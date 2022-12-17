The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 28, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 20 Wilson Street, Andrew L. McEathron and Jackie L. McEathron, Gouverneur, sold to Elizabeth M. Bresett, Hammond $65,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 24 and 26 Barnes Street, Hometown Holdings LLC, Fernley, Nev., sold to Eric Cooper and Melonie Cooper, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Waddington: 0.364 acres, 88 Lincoln Avenue, Karan A. Lemay, Massena, sold to Michael Stebbins and Alissa Stebbins, Waddington $90,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 16 Meadow Drive, Jerry Laramay and Marcella Laramay, Massena, sold to Justin Simard and Noell-Rose Grenon, Massena $190,000
Town of Parishville: 0.224 acres, beginning on northerly side of Flow Drive at northwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Cory J. Varney and Patricia J. Varney, Cory J. Varney and Patricia J. Varney, Potsdam, sold to Mark R. Cardinal and Catherine J. Cardinal, Potsdam $6,500
Town of Parishville: 0.215 acres, beginning on northerly side of Flow Drive at northwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Cory J. Varney and Patricia J. Varney, Cory J. Varney and Patricia J. Varney, Potsdam, sold to Michael G. Dye and Deborah L. Dye, Potsdam $3,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.28 acres, 22 Waverly Street, Larry R. Carsman and Christine C. Carsman, co-trustees of Larry R. Carsman 2020 Revocable Trust, Jupiter, Fla., sold to Justin A. Higgens and Louise K. Higgens, Canton $210,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 51 Lincoln Road, Matthew J. Stone, Canton, sold to Jordan Zaman and Jacque-Leen Taylor, Canton $235,000
Town of Hopkinton: 9.12 acres, beginning on “Cassady” Road from intersection with Wick Road, Richard V. Manning, Parishville, sold to Scott Bonno and Donna Bonno, Parishville $13,000
Town of Fine: 0.23 acres, 287 South Shore Road, Charles S. McKeown and Beverly S. McKeown, co-trustees of the McKeown Family Trust, Wanakena, sold to David E. Etz and Mary A. Etz, Cortland $376,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 2879 Route 11B, Charles A. Phippen and Tonia M. Phippen, Potsdam, sold to Jeffrey Crump and Wendy Crump, St. Regis Falls $40,000
Town of Massena: 0.918 acres, 178 Dennison Road, Garry J. Caron, Massena, sold to Daniel W. Vieira and Karen A. Love, Potsdam $170,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.25 acres, 59 Lower Pine Street, Drew Quenneville and Taryn Sheldon, Potsdam, sold to Adam Szlamczynski, Star Lake $55,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 7183 Route 56, Jeremy J. White, Bracey, Va., sold to Franklin R. Pierce, Norwood $10,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, once known as Melvin McLear Island, now known as Hog Back Island, Guy K. Krogh and Terrisue R. Krogh, Ithaca, sold to Matthew Yockey, Dover, Ohio $22,500
Town of Morristown: 1.113 acres, 962 Scotch Bush Road, Colin M. Sayer, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew M. Wood and Alysha J. Wood, Ogdensburg $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 29, 2022:
Town of DePeyster: 9.25 acres, 3561 County Route 10, Timothy Boyle and Paula L. Boyle, Carthage, sold to Jessica L. Halladay, Ogdensburg $90,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.9 acres, 25 McGowan Road, Joseph G. Pagano and Lynne M. Pagano, trustees of the Pagano Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Royal J. Acres LLC, Ogdensburg $135,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.75 acres, 39 John Street and additional parcel, Michael J. Goodison, Gouverneur, executor of estate of the late Merrill O. Goodison, sold to DeKalb Commons LLC, Richville $17,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 29 St. Lawrence Avenue, Sue Byrd, Waddington, sold to Ryan McKnight and Elizabeth McKnight, Milton, Vt. $275,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.41 acres, 17 Cameron Drive, Elizabeth J. Clark, Hannawa Falls, sold to William J. Bergan and Rosanne M. Bergan, Potsdam $330,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.258 acres, 9 Furnace Street, Tera Baker, Norwood, sold to Courtney R. Baker, Norfolk $20,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 113 County Route 35, Jason H. Soucis and Khoeasa L. Soucis, Canton, sold to Roger A. Voisine Jr. and Meicca M. Voisine, Rensselaer Falls $180,000
Town of Fine: 44.87 acres, 345 Coffin Mills Road, Rodney J. Rooker and Nanette Clay, Oswegatchie; and Amber Mist Frost, Richford, sold to Brian Bloom and Kelly Bloom, Strykersville $23,500
Town of Stockholm: 2 acres, 32 Needham Road, Dathon Holmes and Natanya Jackson, Canton, sold to Heidi Sherburne, Potsdam $29,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning on Black Lake Road in direct line in northeast side of shed of Lutheran Church, Patricia J. Toti, Morristown, executrix of estate of the late Anthony J. Toti, sold to KMHD Enterprises, Port Royal, Pa. $462,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 526 Rensselaer Avenue, Clifford P. Casselman and Melanie M. Casselman, Ogdensburg, sold to Carrie Faith, Ogdensburg $8,000
Town of Morristown: 44.87 acres, beginning at westerly corner of parcel conveyed to J.E. Stoddard, running northwest, Wayne Latham, Ogdensburg, sold to Brendon Michael Paquette and Laura Ashley Paquette, Morristown $10,000
