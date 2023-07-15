The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 28, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 7 Washington Street, Andrew Tefft and David Cote, Hope Valley, R.I., sold to Heather Lanphear, Massena $78,000
Town of Edwards: 47.58 acres, beginning in line between lots 6 and 7 from corner of lots 3, 4, 6 and 7, Deborah J. Hathway, Brantingham, sold to Chad A. Woods, Gouverneur $16,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.09 acres, 5 Division Street, Li-Brothers Enterprise LLC, Potsdam, sold to Mad G Properties LLC, Buffalo $138,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1001 Ford Street, Jennifer Stevenson, Ogdensburg, sold to DCN Properties LLC, Ogdensburg $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 201 Main Street, Patricia H. Barr, Ogdensburg, sold to DCN Properties LLC, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 92 County Route 40, Heather M. Lanphear, Massena, sold to Adam S. Thompson and Jennifer Thompson, Massena $170,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 320 Oak Street, William B. Tolman, Ogdensburg, sold to Alayne Rae Justice, Dobson, N.C. $24,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on south shore of Oswegatchie River at northwest corner of land of Jacobs, Peter A. Paquette and Mary M. Paquette, Ogdensburg, sold to Kortney J. Brown, DeKalb Junction $30,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, 8810 County Route 27, Stephen J. Ward, Lisbon, sold to Andy J. Thivierge and Donna J. Thivierge, Ogdensburg $33,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 29, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 27, block 46 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” William A. Sekera and Barbara E. Sekera, Palm Bay, Fla., sold to Edward C. Pitts, Massena $25,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 0.25 acres, beginning at iron rod in line between New York Power Authority Monuments WA-130 and WA-131 on southerly side of Big Sucker Brook; and Parcel 2: 0.03 acres, quit claim, parcel 8687, Myron F. Burns and Diane Burns, Massena, sold to Thomas Lazore and Christine Lazore, Massena $38,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 138 Muskrat Point, John H. Besio, Jericho, Vt., sold to Michael P. McCabe and Emily B. McCabe, Massena $165,000
Town of Waddington: 0.173 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly bounds of Main Street and assumed southerly bounds of St. Lawrence Avenue, Community Bank NA, Dewitt, sold to Chad E. Acres, trustee of Chad E. Acres Intervivos Declaration of Trust, Avon Park, Fla. $150,000
Town of Edwards: Lot 2, 5.35 acres; and lot 3, 5.2 acres, on “Clear Lake Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Avraham Ashkenazi, Long Branch, N.J.; Joseph Lester Saka, Miami Beach, Fla.; and Ely Ezra Ashkenazi, Long Branch, N.J. $87,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 495 Route 11B, Ryan Snyder and Taylor Snyder, Potsdam, sold to Tammy M. Beamis, Potsdam $40,000
Town of Pitcairn: 5.68 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Joseph Hicks, Cicero $24,000
Town of Pitcairn: 23.3 acres, 208 and 210 Orebed Road, Savana Sullivan and Christopher Sullivan, Harrisville, sold to Donald G. Siegfried, Lancaster $130,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 16.73 acres, beginning on Howes Pine View Drive at intersection with northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Jerry Sheppard and Eustacia Sheppard, Gerald A. Howes, Ogdensburg, sold to No Leaf Clover LLC, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.8 acres, 138 Leroy Street, Kamal Humagain and Shova Pathak, Potsdam, sold to Sarthak Patel, Norwood $190,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 425 Grant Street, Lori A. Salazar, Ogdensburg, sold to Patrick C. Barr, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 8.09 acres, 17 Bromaghin Road, Philip S. Seguin and Patricia L. Seguin, Ogdensburg, sold to Iolene R. Tripp, Hammond $135,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 140 McKinley Court, Martin Home Solutions LLC, Troy, sold to Bull Properties LLC, Eugene, Ore. $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.05 acres, 414 Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth M. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Sandra B. Fountain, Raleigh, N.C. $218,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 9 Syakos Place, 235 Center Street, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to Norco Properties LLC, Massena $280,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 325 Church Road, Vicky L. Hotte, Middle Grove, sold to Joseph R. Vernile Jr. and Paula J. Vernile, Madrid $53,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.13 acres, 504 John Street, Shane Michael Moyer and Elissa Louise Moyer, Ogdensburg, sold to Elizabeth M. Smith, Ogdensburg $128,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 30, 2023:
