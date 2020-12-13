The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 17, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, part of Great Lot 13 in general division of town, Route 11, Robert J. Compo and Sharon L. Compo, Winthrop, sold to Eric J. O’Brien and Allyson T. O’Brien, Lawrence $85,000
Town of Colton: 3.85 acres, sectin 1 of fifth range, beginning on Judson Street Road from intersection of southwesterly bounds of parcel of Taylor and Rowe deed, Mark G. Rood, Canton, sold to Dalton Rood, Canton; and Bethany Sochia, Canton $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 10, house 9, Woodlawn Avenue in block 2 on map E-8938-I, Sylvia A. Racine, Ontario, Canada; sold to Gary D. Provencher and Louis J. Tischler, Massena $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on easterly line of Albany Avenue at intersection with southerly line of Ogden Street, Nicole Lee Kendall, Ogdensburg, sold to Tiffany A. Lopez, Brier Hill $62,500
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, lot 4 on “Final Plat Evergreen Farm Subdivision,” John A. Groves, Harrisville, sold to Donald Scanlon and Cindy L. Scanlon, Palmyra $30,000
Town of Parishville: 1 acre, in great tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, lot 24 of township 13, James Rafter, Colton, sold to Elmer S. Phillips and Kristine M. Wolfe-Phillips, Colton $15,000
Town of Lisbon: 30 acres, in mile square 10, sixth range, subdivision 1 of lot 4, Eli E. Swartzentruber and Mattie J. Swartzentruber, Heuvelton, sold to John H. Miller and Katie E. Miller, Sherman, Maine $205,000
Town of Canton: 0.69 acres, in section 2 of eighth range, beginning on Canton-Pierrepont Highway, Mary C. Leonard, Canton, sold to Ryan Pacleb, Canton $165,000
Town of Macomb: Parcecl, beginning at southerly corner of parcel conveyed to Helen T. Pangburn from easterly corner of lands conveyed to John Marshall, Thomas J. Swetz and Marlene F. Swetz, Holley, sold to David L. Hauf, Seneca Falls $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 9 in Ford Lot 5, south of Main Street, Kristin N. Leggo, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew A. Fortin and Morgan E. Topping, Canton $48,500
City of Ogdensburg: 1.98 acres, southerly of Montgomery Street, east of Piquet Drive, Wayne L. Ashley and Karen L. Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Heidi Powers, Ogdensburg $120,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly half of land purchased by Silas Paige, Josh Holden, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Pribnow, Valley Stream $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2 acres, beginning on Heuvelton-Flackville County Highway 393, Krista A. Freego, Heuvelton, sold to Jill Flemming and Joseph J. Flemming $130,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, lot 6 of lots laid out in West North Street, bounded northerly by West North Street, Marilyn Bliss, Waddington, sold to Gibson Mitras and Deborah Mitras, Waddington $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 18, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 2.69 acres, beginning on Morgan Road from intersection of Potsdam-Morley Road, Lisa Sullivan, Potsdam, sold to Murl Hogle, Ogdensburg $115,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.57 acres, beginning on Route 11 at intersection of remains of a fence along the west boundary of land reserved by Carl P. Rose and Lauren Michele Bailey Road, Robert A. Bronson and Ann Bronson, Potsdam, sold to Gale Cunnings Calipari, Clearwater, Fla. $140,000
Town of Canton: 10 acres, part of mile square 2 of fourth range, beginning on state road, Stephen McBath, Canton, sold to Christopher Michael and Kathleen Mary Klassen, Galesburg, Ill. $199,000
Village of Canton: 0.17 acres, lot 43 on map titled “Riverside Park Addition to Canton Vilalge,” Jamie L. Wilson, Canton, sold to Amber L. Vanleuven, Heuvelton $56,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.06 acres, beginning on northerly line of Rensselaer Avenue from easterly line of New York Avenue, Michael A. Rheome, Norwood, sold to Brendan Michael Rheome, Ogdensburg $25,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.14 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Waverly Street Extensino at northwest corner of parcel conveyed to LeRoy and Diane Hansen, Joseph A. Hildreth, Potsdam, sold to Colton J. McLean, Canton $78,000
Towns of Madrid and Potsdam: Parcel 1-A: 75.61 acres, parts of mile square 94; Parcel 1-B: 34.27 acres, beginning on line between Trout Brook lots 25 and 26; Parcel1-C: 8.3 acres, bounded westerly by Subdivision lot 39 and southerly by William Rutherford’s land; Parcel 1-D: 24.56 acres, pat of mile square 94; Parcel 1-E: 25.56 acres, part of lot 25 on lots of Trout Brook; and Parcel 2: 130.12 acres, beginning in north line of S. Clark lot, Kale Hitchman and Cierra Hitchman, Madrid, sold to Donald J. Colbert II, Norwood $180,000
Town of Brasher: 15.86 acres, part of lot 1 in township 16, beginning in highway leading from Brasher Falls to Winthrop, Paul B. Compeau and Catherine H. Compeau, Brasher Falls, sold to Kiel A. Fukes and Jessica R. Fukes, Brasher Falls $107,000
