The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 8, 2023:
Town of Louisville: 2.04 acres, 59 and 61 River Drive, Nathan Cox and Christopher Cox, Massena, sold to Robert D. Cook and Carolyn C. Cook, Louson, Tenn. $700,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 28 North Woods Road, Richard Cota and Doris E. Cota, Gouverneur, sold to Candy L. Foote, Hermon $35,000
Town of Fowler: 2.19 acres, 352 Emeryville Road, Michelle A. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Timothy Allen and Sheila Allen, Gouverneur $35,000
Town of Stockholm: 7.231 acres, 615 Elliott Road, Paulette M. Reid, administratrix of last will and testament of Kathleen Frederickson, Norfolk, sold to Howard Metzner and Christine Metzner, Port Charlotte, Fla. $35,000
Town of Canton: 43.65 acres, 92 Old Route 11, David Ryan Pellett, executor of estate of the late David R. Pellett, Bloomfield, Mo., sold to New World Acres LLC, Canton $135,000
Town of Madrid: 143.61 acres, Grasse River Lot 34, Earle Travis and Tamara Travis, Madrid, sold to Kyle R. Lawrence and Chelsea A. Lawrence, Madrid $426,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 9, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 21 Larnard Street, Donna L. Nichols, Potsdam, sold to Keegan Muldowney and Meghan Muldowney, Potsdam $152,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 61 and 61A Hough Road, William H. Sochia and Rose Marie K. Costanzo, Massena, sold to Michael Reed, Winthrop $127,500
Town of Hammond: 5.01 acres, 870 and 899 Route 37, Robert R. Provost Jr. and Susan Lynn Papa-Provost, San Angelo, Texas, sold to Bradly A. Rogers and Kathleen B. Rogers, Hammond $300,000
Town of Pitcairn: 3.49 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Matthias Richard Davis, Canaan, Conn. $20,000
Town of Morristown: 1.6 acres, beginning on Scotch Bush Road at intersection of southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Dennis C. Terhune and Karen A. Terhune, Levi A. Shetler and Mary J. Shetler, Ogdensburg, sold to Roger A. Dunn, Coudersport, Pa. $170,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 124 and 124 1/2 Liberty Avenue, Sherry L. Magnanti, Massena, sold to Phillip A. Wagschal, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 9 River Street, Brandi Kerivan, Norwood; and Adam King, Gansevoort, sold to Brandi Kerivan, Norwood; Lawrence J. Kerivan, Natick, Mass.; and Carol A. Kerivan, Natick, Mass. $5,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 10, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 3 Grove Street, TSSNP Enterprises LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Benjamin P. Burds, Potsdam $94,000
Town of Macomb: 30.34 acres, Pleasant Lake, Robert E. Rideout and Patricia N. Rideout, Geneseo, Ill., sold to Robert T. Kulp and Kristy A. Kulp, Gouverneur $65,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in westerly side of Market Street from corner of Larned Street, Jordan Elizabeth Ott, Pittston, Pa., sold to Platinum LB LLC, Potsdam $191,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.35 acres, 7552 County Route 27, Bethany Nelson, Oswego, sold to Richard Bushey, Lisbon $59,000
Town of Canton: 0.427 acres, 21 State Street, Robert W. Prier, North Palm Beach, Fla.; and Lorenda L. Beuker, Juno Beach, Fla., sold to ENBE Holdings 1 LLC, with management member, Nichols DeCelles, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Pitcairn: 42 acres, 279, 281 and 287 AB Orebed Road, John M. Johnson Jr. and Mary Deborah Johnson, Elm City, N.C., sold to Robert Charles Fell and Sandra Jean Fell, Amber, Pa. $315,000
Town of Macomb: 36.1 acres, beginning at intersection of County Route 10 and Williams Road, Richard H. Spaulding, North Bangor, sold to James Kiah, Philadelphia $30,000
Town of DePeyster: 61 acres, beginning on County Route 11 at intersection with County Route 17, James R. Putman and Nancy M. Putman, Heuvelton, sold to Gerbarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon $195,500
Town of Edwards: 5.01 acres, and 5.17 acres, lots 12 and 13, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Bryan Pirigyi and Dominique Mediak-Pirigyi, Buffalo $254,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 13 Main Street, Barry Aldrich and Robin Aldrich, East Burke, Vt., sold to Elizabeth Pier, Canton $150,000
Town of Canton: 1.377 acres, beginning on County Route 27 at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Richard C. Nautel, Richard C. Nautel Jr., executor of last will and testament of the late Richard C. Nautel, Gilmer, Texas, sold to The Grub Tub Inc., Canton $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 11, 2023:
Town of Morristown: 2 acres, 104 Morris Street, Tina Trudeau-Davis, Tupper Lake, sold to Robert J. Montroy, Sylvan Beach $17,500
