OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly made his initial appearance in Oswegatchie Town Court on Wednesday following the refile of charges he made false statements to police officers.
Mr. Skelly with his attorney Peter A. Dumas appeared on the refiled charges. St. Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm declared the prosecutions’s readiness for trial.
Mr. Skelly is scheduled to reappear on Feb. 15.
The charges stem from an investigation into the slashing of tires at Mr. Skelly’s home last November. He accused Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, of the tire slashing.
The complaint against Mr. Skelly by sheriff’s deputies states that on Nov. 9, 2021, Mr. Skelly “knowingly made a false written statement to Ogdensburg Police Detective Jarret N. Leclair.”
On Aug. 23, Mr. Skelly was arrested following a complaint that was received “pursuant to an investigation in November of 2021 that occurred at the Ogdensburg Police Department.”
A month later, Mr. Skelly appeared before the Oswegatchie Town Court Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey on charges of providing a false statement, misdemeanors. But, the case was dismissed due to the charges being filed in the wrong town.
After the charges were refiled, he was set to appear in court on Nov. 17 but his appearance was adjourned at his request and moved to Dec. 21. He was not present at the time. On Dec. 21, his case was again adjourned until this week.
