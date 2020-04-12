The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 5, 2019:
Town of Edwards: 6.47 acres, lot 5 on map of subdivision entitled “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas and Associates Inc.,” Richard A. Butler, Charlotteville, sold to Sarah L. Rasmusson, Bronx $21,500
Town of Hermon: 1 acre, intersection of Town Line of Hermon with southerly edge of Marshville Road, Kelsey Leigh Cleveland, Hermon, sold to Donald E. Cowles and Carol L. Cowles, Russell $20,000
Village of Canton: 0.274 acres, 110 Miner Street, Meghan L. Spadaccini, Canton, sold to Joseph R. Spadaccini and Mary Jane Spadaccini, Saratoga Springs $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 6, 2019:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, easterly bound of Pierrepont Avenue at corner where north bounds of Bay Street instersects, Frank M. Bondellio, Morristown, sold to 6Broad LLC, Plattsburgh $133,000
Several Towns: Parcel 1, 9.75 acres, County Road 101, Canton and Pierrepont; Parcel 2: Canton-Pierrepont Road, Canton; Parcel 3: 11.53 acres, County 101 at northeast corner of parcel conveyed by Lock to LaBarge, Canton and Pierrepont; Parcel 4: 0.76 acres, denominated tax map 103.004-5-3, Russell, Scott D. Chisholm and Martha Chisholm, Canton, sold to Duane H. Curtis, Canton, and Mollie L. Curtis, Canton $29,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, east margin of Clinton Street at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Lavina A. Smith by Sheldon Babcock and wife November 1, 1884, Gail M. Thomas, Gouverneur, and Ronald J. Thomas Jr., Marion, co-executors of the last will and testament of Ronald J. Thomas Sr., Gouverneur, sold to Douglas G. Mcpherson, Pennellville $5,000
Town of Colton: Parcel 1: Lot 43 of map of Samuel McEwen Lotss, and portion of lot 42 of map made by Howard M. Smith; and Parcel 2: lot 44 on a map of Beaver Point Cottage Lots, Jo Ann MacDonald, trustee of Jo Ann MacDonald Trust Agreement, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Mandi McNamara and Nicholas P. McNamara, Rensselaer Falls $160,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: Part of lot 3 in block 11 on Map of the City of Ogdensburg made A.D. 1869; and Parcel 2: Part of lot 3 in block 11 of same map, Christine E. Barefoot, Ogdensburg, sold to Barbara M. Green, Ogdensburg $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 7, 2019:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, Norfolk-Lost Nationl County Road 59 westerly of easterly line of Norman Sequin Farm, Gwen Charter, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Fred Charter, Norfolk, sold to Chad Bovay and Nina Bovay, Massena $18,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel 1: 34-70/100 acres, part of great or section lots 33, 34, 38 and 39; and Parcel 2: 10.71 acres, part of great or section lots 33, 34, 38 and 39, Michael D. Keeler, Bolton, Conn., sold to JPB Farms Inc., Nicholville $45,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.485 acres, westerly margin of Park street, Neal A. Douglas, Cape Coral, Fla., and Michelle E. Deaton, Gouverneur, sold to Patricia E. Hilts, Gouverneur $85,000
Town of Louisville: 7.0767 acres, in lot 48, northerly highway bounds of Route 37, Barney A. Revier and Diane L. Revier, Massena, sold to In-Law Ventures LLC, Massena $18,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, lot 16, house 48 Curtis Avenue, in block 104 on Mape E-9439-1, William R. Eldridge and patricia Eldridge, Haines City, Fla., sold to Steven W. Sokalski and Elaina E. Sokalski, Massena $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, portion of lot 16 in block 66 on a map made by T.B. Tate C.E. for Wright and Clarkson, Mary E. Lynch, Ogdensburg, Constance O. Ashwood, Ogdensburg, Maureen Brayton, Ogdensburg, Kathlen M. Otis, Ogdensburg, and Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Mary E. Lynch, Ogdensburg $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 8, 2019:
Town of Morristown: 0.3 acres, Black Lake Road, southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Alden and Olive Young, The Log Cabins Corp., Hammond, sold to Karl Joseph Grigg and Donna L. Grigg, Saylorsburg, Pa. $35,000
Town of DeKalb: 3.39 acres, East DeKalb Road, Daniel P. Simser, Constable, and Tracey M. Simser, DeKalb Junction, sold to Tracey M. Simser, DeKalb Junction $5,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, north bounds of East Hatfield Street, where intersected by west bounds of Domingos Farm, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Jason Hoxie Norfolk, and Ricky Hamelin, Hogansburg $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 2 in block C, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to George S. Adams Jr., Ogdensburg $21,000
Village of Norwood: 0.413 acres, square 10 of Pine Street, Norma Jean Cross and Thorold Peter Cross, Norfolk, sold to Frank R. Allen Jr. and Catherine M. Toomey, Norwood $32,500
Village of Canton: 0.3 acres, north bounds of Wilmshurst and east bounds of Cleaveland Avenue, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Laurie S. Humes, Canton $120,000
