MALONE — Franklin County’s proposed $103.6 million budget for the coming year drew only a few comments — and one quickly-retracted complaint — during a public hearing on the spending plan on Thursday.
The budget will raise taxes on properties assessed at full value by about 4 cents per $1,000 of that assessment, County Treasurer Fran Perry said, even though total spending is down by roughly $1.4 million.
The reason for the tax increase despite the spending reduction is a nearly $6 million decline in revenues other than taxes, Perry said. The loss is largely the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to reduce state aid to local governments by 20% in many aid categories in an effort to deal with the state’s own projected multibillion revenue shortfall.
County officials had anticipated the drop while preparing the coming year’s budget and took a number of steps to address it, County Manager Donna Kissane said. Among those steps were freezes on nonessential travel and purchases, eliminating some county positions through attrition and restructuring departments to combine duties and compensate for fewer workers, she said.
Among other changes in the offing is the consolidation of kitchens use to prepare meals for the Meals on Wheels program, an increase in reliance on grants to finance Department of Social Services programs and moving expenses related to the Adirondack Regional Airport in Lake Clear from the general fund — where the money comes from property taxes — to the tourism promotion fund, which is financed through the county’s occupancy tax on short-term rentals.
The biggest single reduction in the budget is a nearly $2 million drop in the amount the county will allocate to capital projects in the coming year.
The amount of money the county will raise through property taxes, known as the tax levy, will increase by 1.32%, from the current $17.4 million to about $17.7 million in the coming year, Perry said. The figure is well below the state-imposed limit on tax levy growth, which would have allowed the county to increase the levy to $18.3 million, she noted.
“We are actually well under the tax cap,” Perry said.
Despite that, the county also held a public hearing on a local law that would allow it to exceed the cap — which drew no comments. The local law would give the county some flexibility if financial problems arose at the last minute, Kissane said.
“We don’t anticipate having to use it,” she said.
Veteran Legislator Paul Maroun, R-Tupper Lake, added that the county Legislature has passed the same measure since the tax cap was created and has rescinded it each year because it was unnecessary.
The budget also calls for an increase in the county’s fund balance to bring the total to about $8.6 million. Growth in the balance over the past several years was in large part responsible for the decrease in the county’s “fiscal stress” score this year, Kissane noted.
The state wants the county to maintain a balance that could cover two months of operating expenses in an emergency, Kissane said. The county’s figure is now within roughly $1.5 million of that mark, she said.
The hearing drew only a handful of comments about the budget, all but one from Saranac Lake, where local officials pushed the county to reopen the Department of Motor Vehicles satellite office there and to continue — and if possible increase — support for the Adirondack Regional Airport.
The only complaint came from Westville resident Henry Travers, who criticized legislators for granting themselves a pay raise during these monetarily tight times. However, lawmakers noted that the budget does not contain raises for them, and Legislature Chairman Don Dabiew, D-Bombay, pointed out that those salaries have not increased for at least the seven years he has been on the board.
Travers apologized and said he plans to track back the source of his misinformation.
Although the hearing largely marks the end of the county’s budget process, Kissane said she and legislators will continue “fine tuning” the spending plan before its final adoption next month. There is “always a little bit of minor changes that we make” before the budget is finalized, she noted.
Dabiew called the spending plan “an outstanding budget for what we had to work with,” and Maroun, who has been on the Legislature since 1978, said 2020 was “the most difficult year” for crafting a budget that he could remember.
