The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 1, 2021:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 22 Clinton Street; and Parcel 2: 32 Clinton Street, Aubuchon Realty Company Inc., Concord, Mass., sold to Citi Capstone LLC, Tonawanda $777,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, beginning in westerly margin of highway running from Union Church in East Pitcairn to Pitcairn Fork, south of intersection with Old Fine Road, Steven P. Peabody, Harrisville, sold to James R. Didas and Julie A. Didas, Olsburg, Kan. $32,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 6588 Route 11, Stephen House, Potsdam, sold to Edward V. Bortnick IV, Potsdam $115,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.93 acres, 63, 65, 69 Johnstown Street, Melissa M. Fone, trustee of The Saidel Family Trust, Adams, sold to Phyllis M. Shaw and Michael D. Shaw Sr., Gouverneur $145,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.343 acres, 8 Furnace Street, Angela Regan and Benjamen Regan, Massena, sold to Samantha Claire Coffey and Gage Maitland Coffey, Massena $95,000
Town of Potsdam: 11.46 acres, beginning in northeast boundary of mile square 31 and southwest boundary of mile square 32, Kenneth W. Grant and Betty C. Grant, Canton, sold to Ian MacKellar and Rebecca M. MacKellar, Canton $5,000
Town of Morristown: 0.15 acres, 3260 County Route 6, Charles Van Vleet Jr., Gouverneur; and William J. Van Vleet, Hammond, co-executrix of estate of Alice Van Vleet, sold to Lisa M. Schnorr, Heuvelton $170,000
Town of Brasher: Three parcels, 158 County Route 50, Thomas J. Fick and Deborah L. Coppola, Troy, sold to Jared Bryant, Brasher Falls $80,500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, off White Hill Road, Patrick Roda and Jennifer T. Roda, Hannawa Falls, sold to Jeanne H. Tommell and David C. Manchester, Eagle Bay $225,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.23 acres, 16, 18 Clinton Street, James A. Reasoner and Beth L. Reasoner, Potsdam, sold to Costel C. Darie and Alisa G. Woods, Potsdam $106,500
Town of Clifton: 0.28 acres, 301 Columbian Road, Mark Chambers and David Chambers, Lafayette, sold to Michael Tsan and Katherine Tsan, Brooklyn $278,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 6265 County Route 27, Mary B. Rexford, Canton, by Alan L. Rexford, attorney-in-fact, sold to Aaron M. Rexford, Canton $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 2, 2021:
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 110 Setting Pole Dam Road, Lucille B. Herbert, Piercefield, sold to Stephen Jellie, Tupper Lake $299,000
Town of Colton: Parcel 1, 0.48 acres; and Parcel 2: 0.87 acres, 15, 19 Cold Brook Drive, Jack A. Jones, Colton, sold to Steven Sunderland, Colton $112,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 5338 Route 56, Derek Durant and Lori Durant, Potsdam, sold to Brittany Measheaw and Bryan Bicknell, Norfolk $220,000
Town of Waddington: 0.25 acres, 10 Maiden Lane, James M. Bisbee and Patricia M. Patterson, Hobe Sound, Fla., sold to Mandi Perry, Madrid $141,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Woodlawn Avenue, Nathanial McDonald, Massena, sold to Joseph LaPierre, Dickinson Center $49,000
Town of Waddington: 83.31 acres, beginning on Franklin Road at southeasterly corner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lawrence W. Thomas, Venus, Fla., sold to Thomas M. Fiacco Jr., dba Fiacco Development, Norwood $350,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 81 N. Main St., Glenn J. Webster, Norwood, sold to Derek J. Durant and Lori L. Durant, Potsdam $209,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 408 Pine Street, Bonnie L. Brock, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron Thomas Thorpe, Ogdensburg $49,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 28 and 37 River Street, Robert J. Grady, Ogdensburg, administrator of the estate of the late Douglas W. Grady Jr., Norwood, sold to Knowlton and Son Inc., Norwood $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 35 Bishop Avenue, Francis W. Jarvis and Aimee J. Jarvis, Massena, sold to Breanna Jasmine Fetterly, Moira $67,500
