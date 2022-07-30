The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 5, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.78 acres, beginning on Lost Village Road from northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Lawrence and Nancy Mitchell, Michael T. Kotash and Margaret S. Kotash, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas K. Lawrence $65,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2700 A and B Route 37, Citizens National Bank, Hammond, sold to David J. Witherhead and Laurie S. Poor, Canton $30,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel 2: Beginning in northeast quarter section J, township 6, Macomb’s Purchase, Great Tract 2; and Parcel 2: South half of northwest quarter of section J, township 2, Joan D. Dumas and Kris Dumas, Victor, sold to Martin J. Denis and Jane M. Denis, Piercefield $105,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 94 Miner Street, Elia Filippi and Denise Dingman, Richville, sold to James Sieja and Rachel Sieja, Canton $91,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 21 Depot Street, David Premo, Massena; and Daniel Premo, Monks Corner, S.C., sold to Kenneth A. Leaf, Hogansburg $81,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, Russel Road, William Vine Sr., Ogdensburg; William Vine Jr., Ogdensburg; Gregory Wood, Lisbon; Joseph Sovie, Ogdensburg; Michael F. Sovie, Ogdensburg; Ronald O’Marah, Ogdensburg; and Robert Sovie, Ogdensburg, sold to Patricia Fox Zahn, Webster $18,000
Town of Canton: 4.58 acres, 2798 County Route 21, Dennis W. Kelly and Susette M. Kelly, Port Byron, sold to Daniel R. Robinson Sr., New Russia $270,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 28 Country Club Road, David W. Travis, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew L. McEathron and Jackie L. McEathron, Gouverneur $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 6, 2022:
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 68 Flow Drive, Stephen L. Bartlett, Norwood; Richard D. Bartlett, Childwold; and Michael J. Bartlett, Woodstock, Conn., sold to Terry C. Spicer and Nicolas Spicer, Cibolo, Texas $200,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 332 Park Street, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to McKenna M. Kiah, Lisbon $63,000
Town of Lawrence: 4 acres, 2023 Route 11C, Catherine A. Baldwin, Potsdam, sold to Landon B. Coats, Southington, Conn. $154,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 173 Triangle Road, Dorothy A. Weber, Hammond, sold to Sweet Wind Farm Inc., Hammond $110,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 630 and 2112 Irvin Street, Andrew P. Monroe, Ogdensburg, sold to Haylee Marie Butterfield, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 88 1/2 Grove Street, Timothy J. Lacombe, Alexandria Bay, sold to Sentry RE LLC, Chesapeake, Va. $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 20 Main Street, Parcel B, Clark Real Estate Holdings LLC, Massena, sold to Am Vets Post 4 Inc., Massena $13,000
Town of Lawrence: Two parcels, 24 Grove Street, Ellen F. Wilson, North Lawrence, sold to Teresa A. Huff and Steven D. Huff, Enfield, Conn. $93,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.589 acres, beginning on Front Street at northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Alex M. Sabad and Beverly Ann Sabad, Cena Hadzovic, Norfolk, sold to Sabad’s LLC, Norfolk $182,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 37 Elliott Road, Michael Deshane, Potsdam, sold to Brandi Paige and Christopher W. Paige, Potsdam $32,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning on Water Street at southerly corner of premises conveyed to Tomado Inc., Arthur Waldron and Patricia Waldron, Canastota, sold to Harold Kevin Thibert and Carolyn Thibert, Ogdensburg $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 9, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 511 King Street, John Christopher LaHart, Leslie Ann LaHart and Larry Kio, Ogdensburg, sold to Rachel Burwell, Ogdensburg $30,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.59 acres, 60 and 62 West High Street, Joseph W. Sabad and Vicki A. Sabad, Canton, sold to Lawrence W. Labarge and Jamie N. Labarge, Norfolk $13,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.22 acres, 8877 Route 11, Robert A. Bronson and Ann Bronson, Potsdam, sold to Brandon J. Snell, West Stockholm $100,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.55 acres, 1145 County Route 55, Victor R. Burnett and Ella J. Burnett, North Lawrence, sold to Chandler Michael Foley and Jennah R. Lancto, Moira $129,500
