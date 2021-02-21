The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 12, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 5.6 acres, off of Route 11C, Patricia A. Latella, Stamford; and Gregory Latella and Carol Latella, Stamford, sold to Kenny R. White, North Lawrence $12,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.69 acres, beginning at southwest corner of land formerly of D’Abro in east bounds of Route 420, Nancy Smith-Hance, Massena, sold to Scott M. Stevens, Pine Bush $40,500
Town of Lisbon: 28.29 acres, beginning at line between ranges 4 and 5 from southeasterly corner of subdivision lot 15, Timothy S. Arduine and Julie A. Arduine, Lisbon, sold to Christopher B. Aldrich and Staci M. Aldrich, Star Lake $210,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.02 acres, beginning on County Route 4 at southwest end of bridge over Oswegatchie River, Joseph G. Mauro III and marcella Mauro, Clay, sold to Timothy Scagel and Linda Scagel, Heuvelton $86,000
Town of Fowler: 23.84 acres, beginning in northeast corner of Grist Mill lot, Frederick R. Totten, Gouverneur, sold to Regina M. Countryman, Gouverneur; and Leonard A. Lambert, Gouverneur $175,000
Village of Massena: 0.15 acres, lot 6 of block 106 on “Subdivision Plan of Pine Grove Realty, Southern Development,” Victor A. Valdez, Winthrop, sold to Courtney D. Patterson, Massena $49,000
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, beginning in northerly margin of Route 12 at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Gary and Linda Hagen, Thomas A. Garver and Candra G. Garver, York, Pa., sold to Mickey C. Myers and Kelly M. Myers, Boonville $485,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.8 acres, beginning on Post Road at corner of land of Huntley, Harold J. Bullock, Canton, sold to Brian Snyder and Leanne Rogers, Potsdam $97,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.5 acres, beginning in Raymondville-Massena highway at northwest corner of land conveyed to George Agen, Glen G. Johnson, Massena, sold to Matthew Snyder, Ogdensburg $36,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.29 acres, easterly of Ridge Street at intersection of Second Street, Bridget A. Backus, Gouverneur, sold to Tanner Spilman, Gouverneur $79,000
Town of Pierrepont: 116.25 acres, northerly of Eels Road, subdivision lots 1 and 2 of mile square lot 14 of Harison Tract, Scott Brady, Schenevus, sold to Ryan A. Winzenried and Danielle M. Winzenried, Cranberry Lake $78,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 75.84 acres, beginning on Stone Church Road with intersection of Middle Road, Darlene M. Dashnaw and Michael Youngs, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan J. Norman, Ogdensburg $116,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, beginning on Parker Street at northeast corner of lands deeded to George Malette, Kathleen M. Travis, Gouverneur, sold to Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur $12,000
Town of Morristown: 80 acres, beginning on Walrath Road at easterly corner of parcel 1, Joseph Herschberger and Emma Hershberger, Argyle, sold to Enos Miller and Emma Miller, one half interest; and Eli E. Miller and Sarah J. Miller, one half interest, Fredericksburg, Ohio $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 706 Ford Avenue, Daniel J. Dodge, Ogdensburg; and Deborah A. Parker, Seneca Falls, sold to Jerry E. Manford, Bradenton, Fla. $53,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 6 of Cook Street Extension Subdivision, Richard H. Flynn and Judy A. Flynn, Massena, sold to David Jackman and Judy Jackman, Massena $155,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of Washington Street from west bounds of Market Street, Barbara C. Thorpe, Forest, Va., sold to Peter G. Dangremond, Potsdam $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 10 in block 22, upper village, Pickering Street, Mychael A. Kendall, Ogdensburg, sold to Keylee R. Halpin, Ogdensburg $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 13, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Gouverneur Village to Natural Dam at southeast corner of “S” lot, Doolen Realty Inc., Frankfort, sold to Scott Mclaughlin and Joanne Mclaughlin, Phoenix, Ariz. $30,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on William Street at division line between Israel Porter and Pardon Babcock farms, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Jason R. Murphy and Tara M. Cook, Phoenix $32,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Sisson Street from intersection of northwesterly line of Grush Farm, US Bank National Association, St. Paul, Minn., sold to Eric Lynch and Daniel McGregor, North Lawrence $14,500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, lot 6 in John Street at east corner of lot 6, Joseph R. McGill, Parishville, sold to Luis A. Gonzales, Parishville $25,000
Village of Canton: 0.344 acres, beginning in south bounds of Spears Street between lots 18 and 20 of Edson A. Martin Village Addition to Canton Subdivision, Steven J. DeSantis, Canton, sold to Travis M. Davis and Susan M. Davis, Canton $126,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning at intersection of highway leading from South Russell to Silverhill South from Offor’s Corners, Lawrence W. Reed, Whitesboro, sold to Eric S. Colton and Frances J. Colton $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Dunkle Road at intersection with line between land now or formerly of Nohia Deon and Lloyd Russell, Joyce R. Coller, Hermon, sold to Ashton Short, Canton $72,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning on Silver Hill Road at northwest corner of property deeded to Francis and Joan Anson, Debra Dean-Blackmer, Russell, sold to Marvin J. Lucas and Penny L. Lucas, Russell $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 16, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, 414 Rensselaer Avenue, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler O’Grady and Morgan O’Grady, Ogdensburg $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.09 acres, 717 Ford Street, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Douglas V. Barney and Stacey M. Barney, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Canton: 0.837 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Farmer Street at southwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Olaus J. Audet and Barbara G. Audet, John K. Collins and Christine C. Collins, Canton, sold to Marshall H. Fiese and Kathlene L. Fiese, Canton $375,000
