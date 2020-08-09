The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 30, 2020:
Town of Clifton: 159 acres, east of Tooley Pond Road in lot 13 of southwest quarter of former Township 4, Harewood of Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Valentino Simoni, Ozone Park, sold to Michael R. Whiting, Southport, N.C. $107,500
Town of Hammond: 1.23 acres, beginning in southwest line of lands conveyed to Milo and Eleanor Hollister, Jessica Halladay, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas S. Rogers, Hammond $41,000
Town of Louisville: 4.15 acres, part of miles square lot 45, beginning on northerly shore of Racket River intersected by line between the Towns of Louisville and Massena, Kenwall Realty Inc., Paul Smiths, sold to Nova 1 Enterprises LLC, Massena $37,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.03 acres, southwesterly side of Route 68, intersected by westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Henry D. Miller and Susie L. Miller, Steven T. Grant and Sarah S. Grant, Lisbon, sold to Jeffrey T. Hill and Melissa A. Hill, DeKalb Junction $40,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.22 acres, beginning at northwest bounds of Route 37 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Andrew M. and Debbie J. Farrand, J. Michael Patterson and Martha R. Patterson, trustees of Michael and Martha Patterson Living Trust, Williamsburg, Va.,sold to Clint Middlemiss, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning at Farnes Road at intersection with southerly boundary of property owned by Brian McIntosh, Steven Fobare and Gayle Fobare, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Harry T.J. DeGroat and Chelsea A. Ellis, Canton $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, middle third of lot 4 in block 37 beginning at east line of Morris Street, Patti Jo Powell, East Berlin, Pa., executrix of last will and testament of the late Rose Anne Stemples, sold to Martha Shipman, Burke $52,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 1, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 75.56 acres, southerly side of County Route 12, beginning at McAllister Road intersected by the easterly boundary of lands of Richard Crawn and Ellen Crawn, Adam J. Young, Gouverneur, sold to Seth J. Moon, Gouverneur $175,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.532 acres, part of Ernest W. Cootware Farm in mile square 1, beginning in easterly bounds of state Road, leading from Massena to Winthrop, Joseph J. Cootware, Winthrop, sold to Zachary M. Arquiett, Brasher Falls $90,000
Towns of Colton and Clare: Several parcels, Danzer Forestland Inc., Sarlington, Pa., sold to J.T. Granshue Timberland LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $11,200,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1402 Ford St., Cheryl A. Abar, Ogdensburg, and Joanne R. Hart, Lake Placid, administratrixes of the estate of the late Nilah W. Sias, sold to Shandericka M. Purser, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Oswegatchier: 0.392 acres, part of lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, map by Charles B. Schermerhorn beginning at intersection of southerly bounds of Route 37 and easterly bounds of lot 9, Toni M. Duprey, Ogdensburg, sold to Lawrence M. Morley and Amy L. Morely, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.14 acres, westerly of Swamp Road and northly of Murphy Road in mile square 4 and 5 of the sixth range, David W. Forsythe, Paul W. Forsythe, Robert D. Forsythe and John H. Forsythe, Ogdensburg, sold to Dwayne S. Donaldson, Lisbon, and Dale J. Donaldson, Ogdensburg $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, in Van Solingen Tract in section number 1, part of farm lot 6, beginning on southerly margin of Proctor Avenue and on east by lot of Frank Mullin, Matthew W. Bliss and Rebecca S. Bliss, Altamont, sold to Anthony Drew McNichol, V. and Jacquelyn Christine McNol, Ogdensburg $132,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.5 acres, beginning on highway crossing Racket River running easterly to northeasterly corner of Jacob H. Miles land, David L. Wagner, administrator of the estate of the late Phillip E. Wagner, Hannawa Falls, sold to Peter R. Neale and Amanda R. Neale, Potsdam $78,500
Town of Gouverneur: 70.19 acres, southeasterly side of Dane Road beginning at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Roswell F. Dasno and Sherry L. Dasno, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Nanette M. Clay, Oswegatchie $70,000
Town of Gouverneur: 41.94 acres, southeasterly side of Dane Road, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Nanette M. Clay and Rodney Rooker, Oswegatchie $25,000
Town of Waddington: 0.33 acres, in block 11 beginning on easterly side of Oak Street from southwesterly corner of lot once owned by Guy McBrien, Kathleen Vallance, Norfolk, Elaine Mayette, Goldsboro, N.C., and Stephen Macdonald, Waddington, sold to Jonathan D. Macdonald, Waddington $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 4, 2020:
