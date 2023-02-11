The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 8, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 144 Rowley Street, William C. Tupper, Gouverneur, sold to Eric Milsten and Leona Milsten, Philadelphia $170,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 64 Woodrow Road, Eric W. Morrow and Patricia A. Zeller, Hermon, sold to Wesley J. Zeller and Kimberly S. Zeller, Canton $75,000
Town of Morristown: Residential Unit 30, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 30 Dockside Drive, Seaway Condo LLC, Morristown, sold to Roni J. Dickhaut, Morristown $195,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 585 Oswegatchie Trail, Route 3, Thomas D. Durham and Linda K. Durham, Fine, sold to Lavere A. Stump and Michelle L. Stump, New Berlin, Pa. $175,000
Town of Hammond: 1.854 acres, beginning at intersection of Alamogin Road (Patchen Road) and Woodley Way, Derrick Robinson, Boulder, Colo., sold to Marcy Lynn Teal, Glenfield $275,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 49 Bird Street, Linda Fraser, Voorheesville; Karen McAuliffe, Canton; and Gary Fraser, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Joseph R. McAuliffe and Karen F. McAuliffe, Canton $214,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2.11 acres, 96 Powers Road, David Smith, Canton, sold to Timothy Powers and Lisa Powers, Canton $19,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 9, 2022:
Town of Hopkinton: 16.15 acres, 2656 Route 72, Eli R. Sochia, Potsdam, sold to Luke M. Wilson and Nichole M. Wilson, Potsdam $127,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning in southwest corner of parcel owned by Fulton, running northwesterly along County Route 55, Sierra R. Gladding and Michael Brown, Brasher Falls, sold to Bartholomew Normile and Christine Saumier, North Lawrence $130,000
Town of Rossie: 0.72 acres, 52 County Route 9, Curtis M. Mashaw, Gouverneur, sold to Evelyn Arhart, Glendora, Calif. $50,000
Town of Canton: 0.16 acres, 5 Harrison Street, Ryan D. Woodward and Stacie M. Woodward, Canton, sold to Jared M. Hatz and Caitlin R.M. Hatz, Canton $205,000
Town of Hammond: 205.13 acres, part of 403 Triangle Road, Russell Stewart and Susan Stewart, Redwood, sold to New Gen New York LLC, Mount Joy, Pa. $200,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 503 Morris Street, Bruce A. Wakker, Syracuse, sold to Kristen Andersen, Morristown $36,000
Town of Clifton: 1.53 acres, 7277 Route 3, Russell Marra, Cranberry Lake, sold to John D. Rickard and Anne C. Rickard, Lake Placid $510,000
Town of Louisville: 0.536 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Robert P. Shirley and Michelle J. Shirley at northwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Darren P. Gamache and Denise D. Gamache, Town of Louisville sold to Robert P. Shirley and Michelle J. Shirley, Massena $3,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 9391 Route 56, Arthur J. Borey and Barbara Borey, Massena; and Neil C. Patraw, Brasher Falls, sold to Katelyn Borey, Massena $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 12, 2022:
Town of Morristown: 0.17 acres, 19 Big Oak Drive, Katherine Merithew, Hammond, sold to Brian W. Stamper and Kathleen M. Stamper, Gouverneur $89,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.27 acres, 194 West Main Street, Austin Cox, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and Stormy Cox, Gouverneur, sold to Peter Young, Watertown $38,000
Town of Louisville: 1.74 acres, 45 Shallow River Land and Willard Road, William Joseph Miller and Diane Irene Miller, Massena, sold to Michele Fregoe, San Diego, Calif. $269,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 72 St. Lawrence Avenue, Anne E. Carter, Melbourne, Fla.; and Alison E. Charles, Saranac Lake, sold to Tammy Ruth Arquiett, Massena $216,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.67 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of River Road at intersection with westerly line of easterly half of St. Lawrence River lot 26, Daniel R. McMahon and Rhonda L. McMahon, Youngstown, Ohio, sold to OneLyr LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla. $25,000
