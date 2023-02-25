The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 27, 2022:
Town of Morristown: 1.41 acres, 14 Demot Road, Shirley Wilcox, executor of estate of the late William J. Morrison, sold to David E. Beattie Jr., Lorraine $57,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 3 Chase Street, Elaine T. LaPage, Massena, sold to Alexandria Candelario, Hempstead $95,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 917 Congress Street, Andrew J. Giltner, Ogdensburg, administrator of estate of the late Frank D. Giltner, sold to Samuel Fifield, Ogdensburg $56,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.27 acres, beginning at northerly boundary of Ford Street at easterly boundary of Burton Lane, Naved Awar Qudsi, Ogdensburg, sold to Leah D. Thompson, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Colton: 0.2 acres, 4815 County Route 56, Kaylene Sullivan, Greenville, S.C., sold to Deborah J. Morgan, Colton $65,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 and 17 1/2 Parker Avenue, Phillip Wagschal, Massena, sold to Alec Graham, Carlsbad, Calif. $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.25 acres, 603 Anthony Street, Salim Almuti and Hanan Almuti, Ogdensburg, sold to Osama Mustafa, Ogdensburg $139,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 28, 2022:
Town of Waddington: 59.95 acres, Harper Road, Robert T. Connors, Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold to Percy A. Vallance Jr. and Michelle B. Vallance, Madrid $54,000
Town of Fowler: 0.52 acres, 3334 Route 58, Michael A. Macaulay and Brenda J. Macaulay, Gouverneur, sold to Travis E. Cardinell, Gouverneur $130,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 50 Miner Street, FS II Capital Partners LLC, Stamford, Conn., sold to GJR Properties LLC, Alexandria Bay $138,000
Town of Russell: 42.79 acres, part of 396 Fordham Hill Road, Frederick W. Miller and Lorraine Miller, Hermon, sold to Lawrence G. White Sr. and Diane M. Cleary White, Hermon $8,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel 1: 65.32 acres, County Route 7; and Parcel 2: 0.5 acres, County Route 7, Harold D. Bresett Jr. and Mary A. Bresett, Hammond, sold to Kevin L. Mountz, Hustontown, Pa.; and Lauren M. Rubal, Palmyra, Pa. $30,000
Town of Russell: 29 acres, 24 Silver Hill Road, Dennis Hoy and M. Patricia Hoy, Ontario, Canada, sold to Peter Hoy and Abigail Moreland, Ottawa, Canada $30,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 4149 Route 3, Star Lake DG LLC, Birmingham, Ala., sold to Agree Shelf Pa LLC, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. $1,745,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 29, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 812 Rensselaer Street, Travis S. Whalen, Ogdensburg, sold to Catherine M. Erwin, New Market, Md. $80,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 4 Berkley Drive, ARSC Enterprise LLC, Potsdam, sold to Birddog Residential Holdings LLC, Canton $128,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 30, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 60 acres, portion of parcel 1 and all of parcel 3, northwest of Bagdad Road, Lisa A. McCaffity, Newport, N.C., sold to Toni A. Kennedy, Potsdam $51,000
Town of Waddington: 1.09 acres, beginning on River Road at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Mary Margaret Mayette, Thomas J. Snider, Waddington, sold to Timothy T. Brady and Sharon L. O’Neil, Waddington $265,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 40 Mackay Road, Richard A. Trombley III, Potsdam, sold to George Merritt and Floarea Borlovan, Colchester, Vt. $149,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 224 Hariman Road, Allen Brothers, St. Regis Falls, sold to Dustin Dilaura, North Tonawanda $109,000
Town of Stockholm: 87.69 acres, Route 11B, off County Route 47, and 740 County Route 47, Ralph N. Randall, Potsdam, sold to James E. Sheehan, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 20 Hailesboro Street, Max E. Tessmer II and Brooke E. Tessmer, Gouverneur, sold to Christopher P. George and Karen L. Maclean, Rochester $55,500
Town of DeKalb: 40.14 acres, 2908 Route 11, Mose J. Swartzentruber and Rebecca M. Swartzentruber, Richville, sold to Tyler M. Goodrich and Joanna M. Goodrich, Enosburg, Vt. $37,500
Town of Hermon: Two parcels, 128 and 122 Church Street, Duane K. Hendricks and Angela L. Hendricks, Hermon, sold to Susan J. Allen, Hermon $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 10 Linden Street, American Advisors Group, Irvine, Calif., sold to Frank Diagnostino, Patricia Diagostino, Joseph Weaver and Jessica Weaver, Massena $50,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, lots 101, 108, 109, 110, 111, 113 and 118 of “Green Terrace Estates Phase 2,” Tri State Materials (NY) LLC, Sunderland, Mass., sold to Robert W. Arquiett and Andrea L. Arquiett, Madrid $30,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 106 Canton Street, Marie McDougall, Kerrville, Texas; James L. Gushea, Rensselaer Falls; and Charles O. Gushea, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Nickolas Cook, Norfolk $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 3, 2023:
Town of Canton: 0.25 acres, 17 Stevens Street, Ronald A. Houle and Roxanna J. Houle, Canton, sold to David Cullen and Lisa Cullen, Canton $120,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.15 acres, 4 Elderkin, Pamela J. Kemp Shepherd, Potsdam, trustee of PKS Irrevocable Trust, sold to Zachary Layton and Ethan Pike, Lake George $175,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 5567 County Route 10, Gary D. White, Heuvelton, executor of last will and testament of the late Douglas A. White, sold to Harvey A. Gingerich and Lana H. Gingerich, Heuvelton $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 4, 2023:
Town of Russell: 39 acres, County Route 17, Samuel T. Cote, Russell, sold to Kenneth Hall and Sadie M. Hall, Fine $83,000
Town of Morristown: 2.38 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of Route 58 with southerly bounds of County Route 6, Louine H. Hauck, trustee of Louine H. Hauk Revocable Trust, Hammond, sold to Dennis A. Haynes, Hammond $250,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in easterly line of State Road, running southerly from northerly line of lot 3, Karen T. Heiss, Ogdensburg, sold to Patrick C. Nelson, Ogdensburg $240,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 512 County Route 46, Kris A. Amundson, Poway, Calif.; and Eilagene E. Lapointe, Poway, Calif., sold to Jordan Buffham and Mya Lee Tarbell, Hogansburg $160,000
Town of Massena: 4.47 acres, beginning in south line of Larry J. Goodspeed and Alice R. Goodspeed parcel at northerly extension of easterly line of lands of Max N. Gurrola and Cathy A. Gurrola, Kymberly R. David, Massena, sold to Floyd David, Rooseveltown $4,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 5, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 722 Morris Street, Patrick C. Nelson, Ogdensburg, sold to Nicole Holmes, Ogdensburg $117,000
Town of Macomb: 4.68 acres, 5956 Route 58, Randy H. Reynolds Sr. and Cheryl A. Reynolds, Gouverneur, sold to Matthew W. Hopper, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Colton: 9.7 acres, 3 Hollywood Road, Mary P. Hall, Tupper Lake; and Diane M. Tiernan, Potsdam, sol to Dean Bianco, Lewis $10,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 79 Beach Street, Daniel A. Opalka and Nancy A. McCarley, Massena, sold to Kim C. Mereau, Massena $80,000
Town of Stockholm: 23.62 acres, beginning on Crane Road at northerly corner of parcel now or formerly of Barney R. Sieradski and Constance M. Sierdaski, Amanda I. Rowledge, Anne M. Oney and Kevin M. Oney, Waddington, sold to Brad V. Patten, North Lawrence $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1011 Washington Street, Jacob James Ward, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew A. Grennon, Lisbon $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 6, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 75 Highland Avenue, Jason Hoxie, Norfolk, sold to Rickey L. Hamelin, Hogansburg $75,500
City Ogdensburg: Parcel, 907 Morris Street, Melissa Ramie Chevrier, Ogdensburg, sold to Ashley Scott and Tyler Scott, Heuvelton $87,000
Town of Morristown: 2.06 acres, beginning in south boundary of Bay Street from intersection with southwest boundary of Main Street, Town of Morristown sold to Shawn Macaulay and Deanna Macaulay, Brier Hill $13,000
Town of Lawrence: 4.36 acres, 430 Water Street, Rebecca Votra, administrator of estate of Frederick Dashnaw, Nicholville, sold to Jara M. Chavez, Nicholville $74,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 10, 2023:
Town of Brasher: 5.7 acres, Arden Road, Gregg Villnave and Kayla Phelix, Brasher Falls, sold to Marc Thomas, Syracuse; and granting life use to Robert Benedict, Syracuse $58,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 940 and 946 County Route 12, Michael Riley, DeKalb Junction, sold to Ronald L. Blair, Gouverneur $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Beach Street, David G. Labelle and Wendy D. Labelle, Massena, sold to Thunder Anderson, Akwesasne $45,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 239 East Hatfield, Rachel Stickney-Raymo, Baldwinsville, executrix of last will and testament of the late Bonnie R. Stickney, sold to Bruce F. Gonyea, Massena $160,000
Town of DePeyster: 5.68 acres, 37 Old State Road, Joseph P. Thacker, Canton, sold to Giannoula K. Adamis Irish, Port Jervis $55,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.6 acres, 7749 Route 68, Nicholas J. Montroy, Heuvelton, sold to Kyle T. Rafferty, Ogdensburg $42,500