Town of Canton: 3 acres, part of mile square 9 of foruth range, beginning at Irish Settlement Road, Aleaha Thomas, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew P. Baxter, Canton $20,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 11 Garden Street, Alan J. Romoda, Colton, sold to Julie E. Hunter, Canton $135,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 217 Tate Street, Keri Barrett, Ogdensburg, sold to Roger LaRose, Norwood $5,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.39 acres, 275 Haggert Road, Catherine Nisbet and Arthur Nisbet, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Wood, Ogdensburg $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 810 New York Avenue, Kelly Sweno, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Wood, Ogdensburg $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 918 Elizabeth Street, James S. Durr, administrator of estate of Karen D. Wight, Ogdensburg, sold to Natalie Giglio, Ogdensburg $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 3, 4 and 5, block 441, on 1925 Official City Map, David D. Smith and Christine E. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron T. Smith and Shelby A. Smith, Ogdensburg $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4 in block 206, beginning from northerly line of Spring Street along westerly line of St. Lawrence Avenue, Ryan Fifield, Ogdensburg, sold to Jake M. Garrison, Ogdensburg $70,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Lot 1: 2.11 acres, northwest of Lost Village Road; and Lot 5: 6.4 acres, southeast of Lost Village Road, Walter H. Wheater Jr. and Janet M. Wheater, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron M. Hirsch, Marlton, N.J. $139,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.1 acres, beginning at northwest corner of lot formerly known as William E. Sterling Ashery lot, Herbert D. French and Karen M. French, Fine, sold to D&R Assets Management LLC, Wenersville, Pa. $43,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of lot formerly owned by Helen R. Parker, Megan Rae Finnerty, Rochester, sold to D&R Assets Management LLC, Wernersville, Pa. $27,000
Town of Fowler: 31.63 acres, beginning at road from Fowler (Little York) to Balmat at southeast corner of land conveyed to William and Velma Walton, Brennan L. Ordway and Amy L. Ordway, Richville, sold to Harold Wright and Christine Oglesby, New Windsor $35,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 7.26 acres, westerly of County Route 4 at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Betty W. Moore, Mark A. Hawes, Ogdensburg, sold to Jordan M. Hawes, Ogdensburg $175,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of River Street from north bounds of Park Street, Branden G.W. Clark and Lacey L. Clark, Norfolk, sold to Leland Cota and Barbara Cota, Potsdam $65,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.77 acres, part of lot 28, section 7 of VanSolingen Tract, Jordan M. Hawes, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas G. Jacobs II, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of Lot No. 15, bounded by Youngs Road, Paul E.A. Todd and Laura R. Todd, Canton, sold to Diana Black-Treumer, Canton $10,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, portion of premises formerly conveyed to Frank H. Smith and Hazel Gibbs Smith, lot 5 of “Smith Subdivision,” Rick Johnston and Sandra Johnston, Norfolk, sold to Thomas J. Emburey and Danielle C. Emburey, Norwood $157,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.28 acres, beginnig in westerly bounds of Waverly Street from northerly bounds of Pleasant Street, Victor M. Caaamano and Linda A. Caaamano, Potsdam, sold to Larry R. Carsman and Christine C. Carsman, Jupiter, Fla., co-trustees of the Larry R. Carsman 2020 Revocable Trust $194,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 21, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 12 and 14 in block 340, formerly Block F, beginning in west line of Park Street, northerly of intersection with north line of Libon Avenue, formerly Jay Street, Timothy L. Spriggs, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher Garcia Jr. and Rachel Prashaw, Ogdensburg $85,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, insection 21, beginning at southeast corner of lot recently conveyed to Arthur H. Ingraham, William D. Goebel, Westborough, Mass., sold to Andrine Nichols, Colton $220,000
Town of Russell: 20.9 acres, part of turnpike lot 11, beginning in westerly bounds of Dana Hill Road, John Stasko and Christina Stasko, Russell, sold to James R. Erlichman, Russell $77,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.64 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 37 at southerly corner of lands of Timothy and Doris Dupree, Timothy J. Amo and Sally A. Amo, Lisbon, sold to Keith D. Pierce and Kathleen M. Pierce, Ogdensburg $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 6 in block 3 of the estate of the late Nathan Ford, Al-Rahman Real Estate LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Danielle M. Denoncourt, Ogdensburg $28,000
Town of Louisville: 52.45 acres, northwesterly of Route 37 at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Bruce Crinklaw, Eleanor Labarge, Massena, sold to Brendan Frost and Angela Frost, Massena $45,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.