Town of Stockholm: 27.7 acres, beginning at iron rod with cap stamped “Wilhelm Chatelle Towne,” northwest of Route 11, Jennifer M. McCarthy, Weymouth, Mass., executrix of last will and testament of the late Michael M. McCarthy, sold to Route 11 Stockholm LLC, Hannawa Falls $21,500
Town of Stockholm: 27.7 acres, beginning at iron rod with cap stamped “Wilhelm Chatelle Towne,” northwest of Route 11, Karen F. McCarthy, McLean, Va.; Ellen M. Dougherty, Cazenovia; and Lisa M. Donlon, Doylestown, Pa., sold to Route 11 Stockholm LLC, Hannawa Falls $64,000
Town of Hermon: 175 acres, beginning on County Route 19 at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Michael A. Bulsiewicz and Karen J. Bulsiewicz, Randall J. Baker and Cynthia L. Baker, McGraw, sold to Eric John Reisenauer Jr., Sunnyside $160,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 1 Old State Road, Howard J. Stiles, Edwards, sold to Ricky A. Stiles, DeKalb Junction $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 1123 Route 11, Bradley J. Burns, Liverpool, sold to Dale Lehmer and Sophie Lehmer, Flagler Beach, Fla. $43,500
Town of Fine: Two parcels, 61 and 65 Youngs Road, Jesse E. Silsby, Fine, sold to Carl E. Provost, Star Lake $48,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 13, 2022:
Town of Canton: 1 acre, 60 Pollock Road, Erin E. Sweeney, Canton, sold to Sam Winslow Gardner and Richard R. Gardner, Canton $155,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on County Route 53 at westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Vernon W. White and Mary Lou White, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls; and Gregg Villnave and Kayla Phelix, Brasher Falls, sold to Roger Gollinger and Marilyn Gollinger, Massena $58,000
Towns of Edwards and Fine: 55.31 acres, beginning on west line of lot 45, Town of Edwards; and 103 acres, beginning on west line of township at northwest corner of lot now or formerly occupied by William H. Perkins, Town of Fine, Charles J. Sovie, Fine, sold to Michael J. Lyndaker and Sally A. Lyndaker, Castorland $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 14, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 1895 County Route 49, Robert D. Norton and Ann A. Norton, Winthrop, sold to Eliza G. Ochoa and Jacquelyn A. Cook, Imperial Beach, Calif. $235,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel 1: 74.61 acres, beginning on west line of C. Leonard lot at Beech stake; and Parcel 2: 71.39 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of P. Marrigold lot on line of lots 32 and 49, 85 Group LLC, Buffalo, sold to William Tupper, Gouverneur $72,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 183 and 185 Park Street, Northern Arc Properties LLC, Altmar, sold to Robert F. Wood and Susan M. Wood, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.47 acres, 4995 Route 48, Rodney E. Dashnaw and Glenna F. Dashnaw, Gouverneur, sold to Cortney Evans-Eppolito, Cape Vincent $127,500
Town of Hermon: 40.85 acres, 296 Jonesville Road, Charles Sidletsky and Karen Sidletsky, Gouverneur, sold to VandeWater & Associates Inc., Lyons $90,000
Town of Hermon: 40.85 acres, 296 Jonesville Road, VandeWater & Associates Inc., Lyons, sold to Philippe Antoine and Rhonda Antoine, Brooklyn $128,000
Town of Hammond: 30 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Route 37, at westerly boundary of parcel 24 of map 15 of Morristown-Hammond, Jacob M. Swartzentruber and Katie J. Swartzentruber, Hammond, sold to Jacob J. Yoder and Delile J. Yoder, Hammond $36,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 807 Franklin Street, Hogan Holdings LLC, by managing member Adam T. Hogan, Ogdensburg, sold to Anna M. Woodruff, Rensselaer Falls $46,000
Town of Canton: 2 acres, 250 Irish Settlement Road, Scott Denne, Canton, sold to Joseph Castleberry and Janette Castleberry, Canton $135,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 41 McCuin Road, Lacey A. Weller, Brasher Falls, sold to Jonathan S. Robla and Ashley N. Robla, Waddington $117,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1209 Washington Street, Susan Tooley, Ogdensburg; Diane Para, Ogdensburg; and Michael Para, Kingswood, Texas, sold to Justin Premo, Ogdensburg $91,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.