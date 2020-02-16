The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 16, 2019:
Town of Lawrence: 0.413 acres, soutwest portion of a lot formerly known as the Chandler lot, Bonnie T. Davey, Norfolk, sold to Duncan Cutter and Lois Cutter, Nicholville $15,000
Town of Macomb: Two parcels, 0.21 acres, Thornton’s Lane; and 0.15 acres, southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Carol J. Tuttle, Mark R. Buechler, Pittsford, sold to Jeffrey Bechaz and Melinda Bechaz, Clayton $102,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.182 acres, 24 Johnstown St., Steven A. Robbs, White Plains, N.D., Oscar Keys Jr., East Point, Ga., and Terry L. Wilson Jr., Waldorf, Md., sold to Greg Sramek, Mill Valley, Calif. $14,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1) 0.879 of an acre more or less, Parcel 2) 1.873 acres more or less, Parcel 3) 136.46 acres more or less, Parcel 4) 1.377 acres more or less, Parcel 5) 34.6 acres more or less, Parcel 6) 0.437 of an acre more or less, bounded by South Main Street and Bayley Road, Deborah F. Whitney, Malone, sold to Blue Spruce Motel, partnership of Michael R. Snyder and Gina M. Snyder, Massena $350,000
Town of Fowler: 2.4 acres, River Road, Jeff Hale, DeKalb Junction, sold to Dalton Fayette, Gouverneur $9,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 39.4 acres, McCormick Road, Harvey S. Swartzentruber and Naomi H. Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg, sold to Paul Lacombe, Ogdensburg $22,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.796 acres, northwesterly bounds of Lawrence Avenue at a southerly corner of a parcel of land now or formerly Central School District 2, Anand Thakur, Potsdam, sold to Nhan T. Huynh and Thu Thi Nguyen, Potsdam $126,500
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, Route 11C, Carrie J. Seguin, North Lawrence, sold to William J. Kimball and Carl A. Betz, North Lawrence $133,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, Miner Street at southwest corner of lot formerly owned by Solomon Wallace in 1868, Conmar Enterprises LLC, Canton, Martin Rivers, Canton, and Gilbert Rivers, Canton, sold to Linda Fay, Canton $12,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, Miner Street at southwest corner of lot formerly owned by Solomon Wallace in 1868, Martin A. Rivers, executor of last will and testament of the late Penny L. Pitts, Canton, sold to Linda Fay, Canton $2,500
Town of Potsdam: 12.21 acres, Perrin Road, Gulf Management LLC, Potsdam, sold to Sandstone Properties LLC, Potsdam $500,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, Route 37, Lindon O. Kinney, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Nancy L. Kinney, Chase Mills, sold to David C. Walker, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Brasher: 3.1 acres, lot 120 on 1838 Stevens Map, Kevin Narrow, Carthage, sold to Randy L. Martin, Potsam, and Matthew J. Morgan, Canton $5,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.5 acres, 529 Elliot Norwood Lot, Krank and Bobbi Phillips, Norwood, sold to Zachary Day, Norwood $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 17, 2019:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, mile square 5 of 8th range being a portion of lot 6, Greg G. Moore, Lisbon, sold to William E. Eggleson and Helene J. Verreault, Canton $249,500
Town of Parishville: 0.4 acres, Snell Road, Kay Peterson, Kailua Kona, Hawaii, sold to Lawrence Mcgory, Potsdam $68,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.384 acres, south of LaComb Road, Karissa J. Shirley, Massena, sold to David J. Yelle and Cheryl J. Yelle $6,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of lot 6 and small part of lot 7 northward of Clinton Street, William J. Vitek and Maria T. Vitek, Middlebury, Vt., sold to Konstantin Tovstiadi and Esta Tovstiadi, Potsdam $145,500
