The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 4, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 300 Ellis Road, Wayne Villnave, Madrid; and Kelly Villnave, Canton, sold to Erik J. Laubscher, Potsdam $115,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 26 First Street, Peter S. Sweeting and Kelly J. Sweeting, Roscoe, Ill., sold to Stephen T. Koehler and Brittany G. Koehler, Point Pleasant, Pa. $33,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 14.399 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 37 at southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Anna Hout as trustee of Hout Family Irrevocable Trust, James C. Myers, Miramar Beach, Fla., sold to Scott Boyer and Emily Boyer, Ogdensburg $28,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.42 acres, 124 Proctor Avenue, Arthur J. Sciorra and Julieanne G. Sciorra, Ogdensburg, sold to Connor C. Hammond and April Mashaw Hammond, Ogdensburg $306,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 94A County Route 19, Steven W. Bowers, Fordland, Mo., sold to Christopher W. Moore, Potsdam $118,500
Town of Colton: 1.31 acres, 4418 Route 56, Holly A. Sharlow, Colton, sold to Quinten S. Putnam, Pompano Beach, Fla. $85,000
Town of Canton: 16.2 acres, 877 Miner Street Road, Sally A. Snyder, Canton, sold to David J. Schryver and Zoe A. Schryver, Canton $96,000
Town of Russell: 4.98 acres, 214 Burnell Road, Lawrence G. White Sr., Russell, sold to Laurie M. White, Russell $13,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 147 East Orvis Street, Cecile O. Smith Family Trust, Potsdam, sold to Tyler Thomas, Massena $36,000
Town of Edwards: 0.33 acres, 212 Main Street, Adam M. Whitford and Kara E. Whitford, Ramona, Calif., sold to Jessica Hargett, Massena $79,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 5, 2022:
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 30 Country Club Road, Kamie L. Bown, Philadelphia, sold to David W. Travis, Gouverneur $55,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 518 West Shore Road, Linda J. Seaney, Trumansburg, sold to Michael P. Morrissiey and Cristina L. Morrissiey, Hopkinton, Mass. $124,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning at corner of Great Lots 28, 29, 32 and 33 intersect at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of John Russell and Timothy Brown, Gentry Russell, Carthage, administrator DBN for estate of the late Carrie Waugh, sold to John Russell, Newton Fall; and Timothy Brown, Harrisville $50,000
Town of Clifton: 0.25 acres, 7314 Route 3, Peter J. Koch, Largo, Fla.; and Holly B. Rockcastle, Walworth, sold to Holly B. Rockcastle and Greg D. Rockcastle, Walworth $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 1 Clarkson Avenue, Michelle L. Brault, Massena, sold to Michael McSurdy, Massena $132,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 62 Oak Street, Mary Paula Sehring, trustee of Mary Paula Sehring Revocable Trust, Waddington, sold to Zachary T. Dupray and Caitlyn Maskell, Waddington $135,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 856 River Road, Dominick S. Borgia and Janis E. Borgia, Norwood, sold to Jeffrey Blanton, Gloversville $75,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2932 County Route 6, Patricia J. Toti, Morristown, sold to Laura McRoberts, Gouverneur $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 6, 2022:
Town of Edwards: 1.13 acres, 62 River Road, Amanda Wood, Edwards, administratrix of estate of the late Ryan Wood, sold to Roland L. Wood and Rita A. Wood, Edwards $84,000
Town of Massena: 0.402 acres, beginning in west bounds of Beach Street, northerly from northwest corner of Ames and Beach Streets, Francis P. Cappione, Massena, sold to Matthew A. Crosby and Jamie B. Crosby, Massena $3,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 15 Broad Street, ARSC Enterprise, Potsdam, sold to Kaylan Mucci, Potsdam $200,000
Town of Russell: 2 acres, 279 and 285 West Road, Richard Matott and Sonja Matott, Russell, sold to Logan M. McCollum, Gouverneur $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 623 Elizabeth Street, WGP Holdings LLC, Queensbury, sold to Kaylyn R. O’Brien and Alma R. O’Brien, Ogdensburg $127,000
Town of Russell: 9.06 acres, beginning on Burnell Road at northwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Kenneth J. Pike and Wendy S. Pike, Kenneth J. Pike and Wendy S. Pike, Russell, sold to Gary Loop, Russell $3,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.406 acres, 1802 Montgomery Street, Joan M. Stevenson, Ogdensburg; James A. Stevenson, Ogdensburg; and Diane Doyle, Ogdensburg, sold to Drew Larose and Kori Larose, Ogdensburg $59,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 18 Westwood Drive, Patricia Cogswell, Loon Lake, sold to Elaine LaPage, Massena $142,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 8 Fairlane Drive, David J. Bradman and Tischa A. Toon, Canton, sold to Steve Lester and Terpsie Toon, Lake Placid $40,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 8 Pleasant Street, Loren R. Gauthier and Beverly J. Gauthier, Canton, sold to Alexandra Briedis, Canton $175,000