Town of Brasher: 8.5 acres, beginning on County Route 53 from most southwesterly expansion joint of bridge crossing St. Regis River, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Neuley Bissonette and Suzanne Bissonette, Winthrop $55,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, in Glorianna Park in south part of southeast one-quarter of Township of Harewood, Richard W. Miller and Frances K. Miller, Cranberry Lake, co-trustees of Miller Family Revocable Trust, sold to William O. Gaylord and Jennifer M. Gaylord, Honeoye Falls $355,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.31 acres, beginning on Barney Street at southwest corner of lot 3 of Parker’s Map, Erik J. Larsen, Gouverneur, sold to Tiffany L. Forsythe and Rowena J. Cameron, Gouverneur $110,000
Town of Gouverneur: 8.08 acres, beginning on Beaman Road at intersection of northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Austin James Simone, Lucas J. Perrigo and Ashley M. Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Efton McCrea, Gouverneur $5,000
Town of Lisbon: 50 acres, part of lots 7 and 8, in Great Lot 2, Tibbits Tract, Elmer S. Shetler and Amanda E. Shetler, Lisbon, sold to John S. Shetler and Clara J. Shetler, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 69 Main Street, Joey R. Black, Russell, sold to Massena Yoga Studio LLC, Massena $75,000
Town of Massena: 2.75 acres, beginning in north bounds of old St. Lawrence River Road at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Lee H. Harper, Dalkeith G. Facey, Massena, sold to David J. Gregory and Donita C. Gregory, Homosassa, Fla. $477,000
Village of Canton: 0.51 acres, lot 7 in section 5 of Edson A. Martin Addition, beginning in northerly bounds of Spears street at intersection with westerly bounds of Stillman Drive, Carol M. Grzywinski, Jamesport, executrix of last will and testament of Noel De La Motte, sold to Brock G. Tarbox and Courtney J. Tarbox, Tupper Lake $110,000
Town of Morristown: 12.75 acres, beginning in easterly margin of High Street at southerly margin of New York Central Railroad right of way, Kim S. Palermo-Bogardus, individually and as surviving spouse of William F. Bogardus, Morristown, sold to William C. Vielhauer and Katherine E. Vielhauer, Morristown $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 17, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of lot 20 in G.D. Stearns Addition on north side of Grasse River, Tabitha L. Bolster, Massena, sold to Edward James Bolster Jr., Massena $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of Henry Tyo farm in lot 10 in tract F, beginning in southerly shore of Grasse River, Sherry M. Andresen, Massena, sold to Kaneb Apartments LLC, Massena $39,500
Town of Louisville: 3 acres, beginning on snorthwesterly highway boundary of Route 131 from Power Authority of the State of New York boundary line monument 129, Vincent R. Smith, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Andy L. Richards and Abigail G. Richards, Massena $180,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on County Route 6 at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of William D. White and Shirley White, Peter L. Gingerich and Amanda L. Gingerich, Ogdensburg, sold to David M. Converse, Lancaster $10,500
Town of Fowler: 0.29 acres, beginning on shoreline of Sylvia Lake at southeasterly corner of premesis at northeasterly corner of John H. and Connie E. Klock, Michael P. Tersmette and Melissa P. Tersmette, Gouverneur, sold to Frank D. Bush and Shelley A. Bush, Gouverneur $333,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2.42 acres, beginning on Noyes Road at center of Tracy Brook, Thomas J. Norquest and Robin M. Norquest, co-trustees of The Norquest Family Trust, Potsdam, sold to James Ryan Hickey, Potsdam $170,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.249 acres, beginning on Johnstown Street at intersection of northwest corner of parcel conveyed to Robert H. and Iris E. Emerson, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to David L. Lane Jr. and Carrie Lane, Gouverneur $26,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel 1: 0.33 acres, beginning on west bank of Racket River at corner of road leading from Norfolk to Potsdam; and Parcel 2: Beginning on easterly bounds of Sober Street from northwesterly corner of lands of Daniel A. Dugore and Lynne M. Dufore, Daniel A. Dufore and Lynn M. Dufore, Norfolk, sold to George G. Stearns and Susan M. Stearns, Windsor, S.C. $265,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 20-A of Racquette Flow Subdivision, part of lots 23 and 24, township 6, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Jonathan Laskin, Piercefield, sold to Norbert Sule and Kinga Szigeti, Buffalo $61,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, beginning on boundary line between St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties at water line on southerly side of the island, Simmons Family Limited Partnership, Scotts Valley, Calif., sold to Michelle Fareri Wiebel, Sparta, N.J. $74,000
Town of Parishville: 5.63 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of West Parishville Road at northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Shawn H. Stone and Courtney L. Sullivan, Chad A. Moore, Colton; and Randy D. Moore, Colton, sold to Shawn H. Stone and Courtney L. Stone, Potsdam $5,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 420 Pine Street, City of Ogdensburg sold to Sarah Benware, Jacksonville, Fla. $1,000