Town of Louisville: Two parcels, westerly bounds of Town Line Road and Cline Drive, Raymond Wood, individually and as surviving trustee of 60 Beach Street Trust, Easthampton, Mass., sold to John A. Mercurio and Cheryl A. Mercurio, trustees of John A. Mercurio Revocable Trust, and Cheryl A. Mercurio and John A. Mercurio, as trustess of Cheryl A. Mercurio Revocable Trust, Tupper Lake $145,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, South Racket Road, John A. Alden, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Geraldine A. Alden, Massena, sold to Crystal Lynn Stephenson, Massena $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 18, 2019:
Town of Louisville: 1.26 acres, north side of Kingsley Cross Road, Lawrence D. Wiley and Mary C. Wiley, Massena, Deborah Fregoe, Massena, Greg Wiley, Massena, Marcia Curran, Chase Mills, Lisa Premo, Massena, Sandy Keidel, Port Orchard, Wash., Robyn O’Neill, Massena, Christopher Wiley, Massena, Amy Wiley-Tarbell, Massena, and Eric Wiley, Brasher Falls, sold to Christopher J. Wiley and Tina M. Wiley, Massena $70,000
Town of Russell: 2.35 acres, Route 38 at west end of bridge across Grass River, Terry J. Hall, Edwards, sold to Kimberly A. Hall, Russell $18,500
Town of Morristown: 123.6 acres, parts of great lots 32 and 33, Brown Road, Richard D. Whitehead and Doris K. Whitehead, Hammond, sold to Cyril H. Aldrich Jr. and Debra L. Aldrich, Hammond, and Brandon M. Aldrich, Hammond $90,000
Town of Louisville: 3.259 acres, Route 37 in mile square 24, Stephanie Oakes, Massena, sold to Robert M. Burns and Lori K. Burns, Massena $21,500
Town of Louisville: 0.4 acres, lot 56 on a map titled “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York,” Sandra M. Geagan, Massena, sold to William S. Hutchison, Massena, and Scott D. Hutchison, Catonsville, Md. $332,500
Town of Colton: Two parcels, 5 Pine Point Drive and Stowe Bay Road, Scott R. Bennett and Debra Bennett, Colton, sold to Noah L. Burns and Macy Burns, Ogdensburg $137,500
Village of Massena: 0.17 acres, Water Street northwest corner of land of Revier, Ronald L. Daggett, Lititz, Pa., sold to Melissa Brown, Hogansburg $26,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 19, 2019:
Town of Clifton: 2.8 acres, northwest corner of School House Lot (known as Windfall Club) Cook’s Corners in lot 14, Harewood Township, Anne F. Morley, Macedon, sold to Jerome J. Diehl, Sioux Falls, S.D. $50,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, lot 47 on mape of Howard M. Smith, Virginia L. Field, Ithaca, David Field, Eatonton, Ga., Deborah Calo, Chico, Calif., and Duran Field, Rockville, Md., sold to David Peters and Vicki Peters, Westerville, Ohio $150,000
Town of Fine: 41 acres, part of lot 67, great tract 3, west half of township 12, James L. Halsey Jr., Camden, sold to James A. Tanner, Dexter $40,000
Town of Parishville: 10.7 acres, in section 27 of township 11 called Wick, Walter H. Paul and Kathryn M. Paul, South Colton, sold to Christina Connors, Albany $277,000
Town of Russell: Russell-Monteray Road, Betty O’Shea, Russell, sold to Jesse Fenlong, Russell $82,000
Town of Louisville: 0.225 acres, 9 Lincoln Drive, Charles E. Lamica, Massena, sold to Jason A. Belile, Massena $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 142, Knox Street, Randy Rolfe, Lisbon, sold to Richard A. Martin and Tara M. Richards, Ogdensburg $16,000
Town of Lisbon: 18.94 acres, in mile square lot 7, ranges, 8 and 9, Karena A. Zimmer, Rensselaer Falls, sold to John W. Matheson and Sheena R. Matheson, Canton $135,000
Town of Colton: 1.12 acres, 157 Cottage Road, Thomas I. Ford and Susan L. Ford, Queensburgy, sold to Thomas W. Guyette, Hannawa Falls $150,000
