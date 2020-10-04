The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 17, 2020:
Town of Fine: 0.34 acres, southerly side of Ranger School Road, beginning at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Isabelle Seamans and northeasterly corner of lot 40, Sherman Craig and Annette Craig, Wanakena, sold to Timothy D. Stephen, Rotterdam Junction $285,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.75 acres, beginning in west bounds of Leroy Street from intersection of south bounds of May Road, Roger B. Linden Esq., Canton, attorney-in-fact for Jie Sun and Xi Chen, Potsdam, sold to Jeremie Fish and Jennifer Fish, Wilmington $150,000
Village of Massena: 0.345 acres, beginning in west bounds of Glenn Street from southeast corner of what was known as Orvis Mill Yard lot, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to JEAGIV Properties LLC, San Antonio, Texas $25,000
Town of Lawrence: 2.5 acres, beginning in Stockholm Road west of southeast corner of lands formally owned by Steven and Melissa Sauvie, Steven Sauvie and Melissa Sauvie, Brasher Falls, sold to Shawn and Amy Durham, North Lawrence $10,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of lot formerly deeded to A.M. Randall and David McCarter and on north margin of Jo Indian Pond, Ann M. Evans, Clifton Park, sold to James M. Robert, Ballston Lake $15,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 24 James St., Corna Bassity, Wasilla, Alaska, sold to Bruce Bassity and Susan Bassity, Waddington $67,500
Town of Macomb: 16.8 acres, beginning at gravel road leading from Route 58 from northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Edward Hockenberry, Paul Mulrain, Spencerport, sold to Randi Olsen, Dover, Del.; and Scott Olsen, Glendale, Ariz. $19,000
Town of Stockholm: 11.93 acres, 720 Route 11B, Community Bank NA, Olean, sold to Taryn I. Sheldon, Potsdam $41,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 32 of Postwood Park, Mark P. Baker, Colton, sold to Mallory J. Cliff, Hannawa Falls $115,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, village lot 40 on north side of Grasse River, Michelle Rutledge, Norfolk, sold to Randy J. Fenton, Massena $63,000
Town of Stockholm: 5.12 acres, lot 15, Phelix Road, on map by Webb-Wilhelm Land Surveyors, David L. Montgomery Jr. and Sheri L. Montgomery, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Aaron Barrigar and Heather Foster-Barrigar, Winthrop $18,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 of map 2, Kathy Lynn Cross and Christianne M. Premo, trustees of Henry F. and Elizabeth J. Boyer Trust, Massena, sold to Valery I. Rupasov and Irina V. Roupassova, Gouverneur $74,500
Village of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, beginning in southwest corner of John Coyle lot on Poplar Street from Cornell northeast corner, Christopher C. Robinson and Sunhee Sohn-Robinson, Hannawa Falls, sold to Nathan A. Wilbert and Lore A. Wilbert, Flower Mount, Texas $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 20, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at Clary Street at northeasterly corner of Ernest Kirkey lot, Carl Niles King, individually and as surviving spouse of Arlene Helen King, Massena, sold to David King and Patty King, Shortsville $44,000
Town of Hopkinton: 1.95 acres, beginning at County Road 49 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Fort Jackson-Hopkinton Cemetery Association, Paul D. Hitchman and Karen P. Rowe-Hitchman, Canton, sold to Dale R. Hammond and Donna D. Hammond, Malone $15,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 303 on “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York,” William S. Hutchinson, Massena; and Scott D. Hutchinson, Catonsville, Md., sold to Lori Grenier, Russell $186,000
Village of Massena: 0.17 acres, lot 23 of block 46 on map titled “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Brian R. Stone, Massena, sold to Crystal St. John, Massena $62,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.93 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lot 7 east of southeast corner of parcel conveyed to the Town of Potsdam, Linda M. LaParr, Potsdam, sold to Lucas A. DeWeese, Potsdam $142,500
