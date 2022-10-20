MASSENA — Massena’s police chief is looking to take a bite out of juvenile crime by putting more of the onus on parents to control their children’s behavior.
“I don’t think it’s any kind of secret that our community, not just ours, but several communities throughout the state are dealing with an uptick in juvenile behavioral issues. So, I’ve had some meetings and discussions with some partners throughout the county, including the district attorney’s office and with the school district on ways we can strengthen our approach to combat the issue of juvenile delinquency,” Jason M. Olson told village trustees.
He said proposed changes to Massena’s local law are modeled after the local code in the village of Gouverneur.
“It was brought to my attention that the Gouverneur Police Department was utilizing a form that was holding the parents of these children that were causing a significant amount of turmoil within the village of Gouverneur accountable through their village code. So, I took a lot at that. I thought it would fit very well in our existing code under our curfew,” he said.
He was told the Gouverneur program was working well, “and they usually don’t get past the written warning.”
Chief Olson said he wanted to move forward with the revisions to the local law “because basically what it’s going to do is in a sense we added a parental responsibility within the code. What that does is it holds the parents responsible for the actions of their children or minors, and there’s penalties that go along with that.”
He said that under proposed changes to the local law, the first offense is a written warning and the second offense would be an appearance ticket punishable by up to a $50 fine if convicted. A third offense would be an appearance ticket punishable by up to a $100 fine if convicted.
Any violation after that would be punishable by up to a $250 fine or a maximum of 15 days in jail, or a requirement to perform community service, or any combination.
“This is for the parent, not the juvenile, under the parental responsibility portion of the proposed local law,” Chief Olson said.
If the child continues to act in an unethical way, he said they could petition that child to family court.
“This doesn’t remove that aspect of it. We’re still going to operate in the same way we always have. What this is doing is holding the parents more responsible because there is a penal law code under the endangering the welfare section,” Chief Olson said.
He said, if it reached a certain point, the parents could face the endangering the welfare charge.
“But, there’s so many things that go on that don’t reach that threshold. So, this gives us a little bit more teeth to kind of help combat the issues,” he said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the proposed changes don’t mean the police department “is going to go out looking for children to toss.”
“This is targeted to a specific population, constant offenders,” he said.
Trustees will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes during their Nov. 15 meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Massena Town Hall.
