The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 15, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: 0.12 acres; Parcel 2: 0.006 acres, 622 Jefferson Avenue, Adam Pirie and April M. Pirie, Hastings, sold to Bobbie-Lynn LaShomb Willard, Ogdensburg $90,000
Town of Parishville: 72.7 acres, beginning on White Hill Road at intersection with woods road leading to the east, Michael C. Golden, Arlington, Va., sold to Wayne M. Labaff and Susan E. Labaff, Winthrop $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 65 Beach Street, Mary Beth Premo, Massena, sold to Matthew Premo, Massena $73,500
Town of Brasher: 2 acres, Quinell Road, Nelson E. White, Massena, sold to Desiray Arianna King, Quebec, Canada $7,500
Town of Louisville: 0.629 acres, 12 Dover Street, Timothy Long and Lisa Long, Massena, sold to Mary Beth Premo and Debra Burditt, Massena $199,000
Town of Madrid: 50 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of Grass River lot 54, running east, Brandy-View Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to Mapleview Farms LLC, Madrid $349,500
Town of Edwards: 5.01 acres,Map -E185, “Clear Lake Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Douglas W. Vagg Jr. and Jamie L. Page, Leroy $96,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly bounds of South Street at easterly corner of former Diagostino premises, Robert D. Rusaw and Cecile M. Rusaw, Massena, sold to David Orrego, New Bedford, Mass. $54,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 10, “Map Showing Lands to be Conveyed to Christmas & Associates Inc., in Lot Numbers 66, 67, 76 & 77,” Terry Watson, Lake Placid; and Jason C. Pedu, Lake Placid, sold to Mason Tristan Gamble, Lafayette $80,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 4 Canal Street, William H. Kenny, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Jeffrey Thibodeaux and Britney Lee Thibodeaux, Victorville, Calif. $74,000
Town of Canton: 1.02 acres, 7190 County Route 27, Jonathan D. Santamoor and Kylie E. Santamoor, Canton, sold to Joshua R. Akins and Tasha L. Akins, Hermon $118,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 16, 2023:
Town of Pierrepont: 0.91 acres, 7 Butternut Ridge Road, Jeffrey Burcume, Hermon; and Melissa Burcume, Potsdam, sold to Melissa A. Ames, Potsdam $18,000
Town of Stockholm: 6.12 acres, beginning at intersection of Hurley Road with County Route 49, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Chad Fayette and Beth Fayette, Potsdam $24,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2290 County Route 6, U.S. Bank National Association, trustee for RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT, Irvine, Calif., sold to Shehnaz Merwan Irani and Merwan Kaikushroo Irani, Oneonta $42,500
Town of Canton: Parcels, 16 and 18 Pine Street, Michael R. Snow and Brenda L. Snow, Canton, sold to Edwin A. Palmer and Kathy E. Palmer, Canton $81,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 6 Gull Pond Road, John T. Kempton, trustee of trust agreement of Thomas J. Kempton III Irrevocable Trust, Piercefield, sold to Terry Scott Powell and Andrea Edelen Powell, Hellertown, Pa. $775,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 19, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 111 Stoughton Avenue, Derreck J. Barse, Massena, sold to Kate E. Graham, Norfolk $43,000
Town of Louisville: 20.03 acres, 5948 County Route 14, Colleen M. Aldridge, trustee of Sullivan Family Irrevocable Trust, Hammond, sold to Michael A. Sullivan, Chase Mills; Alexis Sullivan, Madrid; and Lacey Sullivan, Chase Mills $70,000
Town of Macomb: 0.84 acres, 54 Downings Farm Road, David Eugene Shippee, Fort Edward; Claude Aarron Shippee, Granville; Vern Charles Shippee, Gouverneur; and Howard E. Shippee, Gouverneur, sold to Deanna S. Macaulay, Henderson, Nev. $76,000
Town of Piercefield: Two parcels, 8 Wood Avenue, Valerie Duso, Massena, sold to Seth Dailey, Tupper Lake $55,000
Town of Clifton: 0.436 acres, 14 Summit Avenue West, Frederick J. Provost, Star Lake, executor of last will and testament of the late Walter Provost, sold to Trevor Rice, Newton Falls; and Douglas Rice, Marion, Ill. $12,000
