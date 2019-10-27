The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 24, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 1 and 2 in block number 237, Dale D. Legault, Ogdensburg, sold to Derek Clark and Kaitlyn Lashomb, Heuvelton $50,000
Town of Louisville: 2.23 acres, St. Lawrence County Route 39 and 69, Raymond J. Cloutier and Wendy Cloutier, Chase Mills, sold to Brett J. Derouchie, Massena $190,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 12.25 acres, Stone Church Road, Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Spencer J. Garrison and Margaret A. Garrison, Ogdensburg $165,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, northerly bounds of Elm Street, LaValley Realty Inc., Potsdam, sold to Fiacco and Riley Construction Inc., Norwood $216,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 25, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot number 9, block number 6, Benjamin E. Murtaugh and Brittany Murtagh, Massena, sold to Timmie R. LaCourse and Danielle N. LaCourse, Massena $108,000
Town of Hammond: 0.67 acres, Route 12, Mary E. Ouderkirk, executrix of the estate of the late Stuart G. Cassnova, sold to George B. Mandigo, trustee of George B. Mandigo Trust, and Carol S. Mandigo, trustee of Carol S. Mandigo Trust, Grand Rapids, Mich. $160,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, west bounds of Grove Street, Edward N. Frank and Emily Frank, Clinton, Tenn., sold to Timothy J. Lacombe, Akwesasne $40,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.02 acres, Bishop Corners, Charles E. Fuller, Russell, sold to Janet Ruth Dusharm and Edward C. Dusharm, Richville $500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, Parishville-Sterling Pond Road, Lois Wilson, Liverpool, sold to Derek Atchie, Canton $10
Town of Parishville: Parcel, Parishville-Sterling Pond Road, Derek Atchie, Canton, sold to Steven Hart and Brenda Thompson, Parishville $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: Two parcels, 18.86 acres and 18.76 acres, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to The Regis Organization LLC, Hempstead $50,000
Town of Macomb: 0.36 acres, southeasterly corner of lands owned by Erin J. Fields, Leslie H. Coufal, North Syracuse, sold to Kenneth B. Benware II and Marie T. Benware, Akron $98,000
Town of Fine: Two parcels, Route 3, Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills, sold to Jeffrey T. Durham and Ashley D. Durham, Harrisville $80,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.6 acres, south of the Turnpike Road, Martha Bradley, Lenexa, Kan., sold to Michael Bradley, North Lawrence $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, northeasterly corner of lands of 146Center Street LLC, 146 Center Street LLC, Massena, sold to Page Rentals LLC, Massena $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 26, 2019:
Town of Louisville: 0.49 acres, Lawrence E. Clark and Diana M. Clark, Massena, sold to Katie E. Derosia, West Stockholm $78,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 10 and 11 in block 408, Shawn R. Shaver, Ogdensburg, and Rae T. Hesseltine, Ogdensburg, sold to Rae T. Hesseltine and Wilson M. Godin, Ogdensburg $40,000
Village of Canton: 0.09 acres, Judson Street, Judith M. Peters, Ellicottville, Barbara A. Hochberg, Pittsfield, Mass., and Teresa S. Candido, Hanover, N.H., sold to Jiayuan Lin and Yanqing Ding, Canton $151,000
Town of Madrid: 0.95 acres, southerly shore of Grasse River, Bernadette Rose, Potsdam, sold to Susan Debien Dean, Dunedin, Fla. $66,000
Town of Hopkinton: Two parcels, Joanne Jaworski, Rochester, Sue Ann Grandy, The Villages, Fla., and Diane Lucas, The Villages, Fla., sold to Kip Blanchard and Susan Blanchard, Potsdam $305,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot number 12 in block number 47, Ronald Daggett and Ashley N. Daggett, Massena, sold to Crystal A. White, Massena $60,500
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, Route 11, MTGLQ Investors LP, sold to Tim Irwin $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 27, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, cenderline of Baker Road, Meridian National Title Inc., Clearwater, Fla., sold to Kevin John Youngs and Nancy Jean Youngs, Potsdam $70,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, River Road, Mark A. Jones, Ogdensburg, sold to David J. Weaver and Pamela F. Weaver, Canton $70,000
Town of Massena: 0.16 acres, East Orvis Street, David Grant, Massena, sold to Thomas J. Spinner, Massena $25,000
Town of Russell: 25 acres, southeast corner fo lot conveyed by J.B. Pickett to William Grems, Liston C. Willard and Susan M. Willard, Hermon, sold to Kevin Langtry and Laura Langtry, Massena $20,000
Town of Pierrepont: 27.71 acres, northeast of Route 56, Scott R. Smalling, Colton, and whitney L. Smalling, Potsdam, sold to Scott R. Smalling, Colton $112,500
Town of Parishville: Two parcels, southerly of Lenny Road, Thomas Guyette, Potsdam, sold to Darrin M. Goodrow and Sara J. Goodrow, Wilmington $310,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.73 acres, Cross road connecting VanRensselaer Road with Waddington Road, Allan J. Eagles and Kathleen A. Eagles, Ogdensburg, sold to Morgan L. Short, Canton $129,000
Town of Lawrence: 12 acres, Anne Hallahan Tyo, Courtney Hallahan and Colleen Haggett, North Lawrence, sold to Janelle A. Labar and Zachary J. Spears, Winthrop $52,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.77 acres, east bounds of Potsdam-Winthrop State Road, Richard A. Greer and Lorraine J. Greer, Potsdam, sold to Lauren E. Smith, Massena $155,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, west bounds of Albany Avenue, Katie Ann Geary, Ogdensburg, and Christopher Geary, Lisbon, sold to Katie Ann Geary, Ogdensburg $26,000
Town of Malone: 0.39 inches, southerly corner of lands coneyed to David P. Griffith and Valerie J. Griffith, Cynthia L. Dukarm, Bliss, sold to Robert L. White and Stacy K. White, Russell $41,500
