Prosecution ready for trial in Skelly false statements case

Jeffrey M. Skelly

OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly made his initial appearance in Oswegatchie Town Court on Wednesday following the refile of charges he made false statements to police officers.

Mr. Skelly with his attorney Peter A. Dumas appeared on the refiled charges. St. Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm declared the prosecutions’s readiness for trial.

