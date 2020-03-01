The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 27, 2019:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, Guernsey Town Road, Heather Ann Soper, Gouverneur, Shannon marie Cook, Chase Mills, Barbara Lynn Cadwell, Watertown, and Stacey McCarthy Devlin, Gouverneur, sold to Capstan Management LLC, Vancouver, Wash. $6,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 13 of Sunny Acres now or formerly owned by Grant Stacy and east part of lot 107, Paula Willard, Potsdam, sold to Janet Learned, Potsdam $72,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 358 Eddy Pyrites Road, James S. Morrison, individually and as surviving spouse of Dorothy C. Morrison and as trustee of The Morrison Family Trust, Watertown, sold to Joshua K. Rayburn, Canton $230,000
Village of Potsdam: 9,295 square feet, lot 4 in Abbott’s Annex, easterly bounds of Grant Street, Stevie A. Burley, Potsdam, sold to Christine F. Fobare, Potsdam $84,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.33 acres, easterly bounds of Park Street at southwest corner of Horace Miller’s lot, Tammy J. Kimok, Gouverenur, sold to Kathryn M. Kimok, Gouverneur $62,500
Town of Massena: 0.354 acres, south bounds of East Hatfield Street, David C. Alfano and Dianna L. Alfano, Massena, sold to Linda D. Barse and Derreck J. Barse, Massena $77,500
Town of Stockholm: 0.587 acres, westerly of Green Street, mile square lot 48, Karen A. Maroney, Plattsburgh, sold to Rebecca L. Maroney, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Hermon: Two parcels, south shore of Trout Lake at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Carl Randall and east shore of Trout Lake southwest corner of orginal Rice lot, John Clark and Donna Clark, DeKalb Junction, sold to Charles R. Reid, Houston, Texas $170,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, southeasterly corner of lot 7 on map of J.B. Bayley tract, Doris Premo, individually and as surviving spouse of Howard J. Premo, Massena, sold to Chad W. Green and Catherine A. Peets Green, Massena $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 30, 2019:
Town of Canton: Parcel, Judson Road, Kenneth N. Gibson and Carolyn C. Gibson, Canton, sold to Shaun D. Whitehead, Canton $148,000
Town of Hammond: 1.1 acres, Little Chippawa Point, with right of way to River Road, Sand Bay shore, Sandra L. Harris, individually and as surviving spouse of Michael J. Harris, Naples, Fla., sold to Thomas T. Forte, Marietta $250,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.34 acres, easterly bounds of Haggerty Road, 300 feet from northwest corner of lot 23 on Leroy Heights map, Patricia M. Lord, Sylva, N.C., executrix of the last will and testament of Dorothy M. Cole, Potsdam, sold to Carl D. Hoover and Jeanna A. Hoover, Millersville, Md. $195,000
Town of Massena: 0.83, North Raquette River Road, west boundary of former O’Brien Farm, Donna M. Mott, Massena, sold to John L. Root and Bianca M. Root, Massena $205,000
Town of Waddington: 1.78 acres, southerly of St. Lawrence River and easterly of Brown Church Road, William C. Vielhauer and Katherine E. Vielhauer, Ogdensburg, sold to Michelle L. Young and Frederick J. Young, North Lawrence $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 25 on revised map 3 of Highland Park Subdivision, Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, Massena, sold to Stevie A. Burley, Potsdam $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly half of lots 1 and 2 and block 3 of Gilbert Park Lot 2 being portion of block 108, Michael B. Escoffery, Ogdensburg, sold to Kit Ward Smith, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Clifton: Two parcels, 0.5 acres easterly bounds of Columbian Road, and 0.5 acrews, southeasterly boundary of Columbian Road, Melissa L. Wilder and Richard D. Wilder, individually and as trustees of the Wilder Family Revocable Trust, Southport, S.C., sold to Robert B. Simpson and Babette L. Simpson, Pen Argyl, Pa. $575,000
Town of Colton: 2.2 acres, westerly bounds of West Higley Road (Gulf Road), northerly bounds of Colton Firemen’s Field, Johnathan M. Ward, Colton, sold to Hari Subramanian, DeKalb Junction $227,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, lot 9 on “Map Showing Subdivision of Lands of Cold River Properties Inc.,” subdivision lots 1 to 9 in Hoffman and Ogden Tract, Concetto Tomasello and Nancy Tomasello, Commack, sold to Scott M. Farr and Wendy K. Farr, Windsor $300,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.041 acres, lot 5 on map filed by Land Tech Corporation, entitled River’s Edge Estates, Ahmad Kadhim, Ogdensburg, sold to Patricia P. Mahoney, Ogdensburg $450,000
Town of Morristown: .061 acres, 3436 County Route 6, Kelley G. Peck, trustee of John W. Moore Jr. Revocable Trust, West Hartford, Conn., sold to John P. Dowling and Leslie M. Dowling, Aberdeen, N.J. $145,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of J.E. Clark Tract, lot 24 as designated on map 2 of J.E. Clary Subdivision, John L. Root and Bianca M. Root, Massena, sold to Randy S. Garrow Jr. and Melissa A. Garrow, Massena $73,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 1, 2019:
Town of Clifton: Parcel, Sunset Inn on Cranberry Lake, being lots 13 and 14 on map of Bear Mountain Park, James E. Coufal and Carol A. Coufal, Cazenovia, sold to Wayne Cunningham and Jean Cunningham, Wayland, Mass. $170,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, Raymondville-Norfolk State Highway, James P. McPhilony and Kayla Rae Michell McPhilony, Nofolk, sold to Dean I. Lawrence and Cynthia L. Lawrence, Norfolk $10,000
Town of Morristown: 0.218 acres, lot 8 on a map made by Ross Jermano, Black Lake Road, Dale W. LaFave, Fort Meyers, Fla., sold to John B. Gelfuso and Demetria B. Gelfuso, Frankfort $120,000
Town of Massena: 5.320 square feet, part of lot A on map of subdivision of Joseph Revier Lot, Linwood Nightengale, Massena, sold to William A. Delarm, North Bangor $35,000
Town of Fowler: Three parcels, 3.59 acres, 1.45 acres and 1.39 acres, part of lot 30, Jones Road to Matoon Creek and part of lot 30, Lynn D. Allen and Mona L. Allen, individually and as co-trustees of The Allen Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel F. Guerton and Lorraine G. Guerton, Gouverneur $225,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.26 acres, 507 Lisbon Street, Steven L. Grant and Irma Grant, Ogdensburg, sold to Elfie E. Bedford and Erica A. Bedford, Morristown $138,500
Town of Canton: Two parcels, north bounds of Mildon Road and west bounds of Russell Street, David Witherhead, Canton, sold to Joseph Zollo and James Reese, Potsdam $176,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 17 in block 45 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Teena J. Susice, Massena, sold to Keri E. Michaud, Massena $67,500
Town of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 0.19 acres and 0.196 acres, Anthony E. Bjork and Lisa M. Allen-Bjork, Ogdensburg, sold to Chelsea E. Bartlett, Ogdensburg $87,000
Town of Massena: 0.316 acres, west of Prospect Avenue south boundary of Westwood Drive, Samantha M. Kormanyos, individually and as surviving spouse of Mark A. Kormanyos, Massena, sold to Amanda L. Pierce, Massena $113,000
