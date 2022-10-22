The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 8, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 4374 County Route 6, Cynthia F. Megerle, Ogdensburg, sold to Sandra M. Jensen, Lisbon $260,000
Town of Waddington: 0.25 acres, 15 Coles Creek Road, Joshua S. Burleigh, Waddington, sold to Darcy Dubuque, Chase Mills $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 37 Clarkson Avenue, Eric M. Miller and Annemarie Miller, Massena, sold to Mikaela Carroll and Nicholas Johnson, Massena $155,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 308 Isabella Street, Roy Q. Realty, by David R. Blevins and Lynn Leland Blevins, Ogdensburg, sold to Ginger McSprinkles LLC, Ogdensburg $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 838 Pearl Street, Scott M. Bradley, Lisbon, sold to Donald A. Caufield and Mary Ann Caufield, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Morristown: 0.16 acres, 461 River Road East, William McNally and Maureen McNally, Ogdensburg, sold to Kathryn Farley, Kailua, Hawaii $270,000
Town of Hammond: 27.895 acres, 95 Patrick Drive, Saverio Donato, Hammond, sold to Ricky H. Shippee and Donna L. Shippee, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 205 West Cotter Road Extension, John Rheal Gervais and Sharon Frances Gervais, Ontario, Canada, sold to Up North Holdings LLC, Brasher Falls $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.29 acres, 1 Willow Street and 2 Maiden Lane, LIVG LLC, Massena; and Excelsa P. Serabian, Massena, sold to Sean David, Akwesasne $127,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.2 acres, 72 Waverly Street, Dyan C. Pcolar, Potsdam, sold to Gwen L. Bonner, Colton $133,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Norfolk to Brookdale at northeast corner of parcel owned by Ralph Irish, Earl Fred LaBar, Wolcott, sold to Roger Murray, Ellie Murray and Hailey Murray, Norfolk $31,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, subdivision lost 1 and 2 in division lot 6 in park lots 3 and 4, Cedarcrest Fund LP, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Alley Cat Apartments LLC, Ogdensburg $22,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.16 acres, 945 County Route 4, Anthony C. Corrice, Oviedo, Fla., executor of last will and testament of the late Anthony J. Corrice, sold to Anthony C. Corrice, Oviedo, Fla. $58,000
Town of Stockholm: 12 acres, 10 Sullivan Road, Dieter Mahlstedt, Winthrop, sold to Robert Gary Post, Hammond $425,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 9, 2022:
Town of Brasher: Three parcels, 1310 Route 37C, Clark Legacy LLC, Malone, sold to Joseph Todd, Bombay $68,500
Town of Louisville: Two parcels, 276 River Drive, John Agati, individually and as trustee of John Agati Living Trust, Massena, sold to Jonathan W. Chapman and Danielle J. Chapman, Massena $215,000
Town of Canton: 0.3 acres, 17 Wells Street, Allan A. Hanna, Canton, sold to Zhilu Lin and Wentao Wu, Fairfax, Va. $125,000
Town of Morristown: 3.75 acres, 526, 530 English Settlement Road, Jayne P. Gilmour, Ogdensburg, sold to Tracee Lago, Ogdensburg $322,500
Town of Waddington: 0.17 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of People of the State of New York PASNY (Power Authority of the State of New York), at intersection with County Route 44, Roger Paradis and Anita Sochia, Potsdam, sold to Richard Scranton, Tupper Lake $150,000
Town of Fine: 1 acre, 12 Eddy Road, Gerancy Holdings LLC, Hackettstown, N.J., sold to Larry E. Doriguzzi and Lisa Gerardi, Greenfield Center $467,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.3 acres, 31 Memory Lane, Merry O. Thrall and David J. Thrall, Webster, sold to Thomas B. Adams and Ann M. Adams, Sweet Valley, Pa. $189,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 39 Grass Lake Camp Road, Jonathan H. Baker and Hanna M. Baker, Canandaigua, sold to Bruce Howard and Marsha Jones Howard, Broken Arrow, Okla.; Joan Bozogian, Auburn; and Marsha Jean Howard, Sitka, Alaska $270,000
