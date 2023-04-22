The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 28, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 21 Kathleen Street, Lori Raymo, Massena; Danny Lepage, Long Meadows, Mass.; and Gerald F. Lepage, sold to Greig E. Love Jr. and Robin E. Love, Massena $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 251 Prospect Avenue, Larry K. Grant, administrator of estate of Pamela J. Grant, Massena, sold to Pamela Middings, Ramon, Calif. $79,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 29, 2023:
Town of Edwards: 0.27 acres, 19 Trout Lake Road, Aaron R. Johnson and Rose-Anna Marie Lobdell, Edwards, sold to Samuel T. Cote and Sarah A. Cote, Russell $57,500
Town of Parishville: 0.36 acres, 577 West Parishville Road, Dawn M. Bartow, Potsdam, sold to Jeffrey J. Demo and Katherine L. Demo, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Parishville: 0.33 acres, 50 and 51 Snell Drive, Allie M. Fries, executor of last will and testament of the late Waldo S. Lyman, Parishville, sold to James David Button and Camelia R. Button, Malone $115,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 111 Market Street, Catherine Perrigo, South Colton, sold to Jessie J. Kozak, Potsdam $135,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 408 North Shore Road, James Johnson, Liverpool, sold to Jennifer Ann Hutton, Hammond $30,000
Town of DePeyster: 1 acre, 4484 County Route 10, Juneth Christiansen, Norfolk, Conn., sold to Nadine Deloney, Heuvelton $96,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.64 acres, beginning on Hurley Road at intersection with Mahoney Road, Ray Gardner and Barbara Gardner, Brasher Falls, sold to Edward R. Barbone, Brasher Falls $35,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.17 acres, beginning on North Main Street, west from junction of north edge of north rail of St. Lawrence Railway, Carter J. Weller and Deborah A. Weller, Potsdam, sold to Michael Montalvo, Ogdensburg $125,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.3 acres, 48 Monkey Hill Road, Bradley J. McLaughlin, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Douglas Reynolds and Diane Irene Bean, Ogdensburg $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.3 acres, beginning in easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Ashley Family Trust, Bradley J. McLaughlin, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy M. Ashley and Mary Lou Ashlee, trustees of Ashley Family Trust, Ogdensburg $1,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.47 acres, beginning in easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Michael Reynolds, Bradley J. McLaughlin, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy M. Ashley and Mary Lou Ashley, trustees of Ashley Family Trust, Ogdensburg $1,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.08 acres, beginning in easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Ashley Family Trust, Bradley J. McLaughlin, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael John Lira, Ogdensburg $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 708 Morris Street, City of Ogdensburg sold to Danna R. Mahoney, Ogdensburg $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 30, 2023:
Town of Fowler: 2 acres, beginning on Doane Road at southwest corner of lands now or formerly owned by Leland and Joyce Cronk, Betsy M. Cronk, administrator of estate of John L. Cronk, sold to Brianna Bush, Gouverneur $6,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2.38 acres, beginning on Sturtevant Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Kevin R. Helmar, Christopher J. Wright, Colton, sold to Reginald C. Ellis III, Potsdam $7,000
Town of Waddington: parcel, beginning at New York State Power Authority monument No. WA297 on west bank of Brandy Brook, Bernard M. Hazelton and Avis M. Hazelton, Waddington, sold to Timmy J. Currier and Emily A. Currier, Waddington $25,000
Town of Hermon: 0.6 acres, beginning at iron plug in rock at northeast shoreline of Trout Lake, Frederic W. Wright IV, Pleasant Valley, sold to Brad A. Wroblewski and Hollis S. Wroblewski, Gibsonville, N.C. $162,500
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, 75 Andrews Street, Thomas Morrissette and Karla Morrissette, Massena, sold to Douglas R. Stewart, Clermont, Fla. $180,000
Town of Canton: 1.593 acres, 1245 County Route 14, Shirley Criss, Charles M. Criss Jr. and Charles M. Criss Sr., Monte Vista, Colo., sold to Timothy Foote and Brittany Martin, Rensselaer Falls $45,000
Town of Hermon: 37.86 acres, 475 Rock Hollow Road, Leonard M. Walrath, Hermon, sold to Terrence M. Sarsfield II and Margaret M. Sarsfield, Watertown $160,000
Town of Pitcairn: 3.73 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Marie Michelle Bunch, Silver Spring, Md. $22,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.19 acres, 1063 County Route 28, Lori L. Hooper, Lisbon, sold to Scott Beldock and Stacy Beldock, Lisbon $66,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 31, 2023:
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on Helena-Minklers Corners Highway (Route 37C), Delsey Properties Inc., Grand Island, sold to Hok Ming Pang, Braintree, Mass. $20,000
Town of Norfolk: 49.27 acres, beginning on Fayette Road at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Joseph A. White and Sharon T. White, Kevin Baxter, Massena, sold to Travis F. Dipalma and Jennifer L. Dipalma, Norfolk $61,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 95 Haystack Mountain Road, Lawrence J. Denis and Jacqueline T. Denis, Tupper Lake, sold to BHB Property Holdings LLC, Bridgeville, Del. $350,000
Town of DePeyster: 14.04 acres, beginning at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Michael J. Newtown and Sheila B. Newtown from County Route 10, Noah S. Shetler and Lovina J. Shetler, DePeyster, sold to Shady Brook Farms LLC, DePeyster $10,000
Town of Brasher: 21.7 acres, beginning at intersection of new roadway traveling northeasterly from Murray Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Wilfredo Colon II, Eddy, Pa. $65,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 70 Ames Street, Susie R. Bodah, Canton; Randy B. MacDonald, Gaylesville, Ala.; and Terry L. MacDonald, Scottsboro, Ala., sold to Sterling C. Salimbene $39,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.094 acres, beginning in west boundary of lands now or formerly of St. Lawrence County and west boundary of Route 56, Carol Mason, Norwood, sold to McAllister Properties LLC, North Lawrence $80,500
