The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 8, 2022:
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 411 Kiah Street, Colin S. Loomis, Esq., as referee, Canton, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla. $48,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.33 acres, 169 Rock Island Street, Gordon F. Ayen Jr. and Kelly A. Ayen, Gouverneur, sold to Dylan Morrison, Gouverneur $70,000
Town of Fine: 0.07 acres, 23 Folsom Road, Bruce E. Hubbard and Brenda L. Hubbard, Fine, sold to Craig Sibley, Heuvelton $71,500
Town of Morristown: 0.33 acres, 303 Gouverneur Street, Nicole LaPlante, trustee of Kim S. Palermo Family Trust, Peru, sold to Frank E. O’Malia and Kathleen O’Malia, Ormond Beach, Fla. $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.11 acres, 69 Clinton Street, Brian S. Weber and Jamie L. Weber, Gouverneur, sold to Michael B. Riley, DeKalb Junction $21,000
Town of Edwards: 11.58 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Patrick J. Hughes and Patricia A. Hughes, Stephen W. Laplante and Sherri A. Laplante, Edwards, sold to Patrick J. Hughes and Patricia A. Hughes, Waynesboro, Pa. $6,000
Town of Fine: 25 acres, beginning in northerly highway boundary of Route 3 at intersection with east bounds of Lyndaker parcel, Michael J. Lyndaker and Sally A. Lyndaker, Castorland, sold to David B. Webb and Kathleen M. Webb, Fairport $42,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 311 East Main Street, Jay R. Strawder, Louisville, Ohio, sold to Winston Elliott, Gouverneur $79,000
Town of Madrid: 0.45 acres, 2261 Route 310, Heritage Homes Inc., Massena, sold to David W. Mattoon and Felisha Mattoon, Rome $275,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, lot 12 on map prepared by Robert J. Lawson on “Final Plat Whitetail Ranch Subdivision,” Gary L. Parrish, Hanover, Pa., sold to Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls $65,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, lot 12 on map prepared by Robert J. Lawson on “Final Plat Whitetail Ranch Subdivision,” Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Makau Mutua and Athena Mutua, Buffalo $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 9, 2022:
Town of Pierrepont: 1.43 acres, 93 Plains Road, Zachary A. Cole and Michele L. Cole, Colton, sold to Angela M. Gollinger, Canton $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 194 Center Street, David P. Dunkelberg and Kathy S. Dunkelberg, Massena, sold to Tiffany Susan Kerr, Massena $64,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.83 acres, 11292 Route 11, Ervin E. Francis III, Palm Bay, Fla., sold to SFLH LLC, North Lawrence $30,000
Town of Stockholm: 47.5 square rods of land, 260 Route 420, Stephen F. Yandoh, Winthrop, executor of last will and testament of the late Beverly P. Yandoh, sold to Roger A. Smith and Stephanie J. Smith, Brasher Falls $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 503 River Road, James H. Smith and Wendy S. Smith, Statesville, N.C., sold to Grant G. Naderhoff and Chelsei Holt Corkins, Blaine, Wash. $57,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 49 Grove Street, Terry Bush and Deborah Bush, Wadsworth, Nev., sold to Zachery Jandreau, Gouverneur $43,000
Town of Brasher: 25.7 acres, County Route 37, Patrick A. Mahoney, Brasher Falls, sold to Thunder C.J. Anderson, Hogansburg $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 10, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 106 Stoughton Avenue, Avery Johnathon Barney, Massena, sold to Kyrith Evans, Winthrop $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 417 Pine Street, Cookie J. Lovely, Ogdensburg, administratrix of estate of the late Wayne L. Washburn, sold to Valerie L. Dufore, Ogdensburg $37,000
Town of Fowler: 0.258 acres, beginning on County Route 24 from intersection with northerly extension of east line of lands of Tony L. Wilson, Joseph D. Hunter, Gouverneur, sold to Michael S. Burns, Richville $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 47.88 acres, northerly subdivision of lot 23 in Ward’s Tract; Parcel 2: 49.77 acres, beginning in corner of lots 21 and 23 running south; Parcel 3: 52.25 acres, southeasterly half of lot 21, Ward’s Tract; and Parcel 4: 52.73 acres, beginning on corner lots 21 and 23 to road opposite, Harvey S. Swartzentruber and Naomi H. Swartzentruber, Arcade, sold to Levi J. Swartzentruber and Anna M. Swartzentruber, Ogdensurg; and John J. Swartzentruber and Elizabeth Swartzentruber, Hammond $220,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.5 acres, 21 Hanlon Road, Catherine C. Dowling, Harrisville, sold to Patrick J. Green, Lisbon $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 11, 2022:
Town of Hammond: 0.51 acres, beginning at southeast or most easterly corner of lot conveyed to William J. Sheridan and Amanda J. Sheridan, Christine M. Porpiglio, Baldwinsville, sold to David E. Bearup and Debra A. Bearup, Redwood $130,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.72 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Route 310 at southeasterly corner of permanent easement appropriated by the NYSDOT, Bonnie B. Tracy, Canton, sold to Michael J. White, trustee of the Michael J. White Revocable Trust, Canton $22,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Lot 1 on “Final Plat Subdivision of Island Branch Road and Emeryville Road,” David T. Zon and Stacey E. Zon, Greenfield Center, sold to Michelle L. Tartaglia, Central Square $56,500