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 3 Streeter Road, US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to The Wagner Group, Sheridan, Ore. $19,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 14 in block 47 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” The Hatherleigh Group LLC, Cicero; and Carla Christopher, Syracuse, sold to Brittney L. Charleston, Winthrop $50,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 42 on ‘Subdivision Map of Gull Pond Estates,” Sharon M. Sayles, Mechanicville, trustee of The Sharon M. Sayles Recovable Trust, sold to Brian W. Neenan and Karen Z. Neenan, Peru $380,000
Town of Pierrepont: 35.86 acres, part of Great Lot 10 of Harrison Tract, beginning at northeast corner of lot sold to Daniel M. Holmes, Lyle Charleson and Joanne Charleson, Canton, sold to Big Rock RR LLC, Canton $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 21, 2020:
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of Howe Boulevard from intersection of north bounds of Mildon Road, Matthew W. Herpel and Erin N. Herpel, St. Clair, Mich., sold to Ryan M. Kocher, Canton $152,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.36 acres, lot 33 of Hillcrest Development, beginning in north bounds of Hillcrest Drive marking southeast corner of land of Saucier and Marten, Eric Dibben, Buffalo, sold to Terra Development Inc., Potsdam $120,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.58 acres, beginning on Lacomb Road east of junction to Plumb Brook, Steven P. Latulipe and Justina C. Latulipe, Norfolk, sold to Jack S. Wilson, Potsdam $172,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, in section 70, beginning on Potsdam-Hopkinton state road at southeast corner of lot conveyed to George Barney, Kim B. Hayes, Potsdam; Stephanie M. Murray, Norfolk; and Stephen P. Barney, Sterling, Mass. $45,000
Town of Canton: 0.38 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Judson Street at intersection of easterly boundary of Fisher Street, Bartley M. Harloe and Margaret B. Harloe, Canton, sold to Frederick J. Schenker and Grace I. Schenker, Canton $248,000
Town of Massena: 1.764 acres, southeasterly of North Raquette River Road and northwesterly of Raquette River, Jack R. Sauve, Moores Forks, sold to Lucas M. Monroe and Heather L. Monroe, Massena $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 1 and 2 in block 266, Thomas P. Hess Jr., executor of last will and testament of Thomas P. Hess Sr., Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew Rheome, Ogdensburg $32,000
Town of Gouverneur: 45.09 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Brad A. Drake, Craig W. Meinking and Audrey A. Meinking, Springville, sold to Stacey L. Wurst and Gary M. Wurst, Oneida $290,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of right of way southerly from south bounds of Lincoln Street, Michael J. Murphy, Manchester, N.H., sold to Diane W. Foote, Canton $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 22, 2020:
Town of Brasher: 1.33 acres, beginning in highway leading from brasher Falls to Winthrop in line between townships 16 and 17, William C. Lewis, Brasher Falls, sold to Darrick LaMay, Winthrop $25,000
Town of Brasher Falls: 4.27 acres, beginning on shoreline of Deerr River on western end of property, Craig Coolidge and Kathie Coolidge, Brasher Falls, sold to Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls $37,000
Town of Parishville: 36.38 acres, lot 41, township 13, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Geri Lynn Wilson, Colton, sold to Kevin J. Burnett and Bridgette A. Burnett, Parishville $20,000
Town of Rossie: 98.16 acres, part of lot 2 in Great Lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Laura A. Beckstead, Theresa, sold to Jacob Ball and Carrie Ball, Chaumont $212,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.258 acres, part of lot 45, beginning in north bounds of Hough Road from southwest corner of no-called Henry Fiacco lot, Judith A. Allman, Clayton, executrix of last will and testament of Louise L. White, sold to Timothy Thomas, Alamo, Texas; and Wendy Wright, Massena $40,000
Town of Macomb: 5.005 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lands conveyed to Robert L. Lewis and Dorothy L. Lewis and northwest corner of lands conveyed to the Town of Macomb, Arnold E. Mason, Ninilchik, Alaska; and Joan Mason, Gouverneur, sold to Delaney Turner, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Fowler: 11.3 acres, beginning on River Road at southernmost corner of lands now or formerly of Tracy Prashaw, John A. Mcelroy, executor of last will and testament of Richard W. Moore, Gouverneur, sold to Adam O. Cook, Gouverneur $73,000
