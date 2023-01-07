The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 21, 2022:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 15 Grove Street, Stephen and Jamie Somonski, North Lawrence, sold to Cody A. Gilmore, Norfolk $123,000
Town of Massena: 0.49 acres, 63 Bayley Road, William R. Billings, Brasher Falls, sold to Terry E. Premo and Lisa Premo, Massena $5,000
Town of Potsdam: 22.05 acres, beginning on Ames Road at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Sovie Family Trust, Brian Smith, executor of last will and testament of Michael S. Smith, Wilmington, N.C., sold to Stephen Beck, Chattanogo, Tenn. $311,000
Town of Morristown: 9.94 acres, 328 River Road East, Michael F. LaClair, Morristown, sold to Jacob Frier, Naples, Fla. $620,000
Town of DePeyster: 5.98 acres, 3406 County Route 11, James Putman and Nancy M. Putman, Heuvelton, sold to Joshua Heaton and Tammy-Sue Lechner, Potsdam $230,000
Town of Morristown: 0.26 acres, 3.4 and 4A Loon Lane, Phillip Theodore, Spring Hill, Tenn., sold to North State Properties LLC, Greenville, Calif. $570,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 8 Spring Street, Luxe Home Inc., Garden City, sold to Austin Garvin, South Colton $11,000
Town of Morristown: 0.121 acres, 984 Oak Point Road, William L. McEwen, trustee of Allen L. and Minnie C. McEwen Trust; and Minnie C. McEwen, Brier Hill, sold to Ada I. Bayne, DePeyster $90,500
Town of Fine: Three parcels, 20 Reed Road, Christopher L. Westbrook and Susan N. Westbrook, Wanakena, sold to Travis J. Graham and Rachel Bullene Graham, Cranberry Lake $330,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.57 acres, 11 Meadow Lane, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Winthrop, sold to Joshua Prashaw and Courtney Patterson, Massena $24,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 24, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on southerly boundary of North Grass River Road from northeast corner of lands conveyed to Theodore J. and Sheila G. Martin, Frank Greco and Nicole Greco, Massena, sold to Claude Whitney and Renate Whitney, Cocoa, Fla. $299,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 1 Heritage Place, Christopher J. Farley, Massena, sold to Efstathia G. Kyriakopoulos-Westmacott, Massena $399,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 52 Woodland Drive, Patrick Welsh, Massena, sold to Art Hicks and Lorraine Hicks, Waddington $90,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Claremont Avenue, Christine Lazzore, Massena, sold to Garrett Waite and Marissa Waite, Massena $150,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 24 Baldwin Avenue, David B. Northrop and Sharon L. Northrop, Massena, sold to Bruce Dayton Northrop, Massena $96,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 5 Colgate Drive, Stephen Bradish and Kathleen Bradish, Massena, sold to Gregory Bronson and Kelly Denise Bronson, Massena $126,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, 326 County Route 28A, Michael J. O’Neil, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeremy and Monique Poore, Ogdensburg $269,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.731 acres, 28 Tuck Road, Tammy J. Fields and Lee A. Fields, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Debra Marcellus and Larry Marcellus, Lisbon $77,500
Town of Gouverneur: parcel, 120 Beckwith Street, Charles J. Weir Jr. and Kathleen S. Weir, Gouverneur, sold to Austin Juillet, Gouverneur $111,500
Town of Potsdam: 16.18 acres, beginning on Ames Road from intersection with existing rails of CSX Transportation Inc., Brian Smith, executor of last will and testament of Michael S. Smith, Wilmington, N.C., sold to Travis M. Bellinger and Emily P. Cambridge, Potsdam $375,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 322 Hamilton Street, Katherine Hannan Wears, Ogdensburg, sold to Ashley L. Elliott, Ogdensburg $223,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.794 acres, 5901 Route 37, Ashley Elliott, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael J. O’Neil Jr. and Julianne Earl, Ogdensburg $225,000
Town of Norfolk: 3 acres, 32, 32 1/2 and 36 North Main Street, John H. Greene and Maureen L. Donnelly, Norfolk, sold to ST Trucking LLC, Norfolk $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 25, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 20 acres, beginning on County Road 36 from intersection with Lost Vilalge Road, Christopher M. Smithers and Tammy J. Smithers, Ogdensburg, sold to Peter Gingrich and Amanda Gingrich, Ogdensburg $23,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.11 acres, beginning at intersection of Perrin Road with Old Parishville Road, Christopher A. Brown and Starr B. Brown, Dallas, Texas, sold to Mohammed ES. Salehy and Beth Joy Milne, Potsdam $160,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 85 County Route 43, Bruce W. Binan, Massena, sold to Brittany A. Ploof, Massena $139,000
Town of Massena: 0.149 acres, 7 Linden Street, James Papineau Jr., Massena, sold to Susan Debien Dean, Pinellas Park, Fla. $138,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.1 acres, 11 McGowan Road, Thomas P. Ritchie Jr. and Kari A. Ritchie, Ogdensburg, sold to Amy L. Ogden, Louisville, Ken. $225,000