Town of Hermon: 15.26 acres and 110.39 acres, off Gates Road, Richard A. Scagliotta, Hillsboro, N.J., sold to Lisa M. Gopalakrishnan an Ajev Ah Gopala, Laguna Beach, Calif. $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 10, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 2.91 acres, 120 Regan Road, Heather Snell, Potsdam, sold to Jeffrey L. Mott and Anna E. Snell, Waddington $120,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 578 Sucker Lake Road, James L. Halsey Jr., Camden, sold to Kellen Bassette, Mexico $65,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 5243 County Route 27, Natalie B. Carranza, Malone, sold to Austin Chance Bailey and Elizabeth Ann Bailey, Seattle, Wash. $175,000
Town of Russell: 35.67 acres, beginning southerly of Boyd Pond Road and easterly of Webb Road, lot 74, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Jana Weiland, Pulaski $59,500
Town of Stockholm: 1.15 acres, 1629 County Route 49, Nancy M. McCarthy, Winthrop, sold to Brianne Taylor, Winthrop $55,000
Town of Hammond: 100 acres, beginning on Rossie Road at northerly corner of lot owned by Smith, Gerald P. Orbino and Alexandra Orbino, Beverly Hills, Fla.; Alexandra C. Lehr, Hampton, N.J.; and David Lehr, Califon, N.J., sold to David Lehr, Califon, N.J. $67,500
Town of Clifton: 3.37 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Lone Pine Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Richard W. and Frances K. Miller, Justin McAnaney and Michelle McAnaney, Jackson, Wyo., sold to James Zendman and Ann Hanley, Tarrytown $295,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.678 acres, 71 East Depot Street, Joseph Weller, Hermon, sold to Greg A. Nelson and April L. Nelson, Black River $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 11, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: 1.38 acres, 4874 Route 58, William D. Infield and Jennifer L. Infield, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew P. Monroe, Ogdensburg $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 507 Albany Avenue, Michael C. Durham and Ashley A. Durham, Ogdensburg, sold to Theodore W. Denny, Ogdensburg $15,000
Town of Hammond: 0.19 acres, 240, 248 County Route 6, Van A. Amyot, Hammond, sold to Jason M. LeDuc and Bobbie Jo McLean, Redwood $72,000
Town of Hermon: 1.55 acres, 2263 County Route 19, Todd R. Bosworth and Lynn Carr Bosworth, DeKalb Junction, sold to Jordan Durham, Gouverneur $110,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 307 County Route 28, Thomas John Godfrey, Lacona, sold to Emily Rayburn, Lisbon $62,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 314 Elizabeth Street, Matthew T. Honeywell and Amanda N. Honeywell, Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua Caruso, Ogdensburg $140,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 913 Caroline Street, Alan Parshall, Ogdensburg, sold to Alyssa R. Brenno and Anthony K. DeVito, Hammond $45,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 16 Wright Camp Drive, Route 37, Casey D. Barr, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeremy R. McGaw and Michelle A. McGaw, Heuvelton $190,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1746 County Route 14, John Blackburn and Penny Blackburn, Canton, sold to Michelle Sue Martin White, Canton $80,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 73 Dane Road, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Teresa M. Gibbons, Gouverneur $29,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1: 2.8 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection with northeast line of parcel conveyed to Margaret Woytek and Kenneth R. Woytek; and Parcel 2: 1.14 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection with southwest line of parcel deeded to William H. Schaefer and Margaret J. Schaefer, David W. Schaefer, Hammond, sold to KMJD Enterprises LLC, Port Royal, Pa. $637,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 10 Pinehurst Drive, Patrick W. Roda and Jennifer T. Roda, Hannawa Falls, sold to Matthew J. Morgan, Canton $105,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 1305 County Route 38, TJKT LLC, Massena, sold to Todd Bosworth and Lynn Bosworth, DeKalb Junction $45,000
Town of Pierrepont: 11.38 acres, 6658 County Route 24, Jason P. Felix and Kimberly A. Felix, Colton, sold to Andy Joe Foster, Colton $255,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 7294 Route 3, Christopher W. Healy, King of Prussia, Pa., sold to Mark Bannon and Lisa Gauvin, Braintree, Vt. $27,500
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 40 Barker Road, Gerald J. Hourihan and Rebecca P. Hourihan, Potsdam, sold to Daniel James Hourihan, Memphis $130,000
