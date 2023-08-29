CANTON — A merger between St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) and SeaComm Federal Credit Union will not move forward following a member vote.
A meeting of the SLFCU membership was held Monday night at the Best Western, Canton, where final ballot votes were cast to decide the fate of the proposed merger.
SLFCU CEO Todd Mashaw said that out of the 3,451 votes cast, only 1,023 were in favor of the proposed merger.
The merger between the two credit unions was touted as a way to compete with a larger credit union moving into the area, increase services provided to members and allow for growth. If the merger went through, none of the six SLFCU branches would close and its 52 employees would have been safe from cuts.
However, the merger had received backlash on social media and signs asking people to vote against it can be found throughout Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.