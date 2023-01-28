The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 15, 2022:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on Route 11, between Brasher Falls and North Lawrence, Thomas Goodrich and Shelley Goodrich, Brasher Falls, sold to Isaac Jandreau, Lawrence $9,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.223 acres, 37 East Barney Street, Paul M. Elliott and Amy L. Elliott, Jones, Okla., sold to Francisco R. Alvarez and Anadallyz M. Alvarez $166,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 145 South Grasse River Road, Robert E. Jemison Jr. and Jeanne-Marie Jemison, Massena, sold to Mark R. Worthley Jr. and Jamie L. Worthley, Massena $191,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 2 Noreen Drive, Carlton M. Bresett and Julie K. Bresett, Norwood, sold to John R. Williams and Crystal L. Williams, Potsdam $230,000
Town of Canton: 73.751 acres, 545 Pink School House Road, M&M North Country LLC, Saratoga Springs, sold to Kenneth M. Hebb and Julia A. Van Duyne, Canton $349,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 16, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 64 Woodlawn Avenue, Randy S. Svarczkopf and Marilyn E. Svarczkopf, Norfolk, sold to Charles E. Dodd and Joyanna K. Dodd, Massena $58,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.04 acres, 120 Brown Road, Roy V. Rupp Jr., Lisbon, sold to Jeremy R. Dezell, Lisbon $87,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.42 acres, 71 Beckwith Street, Vance Jesmer, Gouverneur, sold to Renee M. Newcombe, Gouverneur $30,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 21 Ridge Street, Carl B. Weaver III, Chase Mills, executor of estate of the late Judith M. Weaver, sold to Joseph S. Remington Sr., Norwood $82,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 155 East Hatfield, Naomi Peackock, Norwood, Colo.; Nanette R. Convertini, Massena; and Janis Guimond, Massena, sold to Steven P. Booth and Bethany J. Booth, Massena $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 17, 2022:
Town of Louisville: 21.17 acres, beginning on intersection of County Route 43 and Kingsley Road, Philip Brown and Diane Brown, Massena, sold to Shawn Hartford and Amy Hartford, Massena $17,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.59 acres, 60 and 62 West High Street, Lawrence W. Labarge and Jamie N. Labarge, Norfolk, sold to Collin Labombard and Lexi Kennedy, Waddington $114,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 978 County Route 22, Judy A. Chapin, Easthampton, Mass.; and Barbara L. Chapin, Shortsville, sold to Thomas R. McConeghy and Cynthia S. McConegy, Ormand Beach, Fla. $80,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on Hepburn Street at northwest corner of Levi D. Osier lot, Stephanie Fiacco, Norwood; and Natalie Gravlin, Norwood, sold to Salome V. Brooks, Springfield, Mass. $149,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 979 Maple Ridge Road, Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, trustees of Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb., sold to Ben E. Shetler and Lizzie J. Shetler, DeKalb Junction $125,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.25 acres, 61 Austin Street, Shawn P. Cummings and Clara P. Cummings, Gouverneur, sold to Tad Nichols, Gouverneur $91,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 18, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, eastern part of lot 14, all of lot 15, and western part of lot 16, Block B, Forest Hills Subdivision, Riverside Parkway, F. Larry Danko, Massena, sold to Robert Burns, Massena $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 1 Owl Avenue, Bruce Gonyea, Massena, sold to Denam Perera and Sarah Perera, Reston, Va. $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 923 Greene Street, Michael A. Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler Simmons and Jamie Simmons, Rensselaer Falls $66,500
Town of Canton: 0.22 acres, 108 Miner Street, Russell Martin, West Shokan, sold to Melody Denny and James Anderson, Canton $97,000
Town of Louisville: 1.213 acres, 1323 County Route 36, Krista Francis, Norfolk, sold to Sierra Gladding and Michael Brown, Brasher Falls $138,000
Town of Potsdam: 12.1 acres, 335 Paramentor Road, estate of Mary E. Beger, by Mary Berger Mitchell, executor, Winthrop, sold to Colleen M. Berger, Potsdam $26,500
Town of Waddington: 4 acres, 2700 County Route 28, estate of Francis E. Wikel, by Darlene Middlemiss, executor, Madrid, sold to Darlene Middlemiss, Madrid $33,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 419 South Main Street, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to Erik Thrana, Massena $20,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 47.6 acres, beginning in rear line of river lots at northeast corner of lot 8 at hemlock post numbered 7, Gilbert Holdings Inc., Potsdam, sold to Suneast Fairway Solar LLC, Ontario, Canada $425,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 22, 2022:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 10201 Route 37, Mike P. Hollinger and Marsha E. Hollinger, Ogdensburg, sold to Darrell L. Goolden, Melbourne, Fla. $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1017 and 1019 South Water Street, Vickie A. McGaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph Disotell and Megan Hogle, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 40 Stove Pipe Alley, Richard E. Riley Jr. and Carrie J. Riley, Tupper Lake, sold to Tyler Branch, Bayonne, N.J. $249,000
