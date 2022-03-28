MASSENA — A project to replace the Maple Street and Center Street culvert carrying the stormwater tributary to the Grasse River may cost the village of Massena more money than anticipated.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller told trustees that, although the village received nearly $1 million for the project, they would be responsible for covering any of the cost beyond that.
“I’ve been communicating back and forth with DOT (Department of Transportation). We’ve had some issues with the way the scope of the project was handed off to a consulting firm,” Mr. Miller said. “I think we need to understand the state is going to put $997,000. Anything over that is the village. There’s no more coffers to cover everything. After $997,000, it will come out of the village’s pocket.”
He said the DOT mailed him an agreement, and trustees will need to approve a resolution before moving forward with the project. The project likely wouldn’t be put out for bid until 2024, he said.
“So you’re trying to guesstimate,” Mr. Miller said.
He said, by 2024, the cost could be more than $1 million.
“I just want the board to be aware. Hopefully by the April meeting I’m going to find out,” he said.
Depending on the cost, he said they may want to discuss if they should forego the project.
The funding was approved through the village’s 2021 BRIDGE NY application. BRIDGE NY is available to all municipalities authorized to receive and administer state and federal transportation funding. Awards are made through a competitive process and support all phases of project development, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
Evaluations are based on the structural condition of a bridge or culvert and its resiliency and significance is based upon traffic volumes, detour considerations, the number and types of businesses served and the overall impact on commerce. Consideration is also given to projects that provide demonstrable benefit for state-defined Environmental Justice Communities.
The village was one of 88 local governments receiving a share of $216.2 million to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts in every region of the state.
Village officials had hoped to replace a concrete box culvert as part of the reconstruction of the Parker Avenue bridge, which reopened to traffic in 2018. However, funding was not available at the time.
Mr. Miller also told trustees that he had met with officials from Enterprise to discuss the possibility of fleet management for the village’s vehicles. Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said during his budget presentation that one of the future areas he would like to consider was fleet management, something Mr. Miller had suggested.
Mr. Paquin said St. Lawrence County had gone to a fleet management system that had saved them significant money.
“Do we have a big enough fleet where it would save us some money? I don’t know, but at least we can explore those options,” he said.
