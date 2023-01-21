The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 4, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.226 acres, 187 McKinley Avenue, Brandi Griffith, Winthrop; and Misti Tyo, Dickinson Center, executors of the estate of the late Dale A. Tyo, sold to Gage Yette and Davida Martin, Potsdam $65,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel 1: 5.1 acres, 68 Heron Road; and Parcel 2: 0.7 acres, Oak Island, Gordon G. Bonisteel and Julia Bonisteel, Hammond, sold to Michael B. Treon and Joanna Mills Trean, trustees of Treon Family Revocable Trust, Sarasota, Fla. $1,650,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.05 acres, 6551 Route 37, Vijayasimha Kotha LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Vincent G. DiRose and Patricia E. DiRose, Windsor $62,000
Town of Canton: 10 acres, 256 Potter Road, David C. Patterson and Ann R. Patterson, by her attorney-in-fact, David C. Patterson, Darnestown, Md., sold to James E. Rose and Pamela A. Rose, Canton $260,000
Town of Waddington: 0.28 acres, beginning east of New York State Power Authority Marker WA-135 and running south, Trudy Elaine Caswell-Ryan, Waddington; Tina Nonnie Caswell, Endicott; Troy Remington Caswell, Ballston Spa; and Sue Caswell, Waddington, sold to Nicole Maxner and Corey Maxner, Waddington $15,000
Town of DeKalb: 17.4 acres, 701 Maple Ridge Road, Christopher Neurath, Lexington, Mass., sold to Marc Leuthold, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Hammond: 1.29 acres, beginning in division line between lands conveyed to Jas-Ton LLC on north and south, Salvatore Bellavia, Baldwinsville, sold to Monarco J. DiFrancesco and George W. Rolston, Friendsville, Pa. $35,000
Town of Morristown: 0.12 acres, 2690 and 2692 Route 37, Daniel F. Ward, Evans Mills, sold to Timothy J. Evans and Debra R. Brenno, Brier Hill $120,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 111 Mill Street, James J. Harvey, Jacksonville, Fla., administrator of estate of the late James L. Harvey, sold to Rickey Crumbley, Irvington $57,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel 1: 0.293 acres; and Parcel 2: 0.165 acres, 61 County Route 40, Garrett Carol Waite and Marissa Ann Waite, Massena, sold to Vanessa Bradleigh Holmes, Springville, Utah $105,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel 1: 2.5 acres, beginning in northerly corner of lots 418 and 419; Parcel 2: 34 acres, beginning in east line of lot 319 at northeast corner of 41 acre parcel; and Parcel 3: 25.46 acres, beginning at common corner of lots 419, 420, 438 and 437, James E. Sheehan and Michelle A. Sheehan, Potsdam, sold to Carl Day and Alane Day, DeKalb Junction $85,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 10 Clough Street, Devere D. Rumble and Mary M. Rumble, Copenhagen, sold to Fortune Global Monopoly LLC, Brooklyn $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 7, 2022:
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection with Elwood Road, Linda Mashaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Sonja Schnur, Brasher Falls $2,000
Town of Pierrepont: 3.83 acres, 547 Selleck Road, Shawn D. Spellacy and Mercedes A. Spellacy, Canton, sold to Terra Development Inc., Potsdam $140,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, 1009-1011 New York Avenue, Cameron M. McLear, Ogdensburg, sold to Travis Gilbo and Victoria Alexander, Ogdensburg $85,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in westerly boundary of Pyrites-Russell Road (often called Churchill Street) from southeast corner of Verna Cook property, Craig J. Coffey, Pyrites, sold to Jason Pascarella, Pyrites $9,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, 68 Main Street, Ronald F. Boczarski and Carolyn J. Boczarski, Buffalo, sold to Kathleen Crecco, Niagara Falls $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 8, 2022:
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, 21 Chippewa Point Road East, Julia A. Austin, Hammond, sold to Charles Thiaville, Manlius $2,150,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, Pine Tree Island, Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Mary E. Fowles, trustee, Doylestown, Pa., sold to Garnett Trust, and James E. Garnett and Lynn K. Garnett, trustees, Sioux Falls, S.D. $585,000
Town of Stockholm: 43 acres, 2889 County Route 47, Roger Taylor, Norwood, sold to Jason Mullen and Ashley Mullen, Norfolk $250,000
Town of Macomb: Two parcels, 2583 California Road, Arielle Wolter, Gouverneur, sold to Thomas J. Sippel, Conesus $460,000
Town of Edwards: 97.35 acres, 1679 County Route 24, Christine Mathews, New York City, executrix of last will and testament of the late Catherine Ella Mathews, sold to Robert R. Clintsman, Edwards $90,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.2 acres, 106 and 108 Cook Road, Jack Gladding, Massena, sold to Kevin Scott Cowlin and Jacqueline Renee Mailhot, Massena $179,000
Towns of Hammond and Rossie: Parcel, beginning on 185 from northerly side of house known as Route 2, Box 440, Hammond, Marc Murray and Amanda A. Murray, Hammond, sold to Matthew Martin, Hammond $74,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Ober Street, Timothy R. Cameron and Ruth S. Cameron, Massena, sold to Colin Lucid and Anne Marie Lucid, Massena $74,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 9, 2022:
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 38 Clinton Street, Sweet Rentals LLC, Norwood, sold to Lisa M. Mitras, Waddington $20,000
Town of DePeyster: 67.85 acres, 681 East Road, Carl Bickel and Joyce Bickel, Heuvelton, sold to Teresa Jennings, Boise, Idaho $165,000
