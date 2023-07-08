The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 19, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 8 Marie Street, Mari-Jo Daoust, Massena, sold to Crystal St. John and Justin Coller, Massena $130,000
Town of Colton: 16.4 acres, 148 Cottage Road, James M. Snell and Diana L. Snell, Potsdam, sold to Brian J. Merrill and Brenda A. Merrill, Colton $195,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 21A Scotts Point Road, Charles D. Pilger, Tupper Lake, sold to Robyn K. Goff, Carthage $95,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, 251 Murphy Road, Ellen M. Young, Lisbon, sold to Nate D. Haggett, Norfolk $105,000
Town of Lawrence: 5.006 acres, 157 Garond Road, Shawn R. Murphy, North Lawrence, sold to Andrew Keim and Katie Keim, Heuvelton $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 20, 2023:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 120 Port Kent Road, Charles H. Maxfield, Nicholville, sold to Regis River LLC, Plumtree, N.C. $115,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.46 acres, 4889 Route 68, Susan M. McLear and Warren A. McLear, Ogdensburg, sold to Ellen M. Young, Lisbon $205,000
Town of Clifton: 5.12 acres, Parcel A of “Map of Survey Prepared for Dan O’Leary,” Michael L. Duffy, Rochester, trustee of R. Michael Duffy Irrevocable Trust, sold to Daniel M. O’Leary and Nicole O’Leary, Greenfield Center $20,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1364 Miner Street, Linda M. Laraby, Canton, sold to Precious D. Hall, Canton $85,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.2 acres, 27 Lawrence Avenue, M&M North Country LLC, Saratoga Springs, sold to Paul M. Smith, Gabriels $135,000
Town of Massena: 1.35 acres, beginning in southeast corner of Stanley Johnson lot in north bounds of South Racket River Road, Suzanne L. Ash, executrix of last will and testament of the late Theron George Ash Jr., Massena, sold to Susan Stiles, Massena $11,000
Town of Norfolk: 1 acre, 396 Gladding Road, Jane Marie Bradley, executrix of last will and testament of Mary Ann Eldridge, Huntsville, Ala., sold to Cheryl Dunn, Massena $13,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 21, 2023:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Vista Street at northwest corner of lot 60, Clara P. Cummings, trustee of The Joseph C. Pistolesi Revocable Trust, Gouverneur, sold to James M. Girard and Dianne M. Girard, Gouverneur $5,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.04 acres, 10092 Route 37, Terry L. Mahnke and Debra L. Mahnke, Ogdensburg, sold to Claire Donaldson and Kerrigan Rondeau, Lisbon $105,000
Town of DePeyster: 50.03 acres, beginning in the middle of the state road being the northeasterly corner of what is now or was formerly known as J. Shaw’s lot, Robert D. Murdock and Sharon L. Murdock, Heuvelton, sold to Eli S. Yoder and Lydia M. Yoder, Heuvelton $170,000
Town of Morristown: 50 acres, County Route 5, Frank C. Spotswood and Susan K. Spotswood, Hammond, sold to Samuel Hershberger, Hammond $51,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 6 Clinton Street, Amy Wang and Evans Wang, North Miami, Fla., sold to Paul Hornak, Potsdam $99,000
Town of Lisbon: 12.25 acres, 564 Murphy Road, Alysha M. Kennedy, Lisbon, sold to Hunter David Forsythe, Lisbon $160,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.103 acres, 623 Albany Avenue, Erik J. Foster and Sandi-Jo Foster, Ogdensburg, sold to Noah A. Jock and Alexus L. Jock, Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Stockholm: 5.7 acres, beginning on County Route 48 from intersection with former Ogdensburg Railroad Company tracks, Gerald J. Patterson and Elizabeth A. Patterson, Potsdam, sold to Daniel R. Jones, Norfolk $9,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 22, 2023:
Town of Massena: 0.15 acres, 55 Malby Avenue, Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, St. Louis, Mo., sold to Corey Matthew Tarbell, Akwesasne $28,000
Town of Potsdam: 6.47 acres, 248 Douglas, Claudia Fantone, Norwood; and Paul Fantone, Norwood, sold to Cory Ortega and Savannah Linsky, San Tan Valley, Ariz. $165,000
Town of Canton: 2 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Miner Street Road at intersection with Jingleville Road, Wilfried Eschmann Jr. and Paula Eschmann, Canton, sold to Benjamin Dent and Casey Dent, Canton $17,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 22 Catherine Street, Shawn R. Woods, Star Lake, sold to Craig R. Demmon, Star Lake $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 822 Washington Street, Debra J. Ormasen, Richville, sold to Bryan D. Cryderman, Ogdensburg $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 23, 2023:
