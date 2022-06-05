The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 15, 2022:
Town of Brasher: 6 acres, Route 37C, Edwin Roberts, Beachwood, N.J., sold to Douglas W. English, Rochester $18,000
Town of Rossie: 217.25 acres, beginning at intersection of River Road with south line of parcel formerly conveyed to Milton H. Marcellus and Bertha M. Marcellus, Rapom Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $120,000
Town of Madrid: 4.1 acres, 104 Pearson Road, David W. Briggs, Harrisville; and Mandi Perry, Madrid, sold to Bruce A. LaRock and Xann LaRock, Hermon $55,000
Town of Norfolk: 7.8 acres, 629 River Road, Heather M. Saumier, Norfolk, sold to Mitchel J. Barber and Makiah C. Ramsdell, Ogdensburg $145,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 115 Hamilton Street, Grace E. Montana, Ogdensburg, sold to Emily J. Bailey and Michael E. Robinson, Ogdensburg $150,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 37.06 acres, 302 Monkey Hill Road, Scott M. Bradley, Ogdensburg, sold to Chad T. Montana and Grace E. Montana, Ogdensburg $210,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 16, 2022:
Town of Pierrepont: 1.99 acres, 667 Route 68, Allen R. Hallenbeck and Ann M. Hallenbeck, Charlemont, Mass., sold to Matthew Cunningham, Rock Hill, S.C. $114,500
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 24 County Route 50, Lyn N. Lashomb, Brasher Falls; and Marilyn F. Lashomb, Zephyrhills, Fla., sold to Sherry Ashley, North Lawrence $84,500
Town of Massena: 0.11 acres, 27 Talcott Street, Virgil J. Love II and Alicia N. Love, Massena, sold to Isaac N. Rafter, Massena $70,000
Town of Louisville: 2.694 acres, beginning in northwesterly boundary of County Route 40 at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Brian R. Jeffery, Robert K. Morris and Dale A. Morris, Ransomville, sold to Matthew C. Snyder and Melissa A. Snyder, Massena $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 17, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 15 Spruce Street, Jeffrey C. Whelan and Carol R. Whelan, Massena, sold to Jangie Properties LLC, West Chazy $94,000
Town of DeKalb: 37 acres, off Maple Ridge Road, Marcy L. Bennett, Canton, sold to Thomas L’Esperance, Tupper Lake $4,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 68 State Street, Bog Oak LLC, Redwood, sold to Lisa M. Campbell, Heuvelton $94,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.43 acres, 9511 Five Mile Line Road, Ronald P. Plumadore III, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Shore, Norfolk $154,000
Town of Lisbon: 51.24 acres, beginning in north corner of lot 3 on westerly side of Old State Road, Marianne Bell, Clay, sold to Adam Merkley, Heuvelton; and Benjamin Merkley, Heuvelton $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 725 Riverside Avenue, Kori A. Larose, Ogdensburg, sold to Diana L. Sleight, Nampa, Idaho $134,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.91 acres, 315 Proctor Avenue, Thomas William Plimpton, trustee of William Hartman Plimpton and Sandra J. Plimpton Irrevocable Living Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to David Boyce and Melanie Enright, Houston, Texas $315,000
Town of Norfolk: 4.894 acres, beginning in easterly line of Route 56 at intersection with division between lands now or formerly of Timothy Gooshaw Jr. in the north and lands now or formerly of Stephen Trimm in the south, Stephen Trimm, Winthrop, sold to Primax Properties LLC, Charlotte, N.C. $195,000
Town of Russell: 6.1 acres, 352 Boyd Pond Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to John Caufield, East Syracuse $22,000
Town of Russell: 6.42 acres, 352 Boyd Pond Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Michael P. Ferris and Erin Ferris, Ogdensburg $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 18, 2022:
Town of Hammond: 5.45 acres, in lot 16, from southeast corner of Lucy J. Cardwell Farm, Nanette M. Cox, Thompson Falls, Mont., sold to Ebony Albright, New Castle, Del. $9,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of Colton Lane at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Jack and Irene Winch, Jaime D. Storie, Oswegatchie, sold to Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake $1,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.46 acres, beginning in westerly margin of Route 56 in north line of lands conveyed to John U. Duryea and Marie D. Duryea, Timothy Doyle, Colton, sold to Enos Miller, Hannawa Falls $30,000
Town of Stockholm: 14.15 acres, beginning in northwest of Route 11 and southeast of the Close Road, V. Sue Davis, Wilmington, N.C., sold to Keith Sapp and Tammy Sapp, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 55 Harbor Cove Drive, Stephen R. Spafford, Redwood, sold to Daniel O’Connell and Peggy O’Connell, Rochester $330,000
Town of Morristown: Unit 14, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverside Drive, David C. Munson, Binghamton; Eldon R. Munson Jr., Francestown, N.H.; and Beth J. Knect, Endwell, sold to William F. Prizer II and Kristine K. Forney, trustees of The Forney-Prizer Trust, Chapel Hill, N.C. $179,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 21, 2022:
Town of Lisbon: 0.7 acres, beginning on Taggart Road at intersection with southeasterly boundary of lands nor or formerly of Steven C. Nowell and Kelly L. Nowell, Randy Sabourin and Karen Sabourin, Lisbon, sold to Kyle Streeter, Lisbon $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 106 N. Main St., Stephen Somonski, Lake Ariel, Pa., sold to Devin J. Gardner, Massena $12,500
Town of Fine: 0.54 acres, 984 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Wayne Earl, Biloxi, Mo., sold to Ronda Williams and Trevor S. Williams, Star Lake $85,000
Town of Macomb: 112 acres, 2680 California Road, Arielle Wolter, Potsdam, sold to David C. Jenne and Bethany L. Gridley, Lindley $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 22, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 30.77 acres, beginning in northwest bounds of Route 11B from intersection with McIntyre Road, Henry J. Swartzentruber and Lizzie A. Swartzentruber, Potsdam, sold to Sam D. Gingerich and Amanda Gingerich, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 1, block 5, on map three, Warren F. Richards and Linda M. Richards, Massena, sold to Rickey L. Hamelin, Hogansburg $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 628 Main Street, Frary Asset Management LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Nancy C. Ladd, Wingate, N.C. $39,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 24 Circle Drive, Diego C. Nocetti and Luciana Echazu, Potsdam, sold to Russell C. Soule and Dr. Helen M. Soule, Portland, Maine $255,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, subdivision lots 13, 14 and 15 of lots 1, 2 and 3 in Park lot 1, Loren E. Beard and Nina A. Kerry, Ogdensburg, sold to Kaydee Management Service LLC, DeKalb Junction $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 74 North Main Street, Michael H. Cox, Massena, sold to Brent Earwicker and Virginia Earwicker, Bend, Ore. $52,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, Linden Street, Jesse D. Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Eric W. Howe, Ogdensburg; and Joseph W. Howe, Ogdensburg $7,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.33 acres, 813 to 815 Patterson Street, Patrick J. Brien, Ogdensburg, sold to Natashya M. Fraser, Watertown $75,000