Town of Colton: 2.15 acres, 4488 Route 56, Linda P. Sheeran, Ballston Spa, sold to Thomas J. Palmer and Ryan P. Borkowski, Roslindale, Mass. $155,000
Town of Russell: 1.04 acres, beginning at intersection of Fordham Hill Road and Lafaver Road, Lawrence G. White, Hermon, sold to Patrick Prow and Michelle Prow, Hermon $13,000
Town of Hopkinton: 11.2 acres, beginning on Sylvan Falls Road at intersection with Santamont Road, Patricia Ann Herrington, adminstratrix for estate of Kenneth Holderman, Potsdam, sold to Jeffrey Page, Massena; Christian Page, Westland, Mich. $20,000
Town of Morristown: 0.39 acres, 254 County Route 5, Gerald S. Pearson, Massena, sold to Katherine Gilmour, Potsdam $31,000
Town of Massena: 0.2 acres, in south bounds of East Orvis Street at intersection with westerly bounds of Parker Avenue, Sandra Basilone Zeolla, Massena, sold to Julie A. Eggleston, Massena $75,000
Town of Massena: 0.9 acres, beginning in northwest bounds of Route 37C at intersection with LaRue Road, Linda E. Dishaw, Massena, sold to Tim Chontosh and Julie Chontosh, Massena $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 78 State Street, Community Bank NA, Dewitt; as successor by mergers to St. Lawrence National Bank and First National Bank of Heuvelton, sold to CM Family LLC, Watertown $85,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 18.43 acres, beginning on Lost Village Road at westernmost corner of lands now or formerly of John L. Baxter and Sally A. Baxter, Howard Quinn and Claudia Quinn, Ogdensburg, sold to Geoffrey C. Baldwin, Ogdensburg $90,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.37 acres, 1407 County Route 28, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua J. Kerr, Ogdensburg $7,000
Town of Massena: 0.15 acres, beginning in easterly bounds on Main Street at northwesterly corner of lands of Massena Properties LLC, Hoot Owl Express Enterprises Inc., Massena, sold to Massena Properties LLC, Milford, Conn. $10,000
Town of Rossie: 5.1 acres, lot 9, Sean R. Singh, St. Albans, sold to David P. Mastrangelo and Nicole W. Mastrangelo, Fayetteville $31,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.75 acres, 95 Washington Street, Cynthia A. LaRue, Crozet, Va.; and Lynn M. Chapin, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Dylan H. Crawford, Heuvelton $65,000
Town of DePeyster: 24.69 acres, 4797 County Route 10, Andy L. Keim and Katie E. Keim, Heuvelton, sold to KDC Acres LLC, Heuvelton $49,500
Town of Gouverneur: 101.91 acres, and 67 acres, 450 Route 11, Bryce K. Bellin and Brianna P. Bellin, Gouverneur, sold to Charles Rager and Pamela Rager, Cheney, Wash. $419,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 12, 2023:
Town of Fine: 10 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of lot 6, running west, YAR LLC, Loudonville, sold to S Timber LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $510,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 50 Grove Street, Mary Jo O’Geen, Massena, sold to Frank A. Greco, Massena $150,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 49 Roosevelt Street, Thomas J. Spinner, Massena, sold to Matthew B. Deon, Brasher $98,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 348 Route 420, Patricia Gengo, Winthrop, sold to Roberto Serrano and Shallon M. Razis, Winthrop $141,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 909 Elizabeth Street, Pamelia A. Neal, Ogdensburg, sold to Shannon LaRock, Phoenix, Ariz. $75,000
Town of Canton: Two parcels, 142 Calnon Road and Calnon Road, Yuan Zhang and Shuliang Song, Canton, sold to Gordon A. Riley Jr. and Grace N. Natalie-Riley, Putnam, Conn. $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 15, 2023:
Town of Madrid: 0.62 acres, 1959 Route 345, Jill S. Farrand, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Scott and Misty-Dawn Whalen, Heuvelton $137,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.95 acres, 873 Tracey Road, Terence Falzano, Cape Vincent, sold to Douglas A. Wells, Ogdensburg $92,500
Town of Hermon: 1.77 acres, Campbell Road, Aaron Johnson, Edwards, sold to Tracey Woodrow, Hermon $3,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 36 Parker Avenue, Kimberly J. Love, Massena, sold to Karen M. Gagne, Massena $62,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 708 County Route 40, Logan Snyder, Massena, sold to Jerome M. Duprey and S. Margaret Duprey, Greenfield, Mass. $115,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 280 River Drive, Paul L. Post, trustee of Paul Leo Post and Josephine Antoinette Post Joint Living Trust, and Josephine Post, Massena, sold to Brospost LLC, Smithville, Mo. $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 10 Alvern Avenue, Shane M. Cline, Massena, sold to Seth Sokoloff and Diana Sokoloff, Vancouver, Wash. $60,000
