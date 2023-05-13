The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 18, 2023:
Town of Hermon: Parcel, lot 19 on “Final Plat Whitetail Ranch Subdivision Req.: New York Land & Lakes Inc. d/b/a Moose River Land Company Premises of James F. Morrill Vera I Morrill...,” Delsey Properties Inc., Grand Island, sold to Stephen Lehigh and Nichole Anne Davis, Salt Lake City, Utah $43,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 747 County Route 23, Anna R. Chandler, attorney-in-fact for Morgan L. Rogers, Lewiston, sold to Roger C. Sprague, Harrisville $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 Highland Avenue, Kimberley E. Travis, Massena, sold to Jake A. Amo, Massena $100,000
Town of Waddington: 0.465 acres, off Waterloo Road, private, Travis S. McKnight and Natalie M. McKnight, Chase Mills, sold to William P. Tiernan and Marcia W. Tiernan, Waddington $10,000
Town of Potsdam: 57.27 acres, woodlot, beginning in easterly bounds of Town of Potsdam at southeasterly corner of lot 20, Randly L. Martin, Potsdam, sold to Charles J. Merriman, Potsdam $7,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1307 Knox Street, Rocket Mortgage LLC, Detroit, Mich., sold to Aqeel A. Khan, Bloomingdale, Ill. $35,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 616 Greene Street, Kyle R. Cushman, Ogdensburg, sold to Tina Menza and Adam Jaquish, Ogdensburg $48,000
Town of Hammond: 0.89 acres, beginning on Oak Point Road from intersection with Sand Street Road, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to J. Michael Martin, Hammond $1,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.115 acres, 608 Franklin Street, Leslie A. Mills, Ogdensburg, sold to Dylan J. Ward, Ogdensburg $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 19, 2023:
Town of Russell: Parcel, 2070 County Route 27, Claude E. Davis Jr., Tupper Lake, sold to Darryl Bell, Tupper Lake $17,500
Town of Hammond: 30 acres, beginning on “Block” Lake Road at westerly corner of John A. Evans lot, James Steven Mahay and Marie Mahay, Hammond, sold to Jamie Len Dunn and Aaron Edward Moses, Liverpool $10,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 56 Bishop Avenue, James R. Sovie, McLean, Va., sold to Dallas Myers and Darcy Myers, Branson, Mo. $90,000
Town of Colton: 2 acres, 4353 Route 56, Vicki S. McCarthy, South Colton, sold to Kameron W. Murdock and Chad A. Coffey, Potsdam $45,000
Town of DePeyster: Parcel, 4417 County Route 10, The Young Buyer LLC, Glen Cove, sold to Ian Scott Stewart and Graeme Jeffrey Stewart, 29 Pams, Calif. $16,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 118 Jefferson Avenue, Dale L. Tucker and Nancy J. Tucker, Massena, sold to Jeffrey Ayala, Cibolo, Texas $113,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 20, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1119 Ford Street, Frederick P. Bean, Ogdensburg; Randy S. Bean, Tupper Lake; Ricky A. Bean, Ogdensburg; and Diane Bean, Ogdensburg, sold to Brian D. Bates and Tonya Lawton-Bates, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Lisbon: 16.55 acres, beginning in westerly line of great lot 2 at intersection of southerly line of Railroad, Donald G. Strader, Ogdensburg; and David J. Strader, Ogdensburg, sold to Knollwood Farms LLC, Lisbon $22,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 43 Urban Drive, Ann Marie Vincent, Brunswick, Maine; and Robert J. Claffey, Norfolk, sold to Philip D. Converse, Manchester, N.H. $107,000
Town of Edwards: 0.76 acres, 543 and 544 River Road, Arnold J. Chapin and Theresa L. Hoover, Edwards, sold to Keegan L. Chapin, Edwards $25,000
Town of Lisbon: 50 acres, 7818 County Route 27, and County Route 27, Daniel Swartzentruber and Susan Swartzentruber, Lisbon, sold to Joseph R. Swartzentruber and Anna D. Swartzentruber, Lisbon $135,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 14 Serra Lane, Mary G. Sontag, Beverly Hill, Mich., sold to Dennis W. Dzubinski Jr. and Amber M. Dzubinski, Springfield, Va. $279,000
Town of Canton: 0.6 acres, 49 Gouverneur Street, Adam Todd, Canton, sold to Wilson Matos Ramos, Canton $80,000
Town of Colton: 4.93 acres, beginning on Mill Street at southeast corner of Ernie Barton lot, Edward J. Boyce and Brenda C. Boyce, South Colton, sold to Matthew Planty and Randi-Lee Planty, Colton $8,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 8 West Main Street, Lawrence W. Labarge and Jamie N. Labarge, Norfolk, sold to Christopher S. Sweeney, Norfolk $68,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 22 Washington Street, Norman J. DeCelles, executor of estate of Marilyn DeCelles, Massena, sold to Hanna R. Siddon, Massena $78,000
Town of Canton: 6.76 acres, 1518 County Route 25, Stephen C. Hietsch and Rebecca A. Hietsch, Concord, N.H., sold to Jennifer Everett, Summit, N.J. $366,500
Town of Russell: 1 acre, 4489 County Route 24, Harry G. Adner Jr. and Laurie Adner, Norwood, sold to Dawn M. Carlin, Edwards $6,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.229 acres, 521 New York Avenue, Leslie A. Jenkins, Ogdensburg, sold to Zerabeth Dafoe and Jason B. Dafoe, Ogdensburg $118,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 404 Rensselaer Avenue, Robert C. Kennedy, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy L. Wulf, Ogdensburg $185,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 721 Riverside Avenue, Riverjay Property Management LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Jordan D. Compo and Amber M. Compo, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Fine: 150 acres, off Briggs Switch Road, Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake, sold to William G. Martin and Cherie A. Martin, Seneca Falls $220,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 21, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 26 Hospital Drive, Rick A. Mendes, Massena, sold to Kim J. Mossow and Michelle A. Mossow, Brasher Falls $100,000
Town of Colton: 34.56 acres, beginning in west line of section 11, at northwest corner of John B. Gorman lot, Jeremiah M. Hayes, Tupper Lake, sold to Daniel J. Hayes, Potsdam $7,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 54 Fenton Street, David M. Reynolds, Waddington, sold to Noel Robinson and Brittany Streeter, Waddington $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 24, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: 6.37 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Route 56, Brent Kuenzler and Julie A. Kuenzler, Massena, sold to Dane Ames, Canton $33,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.34 acres, 17 Haggerty Road, Nancy S. Kear, Canton, sold to Charity Hayes, Dickinson Center $196,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 343 Lakeshore Drive, Ralph E. Morse and Daborah G. Mors, Norwood, sold to Shane Thomas Alexander and Deborah Jean Sitarz, Wappingers Falls $205,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 48 Judson Street, Thomas J. Stafford, North Bangor, executor of estate of John E. Stafford, sold to Donald W. Labarge and Gabrielle R. Labarge, Brasher Falls $163,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, beginning at fence post in easterly corner of lands conveyed to John Ellison and Marilyn Ellison, Joseph D. Bertrand, Ogdensburg, sold to Riverledge Retreats LLC, Watertown $330,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, 929 and 933 Ford Street, Nathan Farrell and Kathryn A. Farrell, Delmar, sold to Parent Properties LP, Ogdensburg $50,000
