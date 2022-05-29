Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 7, 2022:
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 2034 Route 812, Virginia G. Parker, Wilmington, Del., sold to Michael Trapp, DeKalb Junction $20,000
Town of Rossie: 16.56 acres, beginning in northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Lorie J. Hartle at southeasterly boundary of lands appropriated by the People of the State of New York for Highway purposes, Cory D. Hance, Hammond; and Amanda L. Hance, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph Rotundo, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.38 acres, 22 Cherry Street, United Helpers Care Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to James Eller, Potsdam $180,000
Town of Fine: 62.56 acres, 382 Route 58, Paul D. Caraballo Jr. and Bethany F. Caraballo, Newark, sold to Frankie E. Raneri, Acme, Pa. $185,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 68.97 acres, 4281 Route 812, Lucille Thompson, Chateaugay, sold James Putman, Heuvelton $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 8, 2022:
Town of Colton: 60 acres, 4920 and 4922 Route 56, William Galvin and Irja Boden, Ghent, sold to Dwight Tuinstra and Jenna Joya Blondel, Houston, Texas $120,000
Town of Hammond: 53.08 acres, beginning on Oak Point Road from intersection with northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert Sampson and Joan Sampson, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Andrew T. Bowden and Colleen M. Bowden, Hammond $100,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.4908 acres, 5494 County Route 10, Christopher C. Madill, trustee, Madill Family Irrevocable Trust, Heuvelton, sold to Jason R. Madill and Angela J. Madill, Heuvelton $85,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.55 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Huot Family Irrevocable Trust from intersection with northerly bounds of Route 37, James C. Myers, Miramar Beach, Fla., sold to Anna Huot, trustee of Huot Family Irrevocable Trust $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Woodlawn Avenue, Joseph Lapierre, Massena, sold to Tia Carroll, Ogdensburg $55,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 9, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, beginning in north bounds of East Orvis Street at southeast corner of land of Robertson, Jean Gedeon and Geraldine Viard, Quebec, Canada, sold to Robinson Moise and Nancie Exantus, Quebec, Canada $58,000
Town of Gouverneur: 5.2499 acres, 4 Country Meadow Lane, Christopher A. Easton and Pamela L. Easton, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler McCarthy, Brown Mills, N.J. $285,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.34 acres, 178 Hailesboro Street, William S. Davidson, Cason City, Nev., executor of last will and testament of John D. Davidson, sold to Jacob P. Link, Gouverneur $58,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 721 Proctor Avenue, Vinu S. Nair, Aledo, Texas; and Lakshmi Nair, Peoria, Ariz., sold to Aaron J. Langley and Kayli D. Langley, Ogdensburg $82,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 234 Route 11B, Zoie Madilyn Turner Flynn, Potsdam, sold to Kevin W. Jock and Glowil R. Jock, Norwood $30,000
Town of Canton: 0.319 acres, 62 Miner Street, 62 Miner III LLC, Rye, sold to Michael D. Whitman, Colton $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 619 Elizabeth Street, Donald J. Hooper and Margaret M. Hooper, New Port Richey, Fla., sold to John M. Mullaly, Ogdensburg $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 10, 2022:
Town of Madrid: Parcel, Ruddy Road, Trathen Land Company LLC, New York City, sold to Douglas E. Gormley, Massena $12,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 8604 County Route 27, Dana LaCoss, Potsdam, administrator of estate of last will and testament of Norma J. Ward, sold to Devon M. Shattuck, Lisbon $55,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 47 Waverly Street, Jan Scrimgeour and Lisa G. Propst, Potsdam, sold to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam $400,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 5 Meadow View Lane, Dewi White, Massena, sold to Timothy C. Brown and Marcy A. Brown, Massena $310,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.258 acres, 3100 Route 812, James Currington and Debbie Currington, Hot Springs, Ark., sold to Raymond C. Johnson Jr. and Amanda S. Johnson, Hammond $45,000
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 588 Bagdad Road, Eric Medved and Samantha Medved, Potsdam, Lissette Fernandez and Alessandro Baldassarre, Canton $240,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 432 Bromaghin Road, Georgia A. Blackburn, Ogdensburg, trustee of June M. Gilbert Revocable Living Trust, sold to Vickers Power LLC, Ogdensburg $12,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 150 Hill Road, David C. Rice and Katherine W. Rice, Concord, Mass., sold to Samuel Joseph and Laurel Balog, Hermon $91,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 11, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southeasterly side of Riverside Road from southeast corner of lot 58, Thomas Fiacco Jr., Norwood, sold to Brittany P. Landoll and Christopher R. LaPointe, Norwood $8,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, 288 West Main Street, Northern Arc Properties LLC, Altmar, sold to Susanne Saunders and Brett A. Saunders, Gouverneur $24,000
Town of Fowler: 2.005 acres, Part of 12, 30 and 65 Triangle Pond Road, Harry J. Harmer, Gouverneur, sold to Douglas Hall, Gouverneur $115,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.1 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of Leroy Street with northerly bounds of Cottage Street, Village of Potsdam sold to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam $425,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.78 acres, 34 Walnut Street, Marcy H. Ramsay, Norwood, sold to Nicholas S. Mills, Potsdam $143,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 14, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.503 acres, 5633 Route 37, Mitchel Barber, Ogdensburg, sold to Kaden Dandrow, Russell $65,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 24 Spring Street, Ann J. Villeneuve, Norwood, sold to Steven Clark and Aubree Keese, Brasher Falls $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.27 acres, 10 Chestnut Street, Eillen Sellers, Potsdam, sold to R2 Home Improvement LLC, Massena $72,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 420 William Street, Kimberly A. Hollis, Ogdensburg; Kathryn Farley, Kailua, Hawaii; and Maureen Manke, Ogdensburg, sold to David J. Hollis and Kimberly A. Hollis, Ogdensburg $78,500
Town of Parishville: 5.17 acres, 1035 Route 72, William H. Clossin, Potsdam, sold to Timothy R. Zellweger and Laura M. Zellweger, Colton $82,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 516 New York Avenue, Brandi F. Harris, Ogdensburg, sold to Joelle Vrooman, Gouverneur $74,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 11 Meadow Lane, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Theodore Walters and Alainna Walters, Gouverneur $145,000
Town of Massena: 0.245 acres, 24 Maple Street, Alan J. Couture, Webster, sold to Seth Sokoloff and Diana Sokoloff, Vancouver, Wash. $70,000
Towns of Canton and Potsdam: 10 acres, beginning in line between towns, separating land occupied by John Devlin and land contracted to Joseph C. Powers, Travis M. Norton, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Nathaniel G. Tulloch and Natascha R. Tulloch, Vancourver, Wash. $105,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.24 acres, beginning in west bounds of Route 420 at intersection with north bounds of County Route 49, Robert J. Compo and Sharon L. Compo, Winthrop, sold to Brookdale Management Group, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 38 Kent Street, David A. Clark, Cocoa, Fla., sold to Matthew Crosby and Jamie Crosby, Massena $26,000
Town of Massena: 0.12 acres, 23 Pleasant Street, Randy N. Bessio and Tammy L. Bessio, Massena, sold to David Welsh, Massena $41,000