Town of Louisville: 0.45 acres, 72 River Drive/Wilson Hill, Michael T. Kotash and Margaret S. Kotash, Massena, sold to Marlyn Richard Simmons and Karen Wagner Simmons, co-trustees of Wagner-Simmons Trust, Long Beach, Calif. $404,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 30, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 19.31 acres, 821 Bagdad Road, Leslie C. Frank and Sandra L. Frank, Potsdam, sold to Jay D. Bradish and Jenny L. Bradish, Colton $235,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.36 acres, 2 Drumlin Drive, Steven J. Marqusee and Eileen H. Marqusee, Potsdam, sold to Diane J. W. Buckman, Hannawa Falls $250,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 41 Spruce Street, Michele M. Carbino, Adams Center, sold to John E. Zorgdrader and Connie E. Zorgdrader, Uxbridge, Mass. $54,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 3502 County Route 47, Irene M. Vari, Norfolk, sold to Amanda Deleel, Norfolk $51,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 23 Clarkson Avenue, Kevin W. Litchfield and Amanda J. Zullo, Saranac Lake, sold to Kristy Debien, Massena; and Pauline Slyman, Massena $135,000
Town of Lawrence: 18.63 acres, 215 Barnage Road, William E. Chambers, Brasher Falls, sold to Sean N. Hornung, Brasher Falls; and Amy R. Hornung, Brasher Falls $65,000
Town of Lousiville: Parcel, 5 Browning Road, William MacCuaig and Shannon MacCuaig, Massena, sold to Lynn P. Chapman and Brenda A. Chapman, Lafayette, Ind. $225,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.46 acres, 4144 Route 310, Thomas C. Hitchcock, Gouverneur, sold to Jason L. Wood and Tammy L. Wood, Norfolk $43,000
Town of DeKalb: 61.28 acres, beginning on Maple Ridge Road, northeasterly of intersection with Colton Road, Christopher Neurath, Lexington, Mass., sold to John A. Gibbs, Richville $37,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.43 acres, 6 Walnut Street, Adam Hitchman, Potsdam, sold to Loretta E. Leonard, Potsdam $68,000
Town of Massena: 1.41 acres, 147 Carey Road, Kathy Ward, Winthrop, sold to Cory Courson, Massena $75,000
Town of Russell: 42.28 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lot 74 at intersection with Boyd Pond Road with easterly boundary of Webb Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Christopher Bradford and Julie Bradford, Hermon $85,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on West Main Street at northwesterly corner of lot owned by Grace Kinney, Vernon A. Green, Canton, sold to St. Lawrence Suds LLC, Canton $60,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.04 acres, portion of 415 Route 11C, Beverly Jenkins, Norfolk, sold to Nathan Francis, Brasher Falls $2,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 402 New York Avenue, Scott Bennett, Ogdensburg, sold to Teresa M. Bush and Erwin J. Fields, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 11 Larnard Street, Terry A. Hall and Lynne M. Hall, Madrid, sold to Torin La Liberte, Norwood $119,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 1 Pig Island, Brett A. Lehigh, Edwards, sold to Blake Roof and Anne Roof, Elkton, Md. $145,000
Town of Parishville: 0.24 acres, 1717 and 1721 Route 72, STD LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Benburds LLC, Potsdam $350,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.31 acres, 9607 and 9609 Route 56, Harold Baxter, Norfolk, sold to Ronald L. Hoerner Jr. and Jody Hoerner, Massena $3,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, 608 Manson Avenue, Brian A. Meuten and Stephanie C. Lancto, Ogdensburg, sold to Shawn Lockett and Brenden Lockett, Ontario, Canada $73,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 3, 2022:
Town of Rossie: 0.37 acres, 15 Flmings Camp Road, private, Audrey Braymer, Webster, sold to Scott A. Lutes and Christine Lutes, Holley $20,000
Town of Lisbon: 4.47 acres, Sparrowhawk Point Road, Aimee M. Dean, Lisbon, sold to Nicholas J. Decelles, Ogdensburg $135,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 314 Ogden Street, Lawrence R. Bouchey, Ogdensburg, sold to O&U Holdings LLC, St. Petersburg, Fla. $22,000
Town of Louisville: 23 acres, 5351 County Route 14, Lauren Mae Smalling, Colton; and Blake Maria Orosz, Chase Mills, sold to Fobare Lake Farm LLC, Waddington $260,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.115 acres, 411 Kiah Street, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Timothy Stafford, Watertown $31,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, off Pickettville Road, Ronald S. Rickett, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael J. Phelps, Willseyville; and Timothy W. Phelps, Locke $7,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 0 Lead Mine Road, Don Michael Arney, Mount Morris; and Michelle Jeanne Scutt, Mount Morris, sold to Robert R. Witzel and Kathleen M. Witzel, Dansville $31,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.29 acres, 14 Birchwood Drive, Donald Gruneisen and Mark Gruneisen, co-executors of estate of Elaine Gruneisen, Gouverneur, sold to Northwoods Holdings LLC, North Carolina $130,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.71 acres, 228 County Route 48, Christina M. Crump, Norwood, sold to Joseph A. Lafountain, Rochester $50,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.8 acres, 14 Furnace Street, Rachael Irene Shyne, Norfolk, sold to Alexandra M. Carnigi, Norwood $95,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.82 acres, 49 AB Church Road, Travis M. Bellinger and Emily P. Cambridge, Canton, sold to Alysha Gould and Anthony Culver, Potsdam $116,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 77 Waverly Street, Brian A. Pistolese, South Windsor, Conn.; and Mark P. Pistolese, Potsdam, sold to Andrea D. Marotta, Canton $111,000
Town of Madrid: Two parcels, 44 North Street, Gerald C. Molnar and Melody A. Molnar, Waddington, sold to Diana E. Hurn and John F. Lovely, Potsdam $65,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, bounded on north by Sochia and east by “road,” Eli Sochia, Potsdam, sold to Walter Bishop and Barbara Bishop, Massena $45,000