Town of Stockholm: 26.78 acres, beginning on Brasher Road in northern line of section lot 71, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Sam Peri Mercuriano and Crystal Samperi-Mercuriano, Wallingford, Conn. $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 417 St. Lawrence Avenue, Jake M. Garrison, Ogdensburg, sold to Vickie McGaw, Ogdensburg $78,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 242 Main Street, Colin J. Lucid and Anne Marie Lucid, Massena, sold to Broderick D. Elliott, Massena $133,500
Town of Lisbon: 2.16 acres, 29 Pray Road, Michael Sarkin and Jennifer Jesmer-Sarkin, Ogdensburg, sold to Jake M. Garrison and Tiffany S. Garrison, Ogdensburg $120,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 814 New York Avenue, Brandi M. Blauvelt, Ogdensburg, sold to Vernon T. Jobes and Linda Jobes, Owls Head $38,000
Town of DeKalb: 29.72 acres, 564 and 2315 Welsh Road and Route 11, Robert Wickham and Minday Wickham, Richville, sold to Erin Rust, Zachery Wohlschlegel and David Motsonashvili, Lawrence, Kan. $201,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 210 Pero Lane, Randy Rafter, Ogdensburg, sold to Shawn R. Tooley and Sarah A. Tooley, Heuvelton $55,000
Town of Hammond: 0.24 acres, 156 Chapman Point Road, Wayne Andrews Miller and Judity Lee Miller, Farmington, sold to Robert Avery and Gay Avery, Fairport $250,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 23, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 23 Ridge Street, Jessica Simmons, Clifton Park, executor of last will and testament of the late Dennis P. Harder, sold to Arthur David Mooney and Valerie Mooney, Norwood $115,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.173 acres, 114 Albany Avenue, Robert H. Woods Jr. and Krista S. Woods, Ogdensburg, sold to Deborah Binion, Jensen Beach, Fla. $64,500
Town of Edwards: 9.06 acres, lot 1 of “Clear Lake Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Charles A. W. Peck and Ellice I. A. Peck, St. Albans $33,500
Town of DePeyster: Parcel, 4417 County Road 10, Michael J. Luck, DePeyster, sold to The Young Buyer LLC, Glen Cove $3,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 28, 2022:
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, 66 Demot Road, Nicholas Miller and Alwin Fleming, Hammond, sold to Robert C. Miller, Hammond $134,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.93 acres, 662 Route 11, Dorene A. Burritt, Gouverneur, sold to U.A. Local 73 Building Corporation, Oswego $225,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 7 Marie Street, Andrew T. Ashley and Sarah A. Ashley, Massena, sold to Devan S. Marston, Norfolk $91,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 2.48 acres, beginning in easterly center of Route 56 from intersection of Garfield Road; and Parcel 2: 4.86 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of Route 56 at northwesterly corner of Frances M. Theobald lot, Frances Theobald-Hunter, Liverpool, sold to Legacy Acreage LLC, Clifton Park $440,000
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, 913 Judson Street Road, Kaileigh Kingsley, Canton, sold to William J. Recker, Ogdensburg; and Diane Marie, Ogdensburg $201,500
Town of Brasher: 73.168 acres, 805 Route 11C, Lucien N. Plante, Winthrop, sold to Robert J. Martin, Brushton $45,000
Town of Stockholm: 125 acres, 2835 and part of 1330 County Route 47, Old Market Road, William E. Lapoint and Doris A. Lapoint, Heuvelton, sold to Jason Murray and Amalia Delage, Three Mile Bay $86,000
Town of DeKalb: Three parcels, 2996 County Route 17, Bryan J. Chilton, trustee of Elizabeth Chilton Family Trust, and agent for Elizabeth Chilton, Syracuse, sold to Adella Cordova, Casa Grande, Ariz. $184,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 29, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 907 Paterson Street, Kris A. Murdock, Ogdensburg, sold to Hang Tran, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 33 Elm Street, estate of Roy Portolese, by Thomas A. Portolese, executor of estate, Massena, sold to Katie M. Wilmshurst and Walter M. Wilmshurst, Clay $100,000
Town of Brasher: 1.572 acres, off Hurley Road, Lucien Plante, Winthrop; David Plante, Winthrop; and Neil Plante, Shelbyville, Ky., sold to John W. Yandoh and Molly Yandoh, Winthrop $60,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 75 Pickle Street, Robert W. Jones, Potsdam, sold to Maura E. Mayer, Potsdam $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 923 Congress Street, Karen A. Kitchen, Parishville, sold to Karen J. Tardelli, Tupper Lake $65,000
Town of Fine: 0.5 acres, 84 County Route 60, Gary L. Watson and Debra A. Watson, Oswegatchie, sold to John J. Brooker and Lisa M. Brooker, Star Lake $125,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 13917 Route 37, Kelly O’Brien, Nicholville, sold to Michael Bourque, Bishop, Calif. $13,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 900 Ford Avenue, Michele Smithers, Heuvelton; and Nicole E. Scott, Ogdensburg, sold to William E. Durham Jr., Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Hopkinton: 2.72 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of lands appropriated by New York State for Route 11B at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of James M. Theriault, James M. Theriault, St. Petersburg, Fla., sold to Town of Hopkinton $55,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 595 Haggert Road, Christina A. Bailey, Waddington, sold to Harry F. Richardson and Cheryl L. Richardson, Ogdensburg $76,500
Town of Morristown: 4 acres, Stowe Road, Bruce H. VanArnam and Judith VanArnam, Ogdensburg, sold to Dakota Marshall, Morristown $5,000