Town of Canton: 0.39 acres, 29 Park Street, Patricia B. Gunnison, Canton, sold to Karen Van de Water, trustee of Karen Elizabeth Van de Water Living Trust, Providence, R.I. $195,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.73 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Brad Fefee at northeasterly bounds of County Route 38, Bregg Magyar LLC, Norfolk, sold to Wray Bregg Harper Real Estate LLC, Canton $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcels, 230 and 230 1/2 East Orvis Street, David G. Labelle, Massena, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $81,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 30 in Haskell Tract 1, Lori E. Distasi, Massena, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $55,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.13 acres, 155 Park Street, Randy A. Kulp Jr., Gouverneur, sold to Northern View Properties LLC, Gouverneur $35,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 16 Drumlin Drive, Zachary Jacob Miller and Camille Anne Miller Frazier, Potsdam, sold to Jan Scrimgeour and Lisa G. Propst, Potsdam $265,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 26 Stockholm Knapps Station, Mary Taylor, West Stockholm, sold to Margaret A. LaRue, Canton $42,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 1023 River Road, Georgia F. Schiavone, Norwood, administratrix of estate of the late Thomas D. Kiereck, sold to Jimmy A. Shelmidine and Deborah J. Shelmidine, Norfolk $187,500
Town of Hopkinton: 16.73 acres, beginning at monument in northerly boundary of Route 11B at southeasterly corner of Michael Wilson lot, Joan Gail Howlett and Andrea Veronica Beaulieu, Norwood, sold to L. Patrick Kelly and Karen Courtland, Lake Placid $38,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 26, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 29 Elm Street, Sylvia A. Racine, Ontario, Canada; and Suzanne N. Adams, Williston, Vt., sold to Susan Wilson and Arthur H. Williams, Port Charlotte, Fla. $70,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning on Trimm Road at intersection with easterly property line owned by Francis Downey and Frances Downey, William R. Small, executor of last will and testament of the late John A. Willard, sold to Randy A. Reynolds and Tabitha J. Reynolds, Central Square $12,000
Town of Sarahsburg: 100.45 acres, beginning in northeast corner of Chas. Elwood lot, running south on line of Malden Durham farm, Phillip Gordon Janack, Hopkinsville, Ky., sold to Chad Carlton and Jennifer Carlton, Great Valley $85,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 8578 Route 11, Gabriel R. Horst and Ruth I. Horst, Fayetteville, sold to John D. Shearer and Susan M. Shearer, Manhattan, Kan. $165,500
Town of Massena: 0.312 acres, 68 Andrews Street, David A. Frary and Linda Frary, Massena, sold to Phillips Memorial Home Inc., Massena $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 27, 2023:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 178 and 182 Fulton Road, Richard and Shannon Rupert, Heuvelton, sold to Ryan Macauley and Alicia Rafferty, Lisbon $8,000
Town of Waddington: 2.349 acres, beginning in east boundary of Fenton Street at intersection with south boundary of lands now or formerly of Thomas Cameron and Sarah Cameron, Edward Halferty, Lowville, sold to William J. Cavanaugh and Jennifer J. Cavanaugh, Waddington $27,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 9 Green Street, Jodie C. Flick, Chateaugay, executrix of last will and testament of the late Margaret Ann Cardinal, sold to McKenna E. Yette, Potsdam $160,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on Fearl Bridge Road at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Corey D. Huto, Carol E. Simpson, Winthrop, sold to Frederick M. Wright and Sarra M. Wright, Potsdam $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.53 acres, 13 Drumlin Drive, Donald Bergeron and Bette S. Bergeron, Potsdam, sold to Jean Andre Kabambi and Francoise Kapinga Bansenga, Potsdam $339,000
Town of Morristown: 1.19 acres, 4113 Route 37, Roger A. Wood and Aron Eisenkeit, Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin Bresett and Aimee Bresett, Gouverneur; and Darin Bresett, Gouverneur $260,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.138 acres, beginning at railroad spike at northeast corner of stone block building in west bounds of State Street, Michelle McGaw and Jeremy McGaw, Heuvelton, sold to Loafers Bluff LLC, Ogdensburg $174,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 515 Albany Avenue, William J. Recker, Canton, sold to Michael Montalvo, Ogdensburg $75,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.