Town of Pierrepont: 116.25 acres, subdivision lots 1 and 2 of mile square lot 14 of Harison Tract, Ryan A. Winzenried and Danielle M. Winzenried, Cranberry Lake, sold to Curtis A. Dather and Brianna Dather and Sandra Farr and Morgan Farr, Copenhagen $105,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.4 acres, beginning at intersection of McCarthy Road and Lincoln Bridge Road, David G. Goudreau Jr., Belfair, Wash.; Guy E. Goudreau, Saranac Lake; and Tiphanie M. McCray, Jemez Springs, N.M., sold to Guy E. Goudreau, Saranac Lake $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 3, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on easterly line of lot 10-A on Leroy Heights Subdivision Addition No. 1 Bronson,” Francis P. Cappello and Laureen A. Cappello, Potsdam; and Steven J. Yianoukos and Joyce B. Yianoukos, Potsdam, sold to Francis P. Cappello and Laureen A. Cappello, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Colton: 20.25 acres, Arbuckle Lane, Robert H. Thomas Jr. and Richard Thomas, trustees of Thomas Irrevocable Trust, Pulaski; Thomas E. Long, Cary, N.C.; and Janet L. Peterson, Redmond, Wash., sold to David Hurlbut, Potsdam $525,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 13 First Street, Robert H. Barstow Jr., Cranberry Lake, sold to Jason J. Sheen, Gouverneur $67,000
Town of Norfolk: Several parcels, James W. Farrell and Frances M. Farrell, Denver, Colo., sold to Stephen Karlberg and Anne Karlberg, Norfolk $121,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 1618 County Route 28, Kathy L. Paul, individually and as executrix of estate of Emily C. Green, Schaghticoke; and C. Bruce Green, individually, Lisbon, sold to Casey S. Taylor and Amber M. Taylor, Saranac Lake $210,000
Town of Potsdam: 25.32 acres, 401 County Route 59, Marianne Conroy-Stone, Potsdam, executrix of last will and testament of the late Peter M. Stone, sold to Joseph Woodward and Natalie Woodward, Cheektowaga $255,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 4.18 acres, beginning on cap marked “WCT Surveyors” in northerly boundary of Route 37 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Michael J. Tortoriello and Margaret T. Payne, Thomas J. Nevins, Tokyo, Japan, sold to Christopher and Lisa Schond, Manassas, Va.; and Nicole Myers, Ogdensburg $198,000
Town of Morristown: 1.452 acres, Herbert M. Holmes and Cynthia L. Holmes, Morristown, sold to Jessica A. Collett and Liberty Montroy, Ogdensburg $67,500
Town of Parishville: 0.489 acres, 1817, 1819 Route 72, Terry L. Sweeney, Potsdam, sold to Charles A. Phippen and Tonia M. Phippen, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Parishville: 3.34 acres, 415 Sterling Pond Road, Steven M. Ashlaw, administrator of estate of Sandra J. Robar, Parishville, sold to Charles T. Rattan and Penelope A. Rattan, Parishville $135,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 27 Park Street, Jeanne M. Peacock, DeKalb Junction, sold to Peter William Lamb and Lori Ann Lamb, Canton $90,500
Town of Pierrepont: 26.4 acres, 230 Orebed Road, Robert Penski and Judith Penski, Colton, sold to Marnie Erin and Robert Arden Haynes, Potsdam $325,000
Town of Stockholm: 28.98 acres, 345 Benton Road, Rodney L. Parmley and Marie-Paule S. Heylen-Parmley, Syracuse, sold to Chester Thomas and Nichole Thomas, Potsdam $380,000
Town of Stockholm: 51 acres, 906 Route 420, Gale Susice and Lisa Susice, St. Regis Falls, sold to Benjamin W. Swartzentruber and Amanda W. Swartzentruber, Brasher Falls $93,000