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning in southwest bounds of County Route 59 at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Alison W. Haas and Amy L. Bonina, Jeffrey P. Russell, Winthrop, sold to Elaine Z. Sarem, Potsdam $43,000
Town of Piercefield: 4.75 acres, 88 Route 421, Willis Edward Lowe III and Melissa Hines Lowe, Simons Island, Ga., sold to John K. Ryder Jr. and Mary Ellen Ryder, Redding, Conn. $1,075,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.9 acres, 73 and 75 Elm Street, Lai Kuang, New York City, sold to J. Premo Enterprise LLC, Potsdam $184,000
Town of Louisville: 3.4 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Kingsley Road at intersection with westerly bounds of Nichols Drive, Glen W. Nichols and Jane Nichols, Massena, sold to Patrick J. Curran, Massena $20,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5741 acres, 237 East Main Street, James Kofron, Milan, Ohio, sold to Tah Griffith, Gouverneur $145,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, lot 3 of “Moss Ridge Subdivision of Lands of Piece of Mine LLC,” Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Brian J. Pierce, Gouverneur $180,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 285 Brouse Road, Sean Carty, Massena, sold to Julie Varalli, Holley $325,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 10, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Bishop Avenue, Jason E. Premo, Massena, sold to Charles Gilzow and Rosa Gilzow, Hotsprings, Ark. $32,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 2 South Street, Lloyd G. Bresee, St. Augustine, Fla.; Stephen E. Bresee, Grand Island; and Michael L. Bresee, St. Augustine, Fla., sold to Preston John White, Alyson Doris White and Lindsay Farnsworth, Norwood $155,000
Town of Massena: 1.1 acres, 382 North Raquette River Road, Lawrence Faus, individually and as surviving spouse of Beatrice Fause, Syracuse, sold to Patricia Pierce and Jasmine Pierce, Hogansburg $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 11, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 106 Peabody Road, Austin Curcuruto and Deirdre Curcuruto, Gouverneur, sold to Kurt Hartle, Chase Mills $105,000
Town of Gouverneur: Three parcels, 251 Rowley Street, Marilyn F. Scozzafava, surviving spouse and tenant, Canton, sold to Rowley Street Properties LLC, Stuart, Fla. $270,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.46 acres, 29 Trinity Avenue, Hayden Enterprises LLC, Gouverneur, sold to William M. Foster, Gouverneur $117,000
Town of Gouverneur: 56.04 acres, beginning on Kearney Road at intersection of town line between Towns of Gouverneur and Rossie, Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler A. Perrigo and Laci E. Perrigo, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Hermon: Two parcels, 44 Leader Lane, Thomas E. Guinan and Gwendolyn L. Guinan, Edwards; Thomas Edward Guinan, Hope, N.J.; Timothy Michael Guinan, Kentfield, Calif.; and Scott Patrick Guinan, Satellite Beach, Fla., sold to Brent A. Wood and Heidi A. Wood, Olathe, Kan. $525,000
Town of Hammond: 2.04 acres, 116 Oak Point Road, Donna Phillips Martin, Hammond, sold to Cordell Martin, Hammond $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 12, 2022:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 26 Fairlane Drive, Shane Rogers and Joann Rogers, Canton, sold to Laura Ashley Smith Leach and Robert Smith Leach II, Canton $235,000
Town of Hammond: 0.49 acres, 402 Franklin Street, James A. Simons and Nancy S. Simons, Hammond, sold to Richard M. West, Theresa $96,750
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 38 Bishop Avenue, Jeannine J. Brouse, individually and as surviving spouse of Howard B. Brouse, Massena, sold to Jarrid Gene Gardner, Potsdam $62,500
Town of Hopkinton: Several parcels, beginning on northeast corner of Frank Stone lot, Kayem Partners LLC, Sedona, Ariz., sold to Walter John Hales and Maureen K. Hales, trustees of Hales Living Trust, Pacso, Wash. $990,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.94 acres, 6928 Route 11, James W. Stone II and Sara L. Stone, Canton, sold to James A. Muenster and Shannon L. Muenster, Potsdam $65,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.254 acres, 1005 Lafayette Street, Matthew A. Tessmer and Kathleen Tessmer, Ogdensburg, sold to Catherine H. Pitcher and Christopher C. Pitcher, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Lawrence: 1 acre, beginning at intersection of south bounds of Stockholm Road with east bounds of Hogansburg Road, Joseph B. McGraw, North Lawrence, sold to Daniel A. Pike, Winthrop $175,000