Town of Morristown: 0.42 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road from northwesterly corner of Gillette property, Brian C. Burlingame, Hammond, sold to Mishar Holdings Inc., Alexandria Bay $205,000
Town of Edwards: 89.79 acres, 151 and 152 River Road, Roger S. Averill, Glenfield, sold to Timothy W. Green and Lori L. Green, Edwards $100,000
Town of Hammond: 1.5 acres, beginning at intersection with northwest boundary of Riverledge Road and lands conveyed to Richard P. Dyer and Mary K. Dyer, Margo Storie, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to John Benson, Cape Coral, Fla. $160,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 525 Ford Avenue, Timothy S. Boyer, Ogdensburg; Anne E. Dodge, Ogdensburg; Edward E. Boyer, Plattsburgh; Maureen J. Fennessy, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Lori Jean Badlam, Williamsburg, Va.; Brenda M. Field, Cicero; and Thomas Ramie Boyer, Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold to George S. Joanette Jr., Ogdensburg $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 14, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.47 acres, beginning on County Route 4 at southwest end of bridge over Oswegatchie River, Luc Perrier and Johanne M. Matte, Ogdensburg, sold to Joel Abar and Taylor Abar, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.47 acres, beginning on County Route 4 at southwest end of bridge over Oswegatchie River, Luc Perrier and Johanne M. Matte, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Congleton and Megan Charleston, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Parishville: 1.96 acres, 400 Route 72, Jennifer L. Ferguson, East Syracuse, sold to David Hannon and Rebecca Hannon, Winthrop $125,000
Town of Massena: 0.22 acres, 87 Water Street, David G. Labelle and Wendy D. Labelle, Massena, sold to Jean Francois Gedeon and Geraldine Viard, Quebec, Canada $35,000
Town of Madrid: 0.53 acres, 685 Ruddy Road, David M. Lafaver and Connie A. Lafaver, Madrid, sold to James Anson and Kristin Anson, Hermon $81,000
Town of Hopkinton: 4.352 acres, 3108 Route 11B, Theresa Drentwett and Karlo O. Drentwett Sr., Valkaria, Fla., sold to Katie L. Seelman and Vicki L. Pellegrino, Utica $165,500
Town of DeKalb: 0.8 acres, 177 Main Street, Michael S. Burns, Richville, sold to Dylan Jay Kimble, Gouverneur $143,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 15, 2022:
Town of Parishville: 16 acres, 26 Gynn Road, Donald G. Grant Jr., Constantia, sold to Alan J. Cole and Vicki Lynn Cole, Parishville $42,000
Town of Hopkinton: 0.345 acres, beginning on southeast corner of lands conveyed to Joseph A. and Susan A. Bick, northerly of northerly bounds of lot 95, Christopher B. Quilter, St. Regis Falls, sold to David L. Rodkey and Karen S. Rodkey, Littlestown, Pa. $105,000
Town of DePeyster: 0.5 acres, beginning on westerly shoreline of Oswegatchie River, from intersection with parcel conveyed to Newell Stewart, Melanie A. Hays, Gouverneur; and George W. Hays Jr., Gouverneur, sold to Gary J. Brabant Jr., Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Hammond: 47.01 acres, beginning on east corner of lot sold to William Webster, Donald A. Ceresoli, Hammond, sold to Rogers HNY Inc., Hammond $77,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 27 Wright Road, David N. Lowry Successor Trustee of the Norman K. Lowry and Barbara B. Lowry Revocable Living Trust, Fairport, sold to Joseph E. Ott, New Hartford, Conn. $350,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel 1: Beginning in southwest corner of lot or parcel conveyed to Christopher Backus; and Parcel 2: Beginning at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Alfred L. and Anna Kilbourn, Christine F. Stromberg, executor of last will and testament of the late Irmtraud Hanna Backus, sold to Blake Backus, Omak, Wash.; Kyle Backus, DeKalb Junction; and Grant Backus, Rensselaer $9,000
Town of Hermon: 79.13 acres, beginning on west side of Russell on road leading to Marshville; 1.5 acres, beginning in easterly line of William E. Cory’s land; and 58.3 acres, beginning at southeast corner of Byron McCollum’s home lot, Donna Collins, executrix of last will and testament of the late Donald W. Cook, Hermon, sold to Stuart Law and Bonnie Law, Hermon $17,500
Town of Lisbon: 4.01 acres, beginning on Sanderson Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Eli A. Miller and Lena Miller and Andrew S. Miller and Lydia Miller, Dan J. Miller and Lizzie M. Miller, Heuvelton, sold to John M. Miller and Sarah L. Miller, Heuvelton $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 11.48 acres, 1104 Bishop Road, Jonas S. Miller and Mary Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Rudy M. Miller and Lovina S. Miller, Heuvelton $65,000
Town of Fowler: 0.8 acres, 239 River Road, Ronald Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Amanda Hance, Richville $106,000
