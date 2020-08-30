The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 29, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 10 in block 208, Bridget Lacomb Koban, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher A. Barley and Stephanie Legault, Ogdensburg $2,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, part of lot 53, beginning at St. Lawrence Turnpike from southwest corner of Fizgerald, Endersbee and Frank Carry lot, Ford D. Wing, Ogdensburg; and Ford D. Wing Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Stepheny J. Pinkerton and Chad M. Ashley, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1 acre, beginning at northwest highway boundary of Route 11 from intersection of southeast line of lands conveyed to Emerald Greens LLC, John I. Cunningham and Mary J. Cunningham, Gouverneur, sold to Dillon P. Murrock and Mary DeBeer-Murrock, Moira $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: 32.9 acres, southeast side of Scotch Settlement Road, Ronald J. Stiles, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Shawn M. Cullen Sr., Gouverneur $30,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, 91 Lincoln Ave., Travis J. Mourick, Waddington, sold to Jason Curran, Madrid $51,500
Town of Piercefield: 0.19 acres, 14 Circle Drive, Tammy G. Cross, Piercefield, sold to Shawn M. Wales, Saranac Lake; and Margie Powers, Philadelphia $14,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 1, 2020:
Town of Hammond: 13.87 acres, northeasterly side of Oak Point Road, beginning at intersection of southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Valley Maples Construction Inc., Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Robert Dampson and Joan Sampson, Hammond $20,000
Town of Gouverneur: 40 acres, beginning at Babcock Road at northwest corner of Leonard Smith’s lot, Tammey J. Patton, Central Square, sold to Dylan L. Strate, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Brasher: 4.68 acres, in farm lot 12 in west third of township 17, beginning at County Route 53 from intersection of West Mahoney Road, Jennifer J. Darrow, Brasher Falls, sold to Christepher Clark and Alexandra R. Clark, Malone $168,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lots 11 to 31 of Sunny View Addition subdivision plan, Michael V. Savage, Medina, Ohio, sold to Shane L. Hunter and Rebecca J. Hunter, Brushton $125,000
Town of Russell: Parcel 1: 80.21 acres, township 9 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase; and Parcel 2: 25 acres, in subdivision 2 of Great Lot 4, Debra J. Gilson, Canton; and Alan W. Cunningham, Canton, sold to Howard D. Kinch and Libby A. Kinch, Hermon $165,000
Town of Edwards: 6.07 acres, lot 6, shown on “Whispering Pine Shores on Oswegatchie River Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Debra Winfield Morse and Terry L. Wagner, New Hartford $37,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, in Mansion House property in second ward, lot 2 in block 51, south of Main Street, bounded easterly by Albany Avenue, Ramona L. Lalonde, Ogdensburg; Craig A. Lalonde, Ogdensburg, sold to Stuart Rishe, Ogdensburg $8,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly half of lot 1, block 23, bounded on east by Patterson Street and on west by Hamilton Street, Butternut Assets LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to GJR Family Enterprises LLC, Alexandria Bay $162,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 2, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on westerly side of Ford Avenue at northerly intersection with Spruce Street, Robert A. Gibson by Helen A. Sholette as power of attorney, Ogdensburg, sold to Bradley Scott Stewart, Ogdensburg $8,500
Town of Louisville: 0.14 acres, lot 230 on “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York,” Josephine Catanzarite, Massena; Joseph Catanzarite and Joan Catanzarite, Massena; Marlayna Catanzarite, Cicero; and Andrea Catanzarite, Syracuse, sold to Corey M. Francis, Norfolk $122,000
Town of Potsam: 0.18 acres, in mile square lot 8, beginning at River Road from northwest corner of lot 9, Joanne Q.L. Russell and Clark LaDue, trustees of the Joanne Q.L. Russell Trust, Norwood, sold to Peter J. Fleury and Julie Marie Fleury, Esperance $123,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 3, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 9 acres, beginning at Fisk Road from intersection with Day Road, Justin Puffer and Jeffrey Puffer, North Lawrence, sold to Jonathan Brechbill and Julie Brechbill, Nicholville $75,000
Town of Louisville: 1.813 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of Browning Road at southerly corner of Legault 18.78 acre lot, Randall W. Saumier and Joan E. Saumier, Massena, sold to Steven P. Latulipe and Justina C. Latulipe, Norfolk $310,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.08 acres, northeasterly of Route 345 at southwesterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Robert A. Stickles and Amy L. Stickles, John P. Carter and Barbara A. Iwinski, Potsdam, sold to Meagan E. Law and Jennifer Darrow, Brasher Falls $217,500