Town of Colton: 2.42 acres, 20 East Higley Road, Anne Drake, Canton, sold to Joshua Drake, Colton $83,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 322 Grant Street, Bradley J. Knight and Melanie A. Knight, Madrid, sold to Dale Lee Sheldon, Frazier Park, Calif. $37,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, 6 Sanford Road, Shirley A. Sullivan, Edwards, sold to Darren Wood, North Bangor $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 32 Somerset Avenue, Corey Reynolds, Massena, sold to Derek Derushia and Marlene Weller, Massena $52,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 16 Chase Street, Brent Ransom, Massena, sold to Thomas A. Ramsdell, Massena $56,000
Town of Waddington: 0.38 acres, beginning on River Road in northwest boundary of River Road, Thomas J. Snider, Waddington, sold to Mary Margaret Mayette, Waddington $100,000
Town of Morristown: 9.51 acres, beginning at iron cap marked “Webb-Wilhelm Surveyors” in southerly boundary of Morris Street at northwesterly corner of lands now of Tina Trudeau-Davis, Samuel J. Charlton, Heuvelton, sold to Morristown Fire District, Morristown $9,500
Town of Morristown: Unit 20, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 20 Dockside Drive, Kathleen S. Belmonte, Clifton Park, sold to Michael J. Warchol and Christie J. Warchol, Morristown $230,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.677 acres, 35 York Street, Gina M. Outman, Watertown, executor of last will and testament of the late Margaret E. Chambers, sold to Robert D. Vondell, Fort Covington $165,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 21 Orchard Road, Raymonde D’Arienzo, Massena, sold to Michael Veina and Susan Veina, Melbourne, Fla. $82,000
Town of Lisbon: 7.02 acres, Pray Road, Backus Morning Star Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to Brandon Garrett Kelley and Hilary Anne Kelley, DeKalb Junction $10,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning west of northeast corner of lot owned by Delbert P. Anson and Ramona J. Anson at intersection with Brady Road, Jacqueline Perrault and Jason Perrault, Massena, sold to Benware Dairy Farm LLC, Madrid $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 20, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 19 Erwin Avenue, Taylor R. Smoke and Chloe A. Cebek, Massena, sold to Emily Fritz and Benjamin Davison, Massena $191,000
Town of Waddington: 4.395 acres, 20 Maple Grove Road, Robert W. Thompson and Danielle M. Thompson, Madrid, sold to Penny Sue Barber, Leavensworth, Kan. $220,000
Town of Waddington: 0.319 acres, 52 Fenton Street, Katherine R. Lynch, Waddington, sold to Erin E. Sweeney, Canton $165,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, beginning in southerly bounds of Lakeshore Drive at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Alexander Boak and Colleen Boak, Michael A. Hicks, Norwood, sold to Alexander Boak, Norwood $4,000
Town of Canton: 0.277 acres, 35 Judson Street, Kristina Petty, South Hamilton, Mass., sold to Miranda Corbine and Matthew Turnbull, Canton $205,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, Block 5, lot 21, off Cook Road, Kenneth Cornell, Lake Clear, sold to Timeka Russell, White Plains $13,500
Town of Macomb: 0.25 acres, 65 Dolly Road, Mark T. Kearns and Teresa M. Kearns, Ogdensburg, sold to Kenneth W. Minde and Kelly M. Minde, Auburn $75,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.99 acres, 126 Austin Ridge Road, Jessica Sleicher, Norwood, sold to Gary A. Davis and Shelley Marie Davis, Ware, Mass. $237,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in access road from junction with Grant Road, Janet P. Patrick, Madison, Conn., sold to Charlene Haines, North Hartland, Vt. $5,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 20 Sullivan Drive, Daniel H. Polniak Sr., Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph E. Sullivan Jr., Ogdensburg $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 21, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcels, 26 and 28 Chase Street, Susan C. Cappione, Massena, sold to Michael Raimondi and Megan Raimondi, Massena $60,000
