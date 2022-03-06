The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 6, 2021:
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 14 Wright Road, Ann Jeannine Austin, Potsdam, sold to Mark P. Austin, Buffalo $115,000
Town of Canton: 0.5 acres, 86 State Street, Cristy A. Mitchell, Canton, sold to James N. Smith and Debra J. Smith, Canton $53,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.65 acres, 10195 Route 37, Carmen B. Feliciano, Ogdensburg, sold to Egor Agafonov and Julia Agafonov, Ogdensburg $299,000
Town of Pitcairn: 55 acres, beginning on road north from lot 174, running north and west, William deLorraine, Gouverneur; and Claude H. deLorraine, Manahawkin, N.J., sold to William deLorraine and Joanna K. deLorraine, trustees of WJ deLorraine Irrevocable Trust, Gouverneur $10,500
Town of Gouverneur: 3.23 acres, beginning on County Route 11 at intersection of northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of David J. Dusharm and Eliza J. Dusharm, Farrell North Properties LLC, Dunkirk, sold to Pfane Incorporated, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada $215,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 340 Main Street, Neil Pickering and Linda Pickering, Piercefield, sold to Danny Wood and Carla Wood, Piercefield $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 308 Layfayette, Robert Phillips Purser, Ogdensburg, sold to James F. Bertrand, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Morristown: 1.9 acres, Langbrook Lane, Christopher F. Brandy, trustee of Christopher F. Brandy MD, PC Profit Sharing Plan, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher F. Brandy and Linda Elaine Brandy, Ogdensburg $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 7, 2021:
Town of Canton: 1 acre, 1011 Farnes Road, Mary Lou Matthews, Canton, sold to Otto C. Tupper, Canton $109,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 39.78 acres, 123 and 124 Monkey Hill Road, James R. Fraley, Ogdensburg, sold to Adam D. Bullock and Gizelle M. Bullock, Heuvelton $275,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 718 State Street, James W. McDonald III and Sara A. McDonald, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael T. MacDougall, Ogdensburg $75,500
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Sweeney Road in southwesterly boundary of property now or formerly of Nancy Cadenhead, James J. Emerson and Donna M. Emerson, Potsdam, sold to Dylan J. Emerson, Russell $2,500
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of section 65, James J. Emerson and Donna M. Emerson, Potsdam, sold to Chad J. Emerson, Potsdam $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 8, 2021:
Town of Pierrepont: 0.77 acres, 56 T. Alexander Drive, Debra J. Criscitello, Hannawa Falls, administrator of the estate of Richard T. Criscitello Sr., sold to Bemar Corp., Potsdam $330,000
Town of Madrid: 103 acres, easterly side of Waddington-Norfolk Road in mile square 55, Susan A. Wing, Cranberry Lake; and Deborah M. Woodard, Adams Center, sold to Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena $85,000
Town of Lisbon: 11 acres, beginning in intersection of easterly boundary of Sparrowhawk Point drive and northerly boundary of Route 37, Aimee M. Dean, Lisbon, sold to ENBE Property Management Inc., Liverpool $39,000
Town of DeKalb: 40.33 acres, 20 Gibbons Street, Brandon P. Measheaw, Chittenango, sold to Morgan A. Tiernan, Richville $28,000
Town of Rossie: 0.92 acres, 443 Spragueville Road, David Hartle, executor of estate of Helen M. Hartle, Gouverneur, sold to Michael C. Cupernall and Katherine M. Cupernall, LaFargeville $135,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 58 Riverside Drive, Victoria Templeton-Cornell, Norwood, sold to Adam Nestor and Kalliopi Nestor, Hicksville $449,000
Town of Massena: 9,042 square feet, 63 North Main Street, Jeff A. Lawrence and Hikmat Abdel Wahed, Sanford, N.C., sold to Richard A. McEwen and Katie L. McEwen, Massena $72,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 4999A Route 58, Sharleen M. Davis and Patrick G. Davis, by attorney-infact Sharlene M. Davis, Gouverneur, sold to Kylie Currier and Matthew Hills, Gouverneur $88,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 420 Morris Street, Earl Sanderson, Ogdensburg, individually and as executor of last will and testament of Margaret E. Mills, Ogdensburg, sold to Jan M. Sharpe, Ogdensburg $73,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 30 Orchard Road, Terry E. Premo and Lisa M. Premo, Massena; and Bradley A. Premo, Norfolk, sold to Anthony Cofrancesco and Alicia Cofrancesco, Massena $41,000
Town of Morristown: 0.37 acres, 1002 Northumberland Street, Michael L. Bogart and Judy L. Bogart, Morristown, sold to Haydn Girard, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 27 Dexter Street, Garland Harris, Gouverneur, sold to Doedi L. Hance and Gerard Logue, Gouverneur $65,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.07 acres, 4 South John Street, John Kuninsky and Janice Kuninsky, Hermon, sold to Leon Way and Daisy Way, Gouverneur $3,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 61 Waid Street, Wesley J. Besaw and Donna M. Besaw, Gouverneur, sold to Lynda K. Strock, Sackets Harbor $149,000
