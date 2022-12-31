The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 12, 2022:
Town of Colton: 1 acre, Stark Road, bound on north by Johnson and east by highway, Ronald J. Hoerner Sr., Massena; and Ronald L. Hoerner Jr., Massena, sold to Chris Brown, Potsdam $1,000
Town of Colton: 1.042 acres, 4271 Route 56, Dale L. Fountain and Helen E. Fountain, Colton, sold to Michele Mashaw and Joseph P. Mashaw, Potsdam $169,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 183 Fregoe Road, Victor E. Laduke and Marilyn E. Laduke, Brasher Falls, sold to Twins Lodge LLC, Massena $55,000
Town of Pitcairn: 132.47 acres, beginning in southwest corner of lot 70 and running south to basswood tree, Edward J. Skelly and Mary Anne Skelly, Ogdensburg; and Edward J. Skelly Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Randall D. Zehr, Lowville $100,000
Town of Russell: Several parcels, beginning in north line of lot 82 and northwest corner of land now or formerly owned by Lafayette Burns, Boyd Pond Timber Inc., Canton, sold to Northeast Wilderness Trust Corporation, Montpelier, Vt. $825,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.77 acres, 333 Emerson Road, John G. Jackson and Jean M. Jackson, Canton, sold to Sydnie Phippen, Canton; and Justin R. Pierce, Canton $119,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 13, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 8 Larnard Street, Gabrielle P. Peters, Lakeside, Conn., sold to Potsdam Realty LLC, Missouri City, Texas $70,000
Town of DeKalb: 46.72 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Terry L. and Lisa M. Norman in southerly boundary of County Route 16, Adam D. Basford and Kursten G. Wiegandt, Heuvelton, sold to Trevor J. Brothers, Heuvelton; and Victor J. Gagnon III, Ogdensburg $46,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of right of way leading to camp lots on Beaver Point at intersection with line between land formerly owned by Samuel McEwen and Alice F. McCarthy, William H. Anderson and Donna J. Anderson, High Bridge, N.J., sold to Paul Jarvis and Lisa Jarvis, Colton $42,000
Town of Pierrepont: 143.36 acres and 70.92 acres, 50 Powers Road, Bower E. Powers Jr. and Jane Powers, Canton; and Rachelle M. Barstow, Flemington, N.J., sold to Christopher W. Tracy, Potsdam; and Christin E. Powers, Canton $123,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 24 Pine Street, Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Barbara J. Carbone, Massena, sold to Thomsen-Nunez Revocable Trust, Laramie, Wyo. $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 14, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 1.81 acres, Thomas G. McKenna and Shirley L. McKenna, Blossvale, sold to Patricia Ann Pryor and Wade Reid, Potsdam $160,500
Town of Fine: 0.49 acres, 487 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Donald R. Stull Jr., Fine, sold to Kellen Bassette, Mexico $9,000
Town of Fine: 0.13 acres, 936 County Route 60, Toni Stull, Fine, sold to Kellen Bassette, Mexico $6,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.5 acres, 112 Brooklyn Road, John H. Lashomb Jr. and Sarah J. Lashomb, North Lawrence, sold to Ryan D. Decker, Winthrop $95,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.03 acres, 349 Regan Road, Willis A. Maynard and Stacy L. Maynard, Bakersfield, Vt., sold to Charles R. Van Etten, Nicholville $142,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 94 West Main Street, Roger L. Murray and Tammy Jean Murray, Norfolk, sold to Carter J. Mason, Potsdam $58,500
Town of Madrid: 0.56 acres, beginning on County Route 14, at south corner of land of LaLonde, Edward A. Rider, Waddington, sold to Evan Rutherford, Madrid $20,000
Town of Morristown: 0.78 acres, Fish Pole Ridge, Charlotte Siebert, Stanley; Charles A. Pringle, Williamson; and Donald J. Pringle, Ontario, sold to Jon Benscoter and Melissa Benscoter, Montoursville, Pa. $96,000
Town of Hopkinton: 3.62 acres, 71, 73 and 79 County Route 49, Scott Hendershot Jr. and Heather N. Hendershot, St. Regis Falls, sold to Kearney Holdings LLC, Winthrop $134,500
Town of Gouverneur: 3.2 acres, 240/0 Old Route 58, South Main Street, Vera J. Nordberg, Wachee, Fla., sold to Aaron Fuller, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Hopkinton: 1 acre, beginning in southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to William Converse and Cindy Converse, Town of Hopkinton sold to William L. Converse and Cindy E. Converse, Hopkinton $4,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.32 acres, 7 Broad Street, William J. Bergan and Rosanne M. Bergan, Potsdam, sold to Antoinette Butler, Potsdam $225,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 1892 Route 11C, Linda Snyder, West Stockholm; David A. Snyder, Winthrop; and Nathan A. Snyder, Astoria, sold to Andrew Michael Hickman, Rome $43,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 25 Washington Street, Michael J. Maher and Paulette L. Maher, Massena, sold to Angela M. Palmer, Baldwinsville $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 17, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 0.74 acres, 53 Barker Road Extension, Eric M. Criscitello, Potsdam, sold to Adam N. Grabowski and Alison L. Grabowski, Vail, Ariz. $275,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, beginning on County Route 99 at southwest corner of lands of Paul V. Whitmarsh, Paul V. Whitmarsh Jr., Harrisville, sold to John M. D. Matthie and Homer J. Matthie, Harrisville $10,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 0.37 acres, 357 California Road; Parcel 2: 3 acres, 354 California Road; and Parcel 3: 0.553 acres, off California Road, Ronald Blair and Chad Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Northern View Properties LLC, Gouverneur $52,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, 489 Ruddy Road, Lisa M. Doran, Norfolk; Courtney L. Frank, Massena; and Brittney