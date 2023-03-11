The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 27, 2023:
Town of Massena: 0.19 acres, 4 Lincoln Drive, Gilbert H. Lachance, Massena, sold to Jolene M. Spinner, Massena $9,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 8 Whippoorwill Lane, Raymond F. Rouleau and Tonie S. Rouleau, Hannawa Falls, sold to Norman Ventura and Elaine Ventura, Grand Island $21,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in northwest corner of Edward Flynn Home Place on Main Street in East Norfolk, Sharon Logan, Norfolk, sold to Randy L. Cook, Colton $135,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.33 acres, 136 Waite Road, Gretchen M. Heiden, Potsdam, sold to Marsha E. Hollinger and Mike P. Hollinger II, Potsdam $144,000
Town of Edwards: 11.06 acres, lot 2 of “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas & Associates Inc....,” Dale J. McDonald, Ellenburg Center, sold to Jonathan A. Vance and Antonia J. Vance, Crofton, Md. $55,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 0.347 acres, 11 Clinton Street; and Parcel 2: 0.012 acres, Clinton Street, Richard D. Hough and Melissa Mae Hough, Waddington, sold to Patricia Wagner, Madrid $240,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 431 Larue Road, Robert J. Rufa, Massena, executor of last will and testament of the late Harry W. Giles, sold to McKay M. Burley, Massena $80,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.69 acres, 8728 Route 11, Thomas A. Farley Jr. and Martha Farley, Potsdam, sold to Brian D. Moore and Jeralyn Renae Moore, El Paso, Texas $144,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 5222 County Route 14, Edith Ashley, Chase Mills, sold to Tiffany Bond, Massena $137,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 231 and 232 Barhart Road, estate of Joseph B. Lundy, by Matthew R. Lundy, executor, Schenectady, sold to Eric Robert and Shirley Robert, Ruther Glen, Va. $83,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 30, 2023:
Town of Brasher: 0.25 acres, beginning on Dullea Road at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Eric Smith and Christine Smith, Paul F. Patterson and Maribeth A. Patterson, Massena, sold to Eric Smith and Christine Smith, Winthrop $1,000
Town of Brasher: 0.66 acres, 2471 County Route 55, Randall E. Henderson, Brasher Falls, sold to Richard Tiernan, Norfolk $32,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 812 Elizabeth Street, Patrick M. McNamara and Melinda A. McNamara, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph D. Lalonde and Amy L. Stevenson, Ogdensburg $123,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.65 acres, 52 Route 58, Hailey J. Rheome and Connor M. Ritz, Gouverneur, sold to James E. Curless and Lenora D. Curless, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska $165,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 33 River Street, Kirk A. Colbert, Norwood, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $50,000
Town of Canton: 1.118 acres, 30 Pollock Road, Sandra L. Fadden, Canton, sold to Dustin William Rookey, Canton $80,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, 149 Keyes Road, Stephen E. Bonno and Bess L. Bonno, Lisbon, sold to Jordan J. Backus and Terri E. Simzer, Lisbon $30,000
Town of Fine: 6.2 acres, County Route 27, Phillip Gordon Janack, Hopkinsville, Ky., sold to Thomas G. Bietz and Kim H. Schneider, Wanakena $4,000
Town of Colton: 200 acres, 460 Little John Road, Gloria J. Story, executor of estate of the late Richard R. Owens, sold to US Nature Invest Inc., Portland, Maine $410,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 212 River Drive, Wilson Hill, Suhail S. Daye, Andrews, Texas; and Maureen W. Daye, New York City, sold to Christopher G. Kormanyos and Julie L. Austin-Kormanyos, Massena $350,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.14 acres, 405 William Street, Keith Lee Shaver Sr. and Marlene J. Shaver, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey R. Jenner and Ann M. Jenner, McKinney, Texas $255,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 5 River Lane, Christopher G. Kormanyos and Julie L. Kormanyos, Massena, sold to Jessica L. Rafter, Lisbon $310,000