Town of DeKalb: 1 acre, 436 Old Canton Road, Zoe A. Schryver, Canton, sold to Amanda Irene Rowledge, West Stockholm $125,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 289 and 290 Hubbard Road, Jesse W. Simpson, Massena, sold to Elias B. Fregoe, Norwood $35,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.05 acres, Route 56, Cynthia Labounty, individually and as executrix of estate of Larry Robert McConnohie, Norfolk, sold to Timothy A. Bethel, Norfolk $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 74.5 acres, 198 Route 345, John Barnett Hough Jr., Potsdam, sold to Jeffrey K. Loomis and Catherine E. Loomis, Waddington $69,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 26, 2022:
Town of Morristown: 1.4 acres, 3006 County Route 6, Frankie L. Parent and Michael J. Wood, Hammond, sold to Paul L. Brown, Binghamton $193,000
Town of Massena: 0.259 acres, 1 Westwood Drive, Thomas G. Sullivan and Virginia P. Sullivan, Peru, sold to Christopher Farley, Massena $235,000
Town of Stockholm: 10 acres, White Road, Emil Kremzar and Elizabeth Kremzar, Wallingford, Conn., sold to Brant Bomberger, Lititz, Pa. $10,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 7 Pyrites Russell Road, Jason White, Gouverneur, sold to Anthony B. Cross and Darcie J. Cross, Russell $7,000
Town of Hammond: 52.7 acres, beginning in easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Andrew Bowden in southwesterly boundary of lands of Ronald Tulley II and Cathleen Gleason, Steven G. Carr and Karol A. Carr, Cape Vincent, sold to Andrew T. Bowden and Colleen M. Bowden, Hammond $132,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 48 Bay Street, William Dailey and Lucia Dailey, Colton, sold to James Restad and Yolanda Restad, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Massena: 1.76 acres, 2201 Route 420, John and Elizabeth A. Plourde, Massena, sold to Brian A. Plourde, Massena $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on corner of south bounds of East Orvis Street and west bounds of Talcott Street, Donald A. Wood and Cynthia A. Wood, Massena, sold to Lawrence Jackson Jr., Hogansburg $90,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.65 acres, 145 Mahoney Road, Boyden J. Stark, Potsdam, sold to Gracyn E. Denny, Winthrop $160,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 22 Eagle Crag Lake, Maureen E. Rinde, Lumberton, N.C., sold to Lauren G. Eschmann, Rochester $270,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, lot 2 on “Subdivision Map, Christmas & Associates, Cook Pond Tract, Project Situate in Lots 5, 6, 13 and 14 in Southwest 1/4 of Harewood, Township No. 4 of Great Tract No. 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Clifton, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Eugene E. French and Diane M. Jones, Theresa, sold to David Loften Williams and Lori Van Williams, Mechanicsville, Va. $200,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.166 acres, 705 Caroline Street, William R. Small and Mary Margaret Small, Pittsford, sold to Valarie J. Patterson and Paula K. Blanchard, Saranac Lake $200,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 318 Hamilton Street, Meagan E. Lalonde, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Petroffski and Leah Fisher, Ogdensburg $126,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 2 Urban Drive, Joshua J. Tremblay and Marra J. Tremblay, Massena, sold to Matthew Christopher Bresett and Josiann Marie Wood, Norwood $170,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 52.07 acres, beginning on highway to east line of southerly half of square lot 19, Robin E. Dulmage, Hammond, sold to Richard J. Dulmage, Ogdensburg $6,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 424 Mansion Avenue, Fred T. Creighton, Ogdensburg, sold to Martin J. Sullivan, Waddington $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 85 Stoughton Avenue, Joanne M. Molnar, Norfolk; Laurie J. Bero, Massena; Michael J. Leduc, Oswego; and James A. Leduc, Ballston Spa, sold to Deonna M. Bero and Shawn T. Smith, Massena $52,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 27, 2022:
Town of Fowler: 1 acre, 1205 County Route 24, Jacob M. Tyler, Gouverneur, sold to Charles J. Weir Jr. and Kathleen S. Weir, Gouverneur $160,000
Town of Stockholm: 6.28 acres, 2044 County Route 49, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Ted W. Lavine and Jennifer Lavine, Lafayette, Ind. $380,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 24 Prospect Street, Nancy Marks, Shirley, executrix of the estate of Peter Christopher Marks, sold to Christopher Naccari and Emma Blaiklock, Canton $105,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 182 Finnegan Road, William G. Hart and Roberta A. Hart, Canton, sold to Robert Eaton, Canton; Markel Latimer, Colton; and Grace French, Canton $10,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 25 Old State Road, Scott Fulton and Becky Fulton, Colton, sold to Johnathon Bohnet and Emily Rae Hedlund, Las Vegas, Nev. $291,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.34 acres, 37 Spile Bridge Road, Sylvia J. Montroy, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas P. Ritchie Jr. and Kari A. Ritchie, Ogdensburg $187,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, 95 Clinton Street, Kristine Battersby, Gouverneur, sold to Adrian M. Lavair, Gouverneur $75,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.71 acres, 21 Wright Camp Drive, Chad J. Willard, Ogdensburg, sold to Keith A. Moore-Erickson and Pamela M. Moore-Erickson, Brunswick, Md. $495,000
Town of Norfolk: 11 acres, Trippany Road, Brad Premo, Norfolk, sold to Albert G. Groebler, Norfolk $20,000