Town of Waddington: 1.9 acres, 5216 County Route 14, Darrell F. Clookey Irrevocable Income Only Trust and Duane K. Clookey, Chase Mills; Michael Clookey, Morrisville, Vt.; and Danielle Peterson, Potsdam, sold to David Stevens and Desiree Rita Charleston, Ogdensburg $148,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 7, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 10 Meritt Avenue, Mark Goodfellow, Massena, executor of last will and testament of the late Susan A. Goodfellow, sold to Tiffany Maynard, Massena $60,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 333 Route 11B, Michael Greenwood, Nicholville, sold to J. Thomas McCarty and Karen M. McCarty, Nicholville $82,500
Town of Colton: 0.28 acres, 26 Crestwood Lane, private, John P. Heinemann and Kathleen Heinemann, Ann Arbor, Mich., sold to Stephen J. Gossin and Cheryl A. Gossin, Fairport $565,000
Town of Brasher: Two parcels, 55 George Street, West Street, Cara Sue Bonno, Brasher Falls, sold to Tracy Ann Daniels, Norwood $110,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, 5989 Route 56, Anna Sharlow, Potsdam, sold to Francis J. O’Connor II and Carol L. O’Connor, New Milford, Conn. $375,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, off Leary Road, James E. Scott and Susan K. Scott, Potsdam, sold to Daniel White, Cooperstown $80,000
Town of Waddington: 1.05 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Power Authority of the State of New York, St. Lawrence Power Project, Fiacco Development Corporation, Waddington, sold to Jason E. Froats and Sandra L. Froats, Waddington $62,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.2 acres, 22 Grant Street, Joseph L. Heindl Jr., Potsdam, sold to Susan Bailey, Potsdam $169,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, 87 Judson Street, Jessica A. Donnelly, Canton, sold to Thomas Cleary and Nancy Cleary, Canton $175,000
Town of Lisbon: 15.65 acres, beginning on County Route 30 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Stephen O. Shoen and Tammy A. Shoen, Mahlon T. Clements, Morristown, sold to Jesse Morrow, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Louisville: 0.28 acres, 15 Sharon Street, Claire L. Charette, trustee of Joseph R. Charette and Claire L. Charette Revocable Trust, Massena, sold to Julie M. King, Ontario, Canada $140,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.37 acres, 1005 Route 11, Lazy Acres of Gouverneur LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Glen Marks and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $1,047,000
Town of Clifton: 0.314 acres, 318 Columbian Road, Lynette R. Avery and Kenneth J. Avery, Liverpool, sold to Joseph S. Bentley and Whitney A. Casey, Wilmington $150,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 30 of Postwood Park, John S. O’Reilly and Judith S. O’Reilly, trustees or successors in trust under O’Reilly Family Trust, Palisades, Calif., sold to Katherine O’Flaherty, Weatogue, Conn. $330,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 11, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 52 Spring Street, Donald W. Speer Jr., Norfolk, executor of last will and testament of Louise O. Speer, sold to Donald S. Read, Norwood $47,500
Town of Louisville: 2.1 acres, beginning in southwest bounds of County Route 39, Joshawa W. Kerr and Amanda Mitchell-Kerr, Massena, sold to In-Law Ventures LLC, Chase Mills $20,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.57 acres, beginning in north bounds of Dodge Street at southeast corner of proposed Post Office lot, Kerry Price, Dexter; and Kelly Forsyth, Richville, sold to Lear Kruse, New Orleans, La. $105,000
Town of Parishville: 3.663 acres, beginning on Lenny Road at intersection with south boundary of lands now or formerly of Raymond D. Randall, Michele Mashaw Ayling and Joseph P. Mashaw, Potsdam, sold to Faycal Jelouane, Warwick, R.I. $225,000
Town of Hammond: 20.04 acres, beginning at intersection of Triangle Road and east line of parcel conveyed to John Delvecchio, Russell Stewart and Susan Stewart, Redwood, sold to River Rock Securities LLC, Albany $178,000
Town of Potsdam: 22.67 acres, 780 and 782 Bagdad Road, Aland K. Daniels and Michelle A. Daniels, Norwood, sold to Jonathan A. Daniels and Kara Daniels, Madrid $300,000
Town of Gouverneur: 10.95 acres, beginning on Peabody Road at intersection with southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Nancy J. Evans and Randolph J. Azure, Nancy J. Evans, Hubbardsville; and Randolph J. Azure, Gouverneur, sold to Corey Rogers and Adam French, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning on highway leading from Ogdensburg to Canton at intersection with northerly line of lot 18, Betty J. Gonio, administrator by appointment of the surrogate court St. Lawrence County, of estate of the late Dale W. Gonio, sold to Joseph K. Binion, Ogdensburg $34,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.446 acres, 609 Brouse Road, Kelly Haas-Infante and Terry Haas, co-administrators of estate of the late Frederick W. Haas III, sold to Steven P. Follett and Cynthia M. Follett, Massena $60,000
Town of Waddington: 1 acre, 182 Randall Road, Larry W. Marcellus Sr. and Debra Marcellus, Lisbon, sold to John D. Kirtley and Rebecca S. Kirtley, Churchville, Va. $123,000
Town of Macomb: 0.68 acres, 23 Downings Farm Road, Bernard N. D’Arduini, Manchester; Ann Marie Crowley, Manchester; Teresa M. Palmari, Manchester; Barbara M. Hansen, Manchester; John A. D’Arduini, Manchester; Charlene M. Sykes, Shortsville; and Elizabeth L. Ventura, Southport, N.C., sold to Kelly D. Lane, Shortsville $235,000