Town of Gouverneur: 101.91 acres, 450 Route 11, Jared M. Roy and Rosanne M. Roy, Gouverneur, sold to Bryce K. Bellin and Brianna P. Bellin, Watertown $380,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 9, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: 2.18 acres, beginning at intersection of northerly boundary of Route 11B and easterly boundary of Benton Road, Thomas C. Trippany and Bonnie J. Trippany, Palmetto, Fla., sold to Steven Hazelton and Ann Hazelton, Norwood $26,000
Town of Brasher: 50.872 acres, Murray Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Scott Sharpe and Laura Sharpe, Madrid $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 3 River Lane, Ryan W. Chatland and Monique N. Chatland, Massena, sold to Gary Mulverhill and Patricia Mulverhill, Malone $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 68 Martin Street, Daniel W. Richter and Dora L. Richter, Potsdam, sold to Summer Ashley Wright, Potsdam $47,000
Town of Parishville: 1.6 acres, beginning in north boundary of lands now or formerly of Erie Boulevard Hydropower from northwest of shore of west branch of St. Regis River at Allens Falls Flow, Dawn M. Rosenbarker, Potsdam, sold to Michael Mazzotta and Natalie Mazzotta, San Diego, Calif. $90,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 6463 and 6465 Route 56, Ricky L. Eakins and Ashley E. Hootman-Eakins, Potsdam, sold to Michele R. C. Evans, Lisbon $66,000
Town of Massena: 0.26 acres, beginning in east bounds of Depot Street at northwest corner of land of Warnock, Marcella A. Laramay, Massena, sold to St. Lawrence Estates LLC, Madrid $140,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 2 Cottage Street, Sandra M. Colbert and Larry J. Colbert, Norwood, sold to Joshua Tessier, Fort Wayne $40,000
Town of Stockholm: 7.59 acres, 380 Benton Road, Viola McGregor, Potsdam, sold to Randall F. Roy and Lynn M. Roy, Winthrop $262,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.44 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of lands of The People of the State of New York at northwest boundary of Route 37, Thomas J. Nevins, Tokyo, Japan, sold to Alexander H. Crowe and Carrie I. Crowe, Ogdensburg $168,000
Town of Madrid: 2.22 acres, 217 Elliott Road, Larry J. Osoway, Madrid; and Ashlee E. Osoway, Oil Springs, Ken., sold to Donald Judson Colbert III and Cashlynn Colbert, Norfolk $150,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 304 Hayward Street, Stephen P. Jellie and Mary M. Larkin, Ogdensburg, sold to Owen J. Luckie and Chelsea L. Martin, Liverpool $205,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 10, 2021:
Town of Lisbon: 23.3 acres, beginning at intersection of Ballantine Road with Route 68, Mort Backus Properties LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to B&B Realty of OGD LLC, Syracuse $2,400,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 57 Hough Road, Danielle Cross, Massena, sold to Karen Schomacker, Clinton, Mass. $49,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 105 Elm Street, Lisa Gordon, individually and as surviving spouse of George H. Gordon, Potsdam, sold to Justin T. McGregor and Emily R. Chambers, Norwood $58,000
Town of Massena: 0.24 acres, 47 Windsor Road, Matthew H. Cole, Massena, sold to Stephen Larue, Massena $177,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 18 Old Farm Circle, Jeremiah D. Hazelton and Kylie A. Hazelton, Massena, sold to Matthew H. Cole and Tara L. Cole, Massena $220,000
Town of Hermon: 52.8 acres, beginning in westerly margin of Elm Creek and line between William E. Cory and William Woodrow lands, Marsha Daman, Cherryville, N.C., sold to Jeremiah P. Warren and Jennifer M. Shampine, Hermon $200,000
Town of Louisville: 0.94 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of West Hatfield Street from intersection of easterly line of Balch property, Elizabeth Levy, Stittsville, Canada, sold to Don P. Ashley and Judith A. Ashley, Massena $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 22 and 42 Garden Street, Patricia M. Sennett, Potsdam, sold to Mahesh K. Banavar and Shubha Banavar, Potsdam $244,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 521 Brouse Road, Frank W. Ladue, Norfolk; and Joshua M. Ladue, Norfolk, sold to Christopher Montgomery and Holly Montgomery, Massena $17,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.44 acres, 9 Sealy Drive, Leroy E. Hansen and Diane E. Hansen, Canton, sold to Everett J. Scanlon Jr. and Jackie L. Scanlon, Potsdam $135,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.44 acres, 9 Sealy Drive, Everett J. Scanlon Jr. and Jackie L. Scanlon, Potsdam, sold to William D. O’Flaherty and Patricia E. O’Flaherty, Collierville, Tenn. $258,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.