Town of Lawrence: 11 acres, beginning on Foster Road east from intersection with Peru Street, Althea C. Eames, North Lawrence, sold to Jeffrey L. Cole and Darlene F. Cole, North Lawrence $10,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 68 Pleasant Valley Road, Roger Lee Dafoe, Norwood, sold to Wannita M. Richards, Norwood $38,000
Town of Morristown: 16.71 acres, 8712 Route 58, Christopher A. Fay and Lori S. Fay, Morristown, sold to Rex Weir, White Springs, Fla. $58,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 311 Jefferson Avenue, Gregg A. Mallette and Emily H. Mallette, Ogdensburg, sold to Abby E. Refici, Ogdensburg $82,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.78 acres, 1920 Sober Street, Jessica M. Colby, Norfolk, sold to Andrew J. Wozny and Dena Wozny, Fort Carson, Colo. $275,000
Town of Pierrepont: 61.31 acres, beginning on Vaughn Road at south line of land deeded to Julia Atkin, James W. Vebber, Canton, sold to John M. Cougler and Ashley B. Cougler, Canton $20,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2.5 acres, 5048 Route 56, Kevin M. Dillon and Krystal C. Dillon, Colton, sold to Eric Johnson, Massena $148,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 22 acres, 784A Stone Church Road, Rebecca R. Martin MacMartin, Ogdensburg, sold to Shane Morrow, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Canton: 0.15 acres, 27 Chapel Street, Keri A. Gardner, Dix Hills, sold to Wire to Wire LLC, Canton $50,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 3515 George Street, Brenda S. Butterfield, Nicholville, sold to Julie G. King, Tupper Lake $111,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 22, 2023:
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in westerly line of LaGrasse Street at easterly line of block 9, John W. Turner and Yvonne M. Turner, Ava Maria, Fla., sold to Malorie Farrell and Jeffrey Farrell, Waddington $70,000
Town of Stockholm: 18.79 acres, Benton Road, Michael R. Twiss and Tammy McGregor-Twiss, Potsdam, sold to Kevin W. Jock, Brasher Falls $85,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of plot conveyed to James McDonald, running north, Marilyn Deon, Potsdam, sold to Daniel J. Roy, Tupper Lake $2,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 11 East High Street, Jason Mullen, Norfolk, sold to Carmen Mahony and Sean Mahony, Massena $140,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.98 acres, 47 Church Street, St. Patrick’s Church Brasher Falls, successor in interest to St. Lawrence Church, North Lawrence, Brasher Falls, sold to Grayson Dewitt and Sara Peterson, Hurricane, Utah; and Anita Parry, Washington, Utah $65,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.42 acres, 170 Lee Road, Scott A. Christman, Morristown; and Amanda L. Christman, Hammond, sold to Michael E. Christman and Kathleen J. Leclair, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.14 acres, 685 and 691 Morley Potsdam Road, Kenneth E. VanBrocklin and Deborah A. VanBrocklin, Canton, sold to Mark Rood and Rebecca Flanagan, Canton $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 91 Maple Street, Lyette M. Taillon, Winthrop, sold to Jessica L. Rafter, Lisbon $48,000
Town of Waddington: 0.5408 acres, 23 and 25 Oak Street, David P. Ferency, Waddington, sold to Stephanie Rose, Waddington $295,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 217 Tate Street, Roger LaRose, Norwood, sold to Michael Montalvo, Ogdensburg $85,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.691 acres, 144 Market Street, Georgia F. Schiavone, managing member of Hugo Ferst LLC, Norwood, sold to Lawrence A. Martin, Potsdam $260,000
Town of Massena: 25 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of Roosevelt Road at northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Cory W. White and Crystal G. Stehlin, Shawn M. Gravlin, Massena, sold to Sherry Oakes and Shyla Cook, Hogansburg $40,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 1067 White Hill Road, Edith Curry, Colton, sold to Michael B. Whitman and Christine A. Whitman, Colton $30,000
Town of Pitcairn: 54.93 acres, Garrison Road, Thomas R. Van Zandt, Harrisville, sold to East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $92,500