Town of Edwards: 1 acre, 2699 Route 58, Andre Servidio and Janet Servidio, Benson, N.C., sold to Julie A. Cornell, Hailesboro $50,500
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, Route 812, Michael T. Montondo and Debra F. Montondo, Redwood, sold to Austin A. Fayette, Gouverneur $22,500
Town of Rossie: 10.4 acres, lot 6, Whitaker Road, Michael E. McConlogue, Gouverneur, sold to Glenn A. Fleurent and Kimberly G. Kralicky, Warwick, R.I. $85,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 30 acres, 1892 Route 11; 62.98 acres, off Scotch Settlement Road, Larry A. Finnerty and Laura L. Finnerty, Gouverneur, sold to Emanuel Shetler and Elizabeth Shetler, Westport $155,000
Town of Colton: 0.48 acres, 30 Cove Road Extension, private, Louise A. Bixby, Colton, sold to Jerry M. Coller and Eileen S. Coller, Dryden $315,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 31 Church Street and 23 Desmond Street, Tyler Miller, Pulaski, sold to Vivian Compton, Burke $27,500
Town of Fowler: 5 acres, 603 County Route 24, Charles A. Blair Jr. and Kimberly L. Kimble, Gold Canyon, Ariz., sold to Cody C. Colon, Fort Drum $221,000
Town of Macomb: 0.14 D Young Road, private, Terry R. Hunt and Joanne M. Hunt, trustees of Hunt Living Trust, Skaneateles, sold to Christopher H. Bliss and Michele J. Bliss, Canandaigua $60,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.17 acres, 70 Hailesboro Street, Rusty R. Westcott, Gouverneur, sold to Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur $9,500
Town of Lawrence: 3.13 acres, 3877 Route 11B, Darren C. Laurie, Nicholville, sold to John A. Bishop and Michailla J. Bishop, North Lawrence $70,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 3 River Lane, Gary Mulverhill and Patricia Mulverhill, Malone, sold to Jed N. Engels and Margaret K. Engels, Nicholville $87,000
Town of Massena: 0.25 acres, 28 Martin Street, Shawn T. Smith, Massena, sold to Lonny Findley, Lebanon, N.H. $55,000
Town of Hopkinton: 47.6 acres, beginning on road at southwest corner of Charity Prince lot, Timothy M. Kelly and Gail Kelly, St. Regis Falls $225,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 7 Tamarack Street, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Michael Bourque, Bishop, Calif. $16,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 818 New York Avenue, Donald E. Beebie, Ogdensburg, sold to Jonathan J. Rogers, Ogdensburg $48,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 10, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 9 Talcott Road, estate of Debra Langevin, by Nicholas Kormanyos, executor, Okemos, Mich., sold to Hicham Bouzrak, Lewis, Kan. $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 8 Rensselaer Avenue, Kathryn F. Massie, Ogdensburg; Sandra J. Wilson, Hammond; Donald A. Caufield, Ogdensburg; and Lawrence M. Caufield, Ogdensburg, sold to Wayne L. Ashley, Patrick R. Ashley and Karen L. Ashley, Ogdensburg $33,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 51 Park Street, John R. Spencer Jr., Gouverneur, sold to Dylan Nagle, Gouverneur $58,500
Town of Lawrence: 0.25 acres, 13 Port Kent Road, Lewis Lottie, Winthrop, sold to Steven J. and Kiersten A. Brown, Gabriels $126,500
Town of Hammond: 4.06 acres, 2015 County Route 6, Mitchell B. Hunter, Hammond, sold to Charles Clemons III and Molly Clemons, Alexandria Bay $169,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, 5434 County Route 6 and off County Route 6, Jon A. Livingston and Carol B. Livingston, Ogdensburg, sold to Kurt B. Nichols and Michele M. Nichols, Forest Hills $185,000
Town of DePeyster: Parcel, 370 Mayhew Road, Claudia Mayhew, Rensselaer Falls; Debra J. Richards, Auburn; and Richard M. Mayhew II, Ogdensburg, sold to Valerie Willard, Heuvelton $130,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, lot 4 of Red Pine Forest Subdivision, Shawn M. Morgan and Deborah A. Morgan, Tully, sold to Claudio Zullo and Jill Marie Gassman Zullo $124,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.85 acres, 606 Route 11C, Richard S. Seidel II and Kathryn B. Seidel, Winthrop, sold to Brian R. Rouleau and Brianna R. Rouleau, Clinton, Mass. $100,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 30 Elm Street, Robert D. Ramsay and Matthew J. Hafer, Potsdam, sold to Kenneth Doerhoff, Lindenhurst $350,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 14, 2022:
Town of Norfolk: 39.77 acres, 9069 Route 56, Efstathia G. Kyriakopoulos-Westmacott, Massena, sold to Leroy L. Bowen Jr. and Lois A. Bowen, Pulaski $255,000
Town of Russell: 16.117 acres, 1052 County Route 21, Jeremiah Patrick Warren, Hermon, sold to Anthony W. Wynne, Hermon $62,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 1565 County Route 38, Joshua M. Ladue, Norfolk, sold to Wade Sessions, Norfolk $60,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 10 Clinton Street, Myles Whitehead and Sylvie Whitehead, Waddington, sold to Jayme V. Smith, Waddington $145,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 10 Lake Street, Patricia Reandeau, Piercefield, sold to Dennis R. Martin, Piercefield; and Ashley R. Martin, Tupper Lake $60,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.19 acres, 12 Washington Street, Brad W. Hill and Kaitelyn E. M. Hill, Canton, sold to Jason R. Hammill, Massena $130,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel 1: 71.49 acres, beginning on highway leading from Potsdam to Lawrenceville, in line between mile square lots 52 and 53; and Parcel 2: 0.73 acres, beginning in highway leading from Meeting House to Hopkinton at D. Dunton’s southwest corner, Stockholm Sand and Gravel Inc., Potsdam, sold to Rocking C Trucking and Excavating LLC, Winthrop $100,000