Town of Hammond: 0.14 acres, 98 Dillon Point Road, Brent D. Clark and Cynthia E. Clark, Emmaus, Pa., sold to Whatsamatterdillon LLC, Philadelphia, Pa. $261,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcels, 86 and 82 Bullard Street, Alfred Baker and Ricky J. McCready, Redwood, sold to Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur $22,500
Town of Pierrepont: 12.12 acres, beginning on Noyes Road (aka Ethan Brooks Road) at southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Patricia J. Bronson, Adam Wijatkowski and Anna Wijatkowski, Quebec, Canada, sold to Michael Webster and Melissa Webster, co-trustees of Webster Living Trust, Goodyear, Ariz. $55,000
Town of Russell: 19.65 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lot 8, Gary V. Smith and April L. Smith, Russell, sold to Brenden A. Wingard and Elena J. Cohen, West Harrison $182,000
Town of Potsdam: 19.78 acres, 865 Morley Potsdam Road, Mary Caruso and Jeremy Caruso, Potsdam, sold to Shane Michael Moyer and Elissa Louise Moyer, Ogdensburg $325,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 9 Highland Avenue, Anthony E. Engstrom, Massena, sold to John Bushey and Sharon Bushey, Clinton, Tenn. $125,000
Town of Canton: 0.33 acres, 15 Wells Street, Margaret M. Bain, Canton, sold to James DeFranza and Regan DeFranza, Canton $178,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.57 acres, beginning at boundary marker on north bounds of Route 11 at intersection of west boundary of lane reserved by Carl P. Rose and Lauren Michele Bailey Rose, Gale Cunnings Calipari, Clearwater, Fla., sold to Jeffrey S. Hamilton Jr. and Jessica R. Heffner, Potsdam $199,000
Town of Colton: Two parcels, 4006 Route 56, Katherine Jane White, executrix of estate of the late Robert Allen White, Gallatin, Tenn., sold to David P. Taylor Jr., Colton $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 218 Ogden Street, Derek R. VanHouse, Ogdensburg, sold to Johnathan Trathen and Sydney Morley, Potsdam $68,000
Town of Clifton: 0.172 acres, 28 River Road, Robert A. Reil and Tammy M. Reil, Newton Falls, sold to Makayla B. Terry, Newton Falls $30,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 33 Geneva/Lincoln Avenue, Timothy Thomas Brady, Waddington, sold to Joseph L. Stone and Shirley J. Stone, Waddington $20,000
Town of Massena: 0.786 acres, beginning in west boundary of Clary Street at south boundary of Dana Street, David Basmajian, Massena, sold to Wayne Baker, Quebec, Canada $5,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 3246 County Route 6, Earl W. Smith III, administrator of estate of Carol A. Smith, Evansville, Ind., sold to Robert D. Gallagher and Michelle L. Gallagher, Leicester $65,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.36 acres, 10 Madrid Avenue, Bald Rock LLCA, Alexandria Bay, sold to Claudia Fantone, Norwood $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 3, 2023:
Town of Lawrence: 82.9 acres, 554 County Route 55, John W. Scott, North Lawrence, sold to Enos Yoder and Clarie Yoder, St. Regis Falls $120,000
Town of Russell: 26.5 acres, 482 Fordham Road, Leon J. Walrath and Viola M. Walrath, Ogdensburg $15,000
Town of Madrid: 1.182 acres, 526 Ruddy Road, Brian M. Clookey, Baldwinsville, sold to Cornerstone Properties of Northern New York, Norwood $52,500
Town of Stockholm: 1.021 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of Route 11 at intersection with Stockholm Road, Timothy A. Dillon and Lori-Ane K. Dillon, Potsdam, sold to Brittany Foster, Winthrop $45,000
Town of Louisville: 1.8 acres, beginning on road from Louisville to Massena on north side of Grasse River, Theresa R. Laventure and Julie B. Laventure, Massena, sold to Kyle A. Brown and Elizabeth A. Brown, Potsdam $82,000
Town of Hammond: 0.21 acres and 0.108 acres, 42 South Main Street, Sarah J. Murray, Hammond, sold to Emily E. Dorr, Redwood $130,000
Town of Pitcairn: 0.71 acres, 181 Stone Road, Theresa Hoover, Edwards; and Suzanne Young, Harrisville, sold to John Fordrung and Sheila Fordrung, Mount Carmel, Tenn. $12,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 618 Jay Street, Kristen E. Paquette, Ogdensburg, sold to Megan M. Montpetit, Ogdensburg $96,500
Town of Lawrence: 8 acres, 195 Hallahan Road, Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Jason Dennis and Jacqueline Dennis, North Lawrence $29,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 420 Lafayette Street, City of Ogdensburg sold to Elizabeth Lyons, Morristown; and Wendy M. Hamilton, Ogdensburg $12,000
