Village aims to curb juvenile crime

Vandals destroyed a Halloween haunt set up by John Roder on Maple Street in Massena. Police Chief Jason M. Olson is looking to take a bite out of juvenile crime by putting more of the onus on parents to control their children’s behavior. Provided photo

MASSENA — Massena’s police chief is looking to take a bite out of juvenile crime by putting more of the onus on parents to control their children’s behavior.

“I don’t think it’s any kind of secret that our community, not just ours, but several communities throughout the state are dealing with an uptick in juvenile behavioral issues. So, I’ve had some meetings and discussions with some partners throughout the county, including the district attorney’s office and with the school district on ways we can strengthen our approach to combat the issue of juvenile delinquency,” Jason M. Olson told village trustees.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.