Town of Stockholm: 33.05 acres, westerly of County Route 49, beginning at easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Garth A. and Lillian J. Fisher, Christopher K. Wentzel and Sarah E. Jolley, DeKalb, sold to Scott Sweeney and Bobbie Jo Sweeney, Winthrop $22,500
Village of Morristown: 0.4 acres, part of block 7, westerly quarter of block beginning along northeast bounds of Gouverneur Street, The Upper New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist church, Liverpool, sold to Morristown Central School District, Morristown; and Joseph Belile and Sarah Belile, Ogdensburg $17,000
Town of Morristown: 0.25 acres, 25 Wright Road, Robert Smith, Ogdensburg; and Paul Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Jennifer Smith, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Russell: 10 acres, in subdivision 2 of Great Lot 4, beginning at northwesterly corner of lands of Peter A. Gibson and Alan W. Cunningham, Robert A. Gibson, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott A. Bice and Gail M. Bice, Madrid $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 4, 2020:
Town of Hopkinton: 5 acres, 2407 Route 11B, James Hayes, Brant Lake, administrator of th estate of the late Carol M. Hayes, sold to Moses J. Yoder, Qmanda M. Yoder and Naomi M. Yoder, Potsdam $10,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of lot 1, Township 14 of Great Tract 3, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northerly or northeasterly corner of lot 22 of John Hartwell Kerr subdivision at Star Lake, Tonya Lutz, executrix of last will and testament of the late Marvin R. Terry, Star Lake, sold to Eathan Joseph Boula, Star Lake $79,500
Town of Stockholm: 8.27 acres, westerly of Porter Lynch Road, northerly from County Route 47, John Delagrange, Norwood, sold to John A. Coleman and Lindsey M. Thayer, Winthrop $170,000
Town of Pierrepont: 25 acres, part of lots 81 and 91 of Pierrepont Tract from northeast corner of land deeded to William Moore in 1865, Joan C. Rogers, trustee, Rogers Revocable Trust, Manlius, sold to Justin A. Ross, Ogdensburg $4,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lots 11 and 13 in block 7 on Mape 1 of Propect Heights, William H. Kennedy Jr., Indianapolis, Ind., as administrator of the estate of the late Roberta Rickner Kennedy, sold to Charles D. Janovsky and Meaghan L. Manor Janovsky, Massena $95,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 111 Beach Street, Charles D. Janovsky, Massena, sold to Jie A. Faulkner, Massena $63,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of Clough Street, easterly from east line of lands of Melvin Claflin, Erik Backlund, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Jonathan Robla, Norwood $15,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.2 acres, 69 Union Street, Scott J. Matthews and Margaret Harney, Heuvelton, sold to Gary D. Duvall and Sandra L. Downing, Heuvelton $6,000
Town of Morristown: Residential Unit 4, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverside Drive, Patrick Corcoran, Morristown, sold to Ronald Bleakley and Patricia Bleakley, Marcellus $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 5, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 10 in block 45 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Nicholas W. Shutts, Brasher Falls, sold to Stephen A. Ragan III, Plattsburgh $35,000
Town of Fowler: 0.78 acres, beginning at River Road west of intersection with Club Lake Road, Kelly A. Cousino, Gouverneur, sold to 9121 Middle Road LLC, Gouverneur $22,500
Town of Canton: 52.4 acres, westerly of Route 68, at most northerly corner of property now or formerly of Wayne D. Stripp and Elnore J. Sullivan-Stripp, Beth R. Wight, Canton, sold to Daniel Huntley, Canton; and Dillon Huntley, Canton $56,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 18 and adjoining 20 feet of lot 19, block 9 on Map E-7017-S, Jeff Lawrence and Hikmat Abdel Wahed, Massena, sold to Nathaniel A. Perkins and Cheyne NL Voss, Norfolk $90,000
Town of Massena: 1.37 acres, east bounds of Route 37C on map 40, parcel 61, Bryan J. Tessier, Roosevelton, sold to Darilee Wythe and Leon Swamp, Hogansburg $2,000
Town of Brasher: 0.496 acres, part of lot 29 on highway on west side of Deer River at southwest corner of Lemery Pelo’s lot, Jerel and Deanna swamp, Hogansburg, sold to Krystal Hallman, Hogansburg $73,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 8, 2020:
Village of Massena: 0.42 acres, southwesterly of Baldwin Street with intersection of northerly boundary of Maple Street, Efstathia G. Kyriakopoulos-Westmacott, Massena, sold to Andrew J. Westmacott, Massena $160,000
Town of Madrid: 10.23 acres, part of mile square 82, west of Ruddy Road with intersectino of north line of lands now or formerly of Gerald J. Jenkins Jr. and Dianna M. Jenkins, Sara Ashpole, Ontario, Canada, sold to Nolan Baker and Sierra Baker, Potsdam $188,000
Village of Massena: 0.209 acres, lot 18 in block A as shown and delineated on map 2 of Westwood, Jannelle L. Drake, Massena, sold to Adam J. Woodcock, Massena $158,000
Town of Morristown: 10.48 acres, 260 Gilmour Road, Kimberly K. Finley and Travis D. Finley, Ogdensburg, sold to Kristin Finley, Ogdensburg $4,000
Village of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 5 in block 40, bounded east by Gertrude Street and west by Caroline Street, John P. Wade, Ogdensburg, sold to Sherman Inn LLC, Ogdensburg $128,000