Town of Louisville: 0.64 acres, beginning at westerly edge of Robert Casselman property, Evan Raymo and Vanessa Raymo, Massena, sold to Teena J. Susice, Massena $164,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.92 acres, beginning at northeasterly bounds of the cul-du-sac at the end of Beech Circle, Peter P. Rajtar and Lissette M. Rajtar, Potsdam, sold to Randy D. McDonald and Lisa T. McDonald, Potsdam $315,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: In mile square 9 of fifth range and part of lot 1 on northerly side of Canton Turnpike and part of lot 2 in Great Lot 8 of lot 1 in Great Lot 9 of Tibbetts Tract; Parcel 2: 1.06 acres, in mile square 9 in fifth range and Great Lots 8 and 9 in Tibbetts Tract, Parker’s Roadside Deli and BBQ LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Route 68 Deli LLC, Ogdensburg $83,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, Ogdensburg-Heuvelton State Highway, Edward R. Coombs and Marilyn J. Coombs, Ogdensburg, sold to Mark R. Purser, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 23.73 acres, westerly of Swamp Road and northerly of Murphy Road in mile square 4 and 5 of sixth range; and Parcel 2: 23.43 acres, westerly of Murphy Road in mile square 4 of seventh range, David W. Forsythe, Paul W. Forsythe, Robert D. Forsythe and John H. Forsythe, Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin D. Acres and Phyllis M. Acres, Madrid $118,000
Town of Macomb: 50 acres, 6726 Route 58, Brandon M. Aldrich, Hammond, sold to Nicole R. Davidson, Hammond $104,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.73 acres, northerly of Route 37 in St. Lawrene River Lot 24, Walter B. Hovendon, Ogdensburg; Walter J. Hovendon, Watertown; Linda McAleer, Fayetteville; Thomas M. Hovendon, Copenhagen; Joseph M. Hovendon, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Mary Guyette, Watertown, sold to Richard Jacobs and Sarah Jacobs, Ogdensburg $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 5, 2020:
Town of Parishville: Parcel, in section 12 of township 14 beginning on south shore of St. Regis River intersected by west line of Henry Benton, Matthew J. Beamer, Winthrop, sold to Brandon J. Baldwin and Debra A. Baldwin, Potsdam $55,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning at Middle Road at southeast corner of the late Seth Putnam farm, Marion P. Davis, Potsdam, sold to Barry J. LaBar II, Norwood $67,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on East Main Street at southeast corner of store lot owned by F. Erwin Cox, Julie Ablan Woodrow, Gouverneur, sold to the Town of Gouverneur $23,500
Towns of Norfolk and Stockholm: Parcel, southeast of Lynch Road beginning at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Herbert C. Cota and Deborah E. Cota, Donna Tharrett and Jeremy Lipinski, Norwood, sold to Elizabeth M. Levalley, Norfolk $60,000
Town of Parishville: 52.42 acres, in lots 33 and 40, township12, Macomb’s Purchase, Great Tract 2, Christopher Revord, South Colton, and Jenna Revord, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Darcie Lee Palmer, Colton $162,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 6, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 3.7 acres, 28 Denton Road, Dean E. Guando, West Babylon, sold to Tara Hickey, Massena $7,500
Village of Massena: 0.19 acres, lot 1 of block 438 on “Southern Development Map 4,” Brock Barney, Massena, sold to Ruth Nesbit, Massena $69,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 7, 2020:
Town of Brasher: Parcel, Maple Ridge Road and westerly bounds of Harold Hewlett farm, William Sommerville and Kirsten Sommerville, Ontario, Canada, sold to Colin Haverstock, Brasher Falls $50,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.57 acres, 666 Route 11, Tracy L. Young, Gouverneur, sold to Edward Gable, Gouverneur $55,000
Town of Morristown: 10.58 acres, southeasterly side of center Road beginning at intersection with northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael R. Crosby, Harvey A. Miller and Susan H. Miller, Ogdensburg, sold to Emanuel M. Miller and Katie M. Miller, Ogdensburg $8,500
Town of Fine: 0.5 acres, beginning at highway leading from Star Lake south to Little River from southwest corner of C.E. Felt cottage lot, Peggy A. Capko, Park Ridge, N.J., and Athena K. Zois, Nutley, N.J., sold to Brandon R. Cruz and katherine Marie Cruz, Candor $15,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, contiguous to Pleasant Lake, beginning at corner of A.R. Whalen lot, Trudy Evans Meyn, Williamson, sold to James D. Mullin and Tammy L. Mullin, Gouverneur $72,500
Town of Hammond: 3.8 acres, in northwest margin of Route 37 and in northeast line of lands conveyed to Liberty V. Forwin and Mary B. Gleason, Chad Cunningham and Heather Cunningham, Hammond, sold to Thomas C. Galloway, Redwood $120,000
Town of Canton: 0.5 acres, 33 and 33 1/2 West Main Street, Elia Filippi and Denise Dingman, Richville, sold to SSGA LLC, Potsdam $202,000
