and Dorothy A. Lombard, DeKalb Junction, sold to Jacob Kingrey, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Morristown: 0.19 acres, southerly bounds of County Route 6, Harold Pfleiderer and Donald Crepeau, Ontario, Canada, sold to James Smith and Pamela Smith, Rochester $100,000
Town of Canton: 1.12 acres, lot number 2 in Acrege Development Tract, Diane Stromgren, Canton, sold to Guanyi Yang, Canton $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 19, 2019:
Town of Gouverneur: 2.52 ares, northeasterly side of Little Bow Road, George E. Markwick and Joy L. Markwick, Gouverneur, sold to Maria Leslie Moyer, Gouverneur $500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.3 acres, westerly bounds of Route 56, Paul J. Williams and Penny M. Williams, Potsdam, sold to Daniel R. Williams, Norfolk $95,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.29 acres, from center of highway leading from Potsdam to Hewittvill (River Road), David A. Hauerstock and Suzanne Wexler, 172 River Road, sold to Allen C. Grant and Kristin A. Grant, Springfield, Pa. $292,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, 24 Goodrich Street, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to Paul Andrew Lloyd, Morrestown, N.J. $85,000
Village of Canton: 0.005 acrews, Tupper Lot, Elia Filippi and Danise Dingman, Richville, sold to Michelle Marie Rodee, Canton $100,000
Town of Pierrepont: Two parcels, Harrison Tract, Brian Brewer, Canton, sold to Ryan Michael Brewer and Ashley R. Brewer, Russell $125,000
Village of Massena: 0.18 acres, east bounds of Parker Avenue, Mary-Jo Verville, Massena, sold to Mary A. Guilbert, Massena $48,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly bound by Tate Street, Memory A. Bouchard, Ogdensburg, sold to John J. Ashley III, Ogdensburg $91,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 20, 2019:
Town of Louisville: 2.39 acres, easterly right-of-way bounds of Wilson Hill Road, Sandra A. Schmidt, Massena, Sharon M. Robinson, Massena, and Mary M. Merchant, Sparta, N.C., sold to Kevin Addison and Kelly Murray, Norfolk $74,000
Town of Louisville: 0.72 acres, including 0.11 acres within highway bounds, County Route 39, Joshua R. Peets, Massena, sold to Tristen Harvey and Erica Berger, Massena $63,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.28 acres, West Hadfield Road, Francis M. Gollinger, Massena, sold to Robert L. Kalman and Deborah E. Cota, Norfolk $224,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, Pickle Road, Donald L. Premo and Linda L. Premo, Brasher Falls, sold to Joeph F. DiMatteo and Joseph N. and Larua B. DiMatteo, Brasher Falls $26,500
Village of North Lawrence: 0.45 acres, beginning at intersection of roads at north-east corner of G.F. Savage lot, Rita L. Keenan, North Lawrence, sold to Tyler V. Savage, Brasher Falls $65,000
Town of Edwards: 9.3 acres, County Route 46, Robert J. LaFountain Jr., Schenectady, Steven LaFountain, StillWater, and Robert J. LaFountain, Paula LaFountain and Thomas E. LaFountain, Harrisville, sold to Ronald Halladay and Cheryl Halladay, Edwards $95,000
Town of Gouverneur: 16.17 acres, southeast of Peabody Road, Daniel J. Litwicki and Kelley M. Litwicki, Peru, sold to David Todd Mays, Fountain, Colo. $312,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, south boundary of Highland Road, Highland Nursing Home Inc., Massena, sold to 182 Highland Road LLC, Bronx $4,950,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 21, 2019:
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, Town of Remington Tract, Thomas Potter, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Lori-Anne Potter, Heuvelton $20,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.562 acres, commencing at intersection of easterly right-of0way of Ross Road, Agronomy Cropping Inc., Lake Placid, sold to Jordan Lee LaMay and Kristin Elizabeth LaMay, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Rossie: Two Parcels, Gary I. Bass, Indian Lake Estates, Fla., sold to mark H. Koch and Tricia L. Koch, Mohnton, Pa. $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, River Lot 1 and portion of Ogdensburg Branch of Railroad of New York Central Railroad Company, Robert A. Pinkerton and Sharon P. Pinkerton, Canton, sold to mary A. McClure, Watertown $71,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, Black Lake Road, Laura M. Kurtz, Hammond, and Kasey J. Kozloski, Morrisonville, sold to Jeffery M. Stinson and Pamela L. Stinson, Richville $260,000
Town of Colton: Three parcels, Duane H. Curtis, Canton, sold to Joshua Laing, South Colton $92,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.158 acres, north bounds of Montgomery Street, Spencer J. Garrison and Margaret A. Garrison, Ogdensburg, sold to Morgan E. Barr and Joshua A. Barr, Ogdensburg, and Gayle S. Spriggs, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at point in center of Rock Island Street, Christian J. Turner, Morristown, executor of last will of the late William W. Turner, sold to Alicia J. Flynn, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.1 acres, northeast corner of lot 355, Jeremy A. Hagan, Milford, Conn., executor of last will of the late Daniel A. Hagen, sold to Eathon Graham, DeKalb Junction $10,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.2 acres, Pray Road, David A. House Jr., Ogdensburg, administrator of the estate of the late Susan L. House, sold to David A. House Jr., Ogdensburg $52,500
Town of Brasher: 0.47 acres, part of lot number 19 in the middle third of township number 17, John J. Simons, Moria, sold to Christopher S. Ward and Nancy Kay Ward, Brasher Falls $85,000
Village of Potsdam: Village lot, north bounds of Garden Street, Sandhyaben S. Parikh, Potsdam, sold to Moulton Properties LLC, Potsdam $79,000