Town of Massena: 0.39 acres, 427 Larue Road, Irene E. Gambill, Hogansburg, sold to Crystal Chapman, Hogansburg $60,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 540 May Road, US Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., sold to Jessica R. Fadden, Gouverneur $75,000
Town of Massena: 0.374 acres, 68 North Main Street, Justin A. Provost, St. Regis Falls, sold to David Shatraw, Zephyrhills, Fla. $22,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 31, 2023:
Town of Madrid: Two parcels, 3071 Route 310 and Route 310, Lawrence Palmer, Colton, sold to Thomas Gonyou and Matisyn Beamer, Madrid $20,000
Town of Morristown: 2.22 acres, beginning in south boundary of Bay Street from intersection with southwest boundary of Main Street, Town of Morristown sold to James G. Service and Rebecca L. Service, Saratoga Springs $15,000
Town of Lisbon: 6.71 acres, 46 Cemetery Road, Elijah L. Lewis and Greoria C. Lewis, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffery Wooten and Michelle Wooten, Papillion, Neb. $398,000
Town of Lawrence: 60 square rods of land, 1146 County Route 55, Emily Durant, Winthrop, administrator of estates of Michael J. Durant and Pamela Durant, sold to Gloria Johnson, North Lawrence $40,000
Town of Lawrence: 48.12 acres, beginning on Peru Street, an extension of northwest corner of Norma Jean Jesmer and W. Craig Jesmer property, David A. Schlabach and Mary J. Schlabach, North Lawrence, sold to Albert D. Schlabach and Mary J. Schlabach, North Lawrence $60,000
Town of Macomb: 35.27 acres, beginning on Route 58 at northeast corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Maria Hall, Donald A. Ceresoil Jr., Hammond, sold to Thomas Young and Sara Young, Gouverneur $34,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 728 Washington Street, Brett A. Roach, Ogdensburg, sold to Marissa L. Smithers and Curtis S. Thomas II, Ogdensburg $83,000
Town of Massena: 1.46 acres, 158 and 162 Hall Road, Kymberly R. David, Massena, sold to Jason Anderson, Hogansburg $2,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 1, 2023:
Town of Stockholm: 0.69 acres, beginning on Route 11 westerly from Junction of Pickle Street, Bennett H. Hirsch and Pamela M. Hirsch, Melbourne, Fla., sold to Robert Bronson and Ann Bronson, Potsdam $5,000
Town of Brasher: 25 acres, beginning at intersection of Cotter Road and Youmell Road, Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills, sold to Tamara D. Henry and John Henry, Winthrop $31,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 10 Burney Avenue, Kimberly A. Moffitt, Massena; and Scott S. Moffitt, Massena, sold to ARNJR LLC, Corey Grazette and Patrick Winters, Ozone Park $16,000
Town of Lawrence: 5.702 acres, beginning on Water Street at northwesterly corner of Terry A. Sheldon and Sylvia Sheldon lot, Edward J. Carr Jr. and Kathleen A. Carr, Nicholville, sold to Next Era Contracting Inc., St. Regis Falls $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 19 Baldwin Avenue, Joshua Prashaw, Massena, sold to Corey A. Snyder and Adriana Snyder, Massena $134,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 610 Franklin Street, Joseph D. Lalonde, Ogdensburg, sold to Veda Elaine Williams, Carrboro, N.C. $110,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 Pleasant Street, Randi Warner, David Warner and Adrian Warner, North Bend, Ore., sold to Alec Graham, Carlsbad, Calif. $58,500
Town of Russell: Parcel, 104 Mcarthy Road, David M. Smith and Lori L. Smith, Canton, sold to Peter G. Hance and Jeanie M. Hance, Lexington, N.C. $41,500
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 19 Amherst Road, Tiffany Bond, Massena, sold to Martin D. White, Watertown $72,000
Town of Canton: 0.31 acres, 14 Pine Street, Timothy J. Gilson, Madrid; Stacie J. Norman, Madrid; and Daniel F. Gilson, Quincy, Mass., sold to Timothy J. Wagoner, Alexandria Bay $87,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 15 Howard Street, William G. Sommerfield, Massena, sold to Joan Hong, Massena $36,000