Town of Waddington: 3.87 acres, east of County Road 31A, lot 50, Brenda K. Dunning, Lisbon, sold to Jeffrey D. Jordan and Martha Leigh Jordan, Marietta, Ga. $229,000
Town of DeKalb: 26.937 acres, portion of lot 348, Paul F. Merithew and Jean E. Merithew, Theresa, sold to Michael P. Merithew and Dana M. Merithew, DeKalb Junction $150,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.2 acres, westerly bounds of Waverly Street at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of John and Linda Chirstman, Natalie J. Zuchman, Potsdam, sold to Courtney N. LaPointe, Potsdam $116,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, lot 11 in block D in Riverside Heights Subdivision, David J. Nelson and Melissa A. Nelson, Springwater, sold to David Laplante and Mary Alice Laplante, Norfolk $95,000
Town of Louisville: Four parcels, in section 20, part of Doud 16 acre lot, Eric T. Oakes, Massena, sold to Jason Novak, Massena $65,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, Route 11 at northeast corner of lot conveyed to Angelo B. Piazza and James J. Piazza, Jamie M. Jenkins, Gouverneur, sold to Sunflour Bakery and Cafe LLC, Gouverneur $78,000
Town of Massena: 0.78 acres, part of subdivision lots 35 and 36 of subdivisions of Jeremiah van Rensselaer 4000 acre patent known as tract M, Sandra M. Brothers, individually and as surviving spouse of Harold A. Brothers, Ocala, Fla., sold to Samantha Kormanyos, Massena $120,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.5 acres, southwest corner of William Morrel house lot, Irene Pickering, Brasher Falls, sold to Brian LaBier and Miranda LaBier, Brasher Falls $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 37.93 acres, part of lot 1; and Parcel 2: 16.38 acres, southwesterly corner of Cyrus A. Smith’s land, David L. Smith and Deborah M. Smith, Canton, sold to Taylor R. Ellis and Holly A. Ellis, Canton $70,000
Town of Canton: 1.99 acres, portion of mile square 1 of Third Range, William E. Eggleston, Canton, sold to Kaitlin S. Fuller and Issiah D. Thomas, Canton $155,000
Town of Edwards: 92’ x 132’ x 92” x 132’ lot, 6 Second Street, Ricky Whitford, Gouverneur, sold to Michael G. White, Russell $38,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, beginning on northerly margin of state highway leading from Edwards to Gouverneur to southwest corner of former A.M. Elliot Property, Jan C. Lennox and Patricia J. Davis, Edwards, sold to Jack L. Clark and Deborah L. Clark, Edwards $28,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Park Street lot 26, starting on southerly bounds of ParkStreet to northerly corner of Park Street lot 28, Michael Landoll, Norwood, sold to Brittany P. Landoll, Norwood $19,000
Town of Massena: Two parcels, part of Julia O. Hyde farm of Massena Springs, Olco Petroleum Group ULC, Montreal, Quebec, sold to Two Brothers Recycling LLC, Plattsburgh $5,000
Village of Waddington: 0.2 acres, southerly portion of lot 16 on Beach Street, Richard R. Lenz and Katherine M. Lenz, Waddington, sold to Martha R. Patterson, Ogdensburg $135,000
Town of Waddington: 43.3 acres, bounded on west by Main Street, Nell Pitt Corporation, Waddington, sold to MMJRML LLC, Waddington $26,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 12, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of subdivision lot 26 of the subdivision of the Jeremiah Van Rensselaer 4000 acre patent known as Tract M, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Ethan J. Mariano and Aimee L. Mariano, Massena $37,500
Town of Brasher: 0.533 acres, lot 6 and par of lots 3 and 4 in block 16, Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Faniel N. Phelix and Shauna M. Phelix, North Lawrence $28,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, north side of Waller Street, Joseph D. Gadway and Amy Gadway, Piercefield, sold to Alysia Hopkins, Piercefield $58,000
Town of Hammond: Two parcels, southwesterly half of island 33 and northeast from island 35, Dirk Duytschaever and Marie-Claude Duytschaever, trustees of Duytschaever Family Property Trust and individually, Aptos, Calif., sold to William MacQueen, Harmony, N.J. $210,000
Town of Hammond: 0.38 acres, northwest margin of Heron Road as intersected by the division line between lands conveyed to George Slocum and Elsie Slocum, Diann L. Holt, Binghamton, sold to Brett K. Belfield, Hammond $110,000
Town of Louisville: 0.417 acres, part of Asahel Wright Farm, mile square 35, Daniel E. Jacob, individually and as surviving spouse of Sally M. Jacob, Massena, sold to Dustin Lipinsky, Massena $79,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, part of the farm formely occupied by Minturn Harrison, mile square 2 of fourth and fifth ranges, Penny L. Ames, executrix of the estate of Shirley M. Ames, Canton, sold to William J. Hart and Roberta A. Hart, Canton $59,000
Town of Hammond: 0.19 acres, beginning at a concrete highway monument in the northwest line of a 22.810 acre parcel appropriated by the People of the State of New York for the Alexandria Bay-Morristown Part 2-A, Route 64-14, Louis J. Benton Jr/, Fernandia Beach, Fla., sold to C&S Marine Center LLC, Fishers Landing $16,500
Town of Fine: 0.34 acres, 7 Kenny Street, Tricia L. Snyder, Star Lake, sold to Charles E. Coon and Katelyn N. Coon, Star Lake $41,000