G. Umstead, Redwood, sold to Wayne W. Winters, Brasher Falls $45,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, 6 Wright Road 2, Donna Shue Patterson, Paris, Ky., sold to Timon J. Woods and Emily E. Woods, Syracuse $135,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 44 Nightengale Avenue, Joan Bulger, Massena, sold to Renee L. Bell, Nedrow $195,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 188 East Orvis Street, Margaret M. McDermott, Chantilly, Va., individually and as administratrix of estate of Timothy R. McDermott, sold to Kathaleen A. Hall, Williamstown $40,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 3 and 3 1/2 Hepburn Street, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to Micah Peterson and Michelle Peterson, Hurricane, Utah $48,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 181 Mud Pond Tote Road, Thomas R. Pynchon and Carol Pynchon, Canton, sold to Liberty Real Estate Holding Partnership, Winthrop $260,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, County Route 38, Thomas A. Hall, Norfolk, sold to Daniel E. Foster and Patricia Kay Foster, trustees of Daniel and Patricia Foster Living Trust, Granite Falls, N.C. $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning at intersection of Route 812 and common use driveway known as Backus Camp Road, Kirk Snyder and Beverly Snyder, Colton, sold to Michael B. Smithers, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of DePeyster: Parcel, beginning at intersection of northwesterly line of 16.4 acre parcel and center of Oswegatchie River, Rickey L. Dygert and Brenda J. Dygert, Holland Patent, sold to Jeffrey John Bowman, Richville $70,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 197 and 198 Bayley Road, Joseph N. Lamendola, trustee of Lamendola Family Asset Management Trust, Canton, sold to Alec Graham, Carlsbad, Calif. $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 18, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 193 Allen Street, Mary Sharon Ryan, Massena, sold to Keith G. Murry and Tantalus David Kinney, Gainesville, Fla. $119,000
Town of Brasher: 23.4 acres, 1480 County Route 53, Keith Olson, Helena, sold to Cassandra Russell, Brasher Falls $25,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4 acres, beginning on County Route 24 at intersection with Route 68, Ronald J. Dumoulin, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Martin E. Dumoulin, Russell; and Karl I. Dumoulin, Cobleskill, sold to Duane E. White Jr. and Jody M. White, Dickinson Center $20,000
Town of Morristown: 0.213 acres, 1107 Northumberland Street, Cody J. Witzenberger and Emily R. Gardner, Morristown, sold to Kyle L. Hollister and Sara E. Simpson, Morristown $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 18.35 acres, 7289 Route 11, Safe Lock Storage LLC, Potsdam, sold to Sandstone Storage LLC, Rochester $500,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 27 Union Street, Michele L. LaBarge Ladouceur, Heuvelton, sold to Mark Kearns and Teresa M. Kearns, Ogdensburg $170,000
Town of Massena: 1.93 acres, part of Tract N on south side of Route number 1861, Par I, leading from Massena to Hogansburg, Mary T. Hammill, Rooseveltown, sold to Kymberly R. David, Massena $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 19, 2022:
Town of Fine: 12.84 acres, 133 County Route 27A, Linda Tarbox, Pulaski, sold to Randy Dean Hance and Maria Hance, Hilbert, Wis. $75,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on Route 11 from intersection with Kimball Street Road, Sandor Donalis and Tricia M. Donalis, North Lawrence, sold to Sam D. A. Miller and Leah H. Miller, Heuvelton $125,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on County Route 35 (formerly County Route 108), at center of Trout Brook, Benjamin J. Gruda and Rita L. Gruda, Titusville, Fla., sold to Eric C. Barr, Canton $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 20, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: 62.45 acres, beginning on main road from Gouverneur Village to Richville at corner of Tinney lot, Fox Farm Road Properties LLC, Ferney, Nev., sold to Fox Farm 37 LLC, Walkill $265,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 106 Young Road, Derrick J. Lucas, Plattsburgh, sold to Kristine M. Bloom and Michael L. Bloom, Parishville $325,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Canton Road at intersection with cross road located near the school house of School District 7, David A. Paradis and Marilyn G. Paradis, Potdsam, sold to Pasquale P. Sergi and Rosa M. Sergi, Canton; and F. Sergi Realty LLC, Canton $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 Pleasant Street, Barbara Halpin, Massena, sold to Randi Warner, David Warner and Adrian Warner, North Bend, Ore. $59,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2.42 acres, 268 Noyes Road, James Ryan Hickey, Somersworth, N.H., sold to Brooke Gravlin and Mica Gravlin, Potsdam $165,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 107 Pickering Street, Devin M. Foster, Ogdensburg, sold to Amber Bailey, Ogdensburg $95,000
Town of Fine: 5 acres, 933 and 935 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Gentry Russell, Carthage, administrator DBN for estate of the late Carrie Waugh, sold to Darren Wood, Bangor $23,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 50-50A Zowllar Road, Brian R. Christopher, Fairport, sold to Paul Harenza and Michelle Harenza, Hanover Township, Pa.; Charles F. Christ and Beverly A. Christ, Carlisle, Pa.; Charles F. Christ Jr. and Mary Christ, Nanticoke, Pa.; and Mark Yeninas and Susan Yeninas, Hanover Township, Pa. $110,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 28 Middlebury Avenue, NRZ REO XVIII LLC, Chicago, Ill., sold to Leonard Pace, Staten Island $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 225 and 225A East Hatfield Street, Stacey J. Holcomb, Massena, sold to Jessica Colby and James S. Francia, Norfolk; and Robert Crump, Norfolk $292,000
