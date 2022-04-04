Protective donation

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Office of Emergency Management and Safety is supporting the Onondaga Nation’s efforts to keep their community healthy and safe. The Tribe’s OEMS helped coordinate a personal protective equipment donation that was accepted by Onondaga Nation Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Larry Burk on March 29. The PPE donation included 750 tubs of sanitizing wipes; 10,000 children’s masks; and 144 COVID-19 Home Test Kits. SRMT Safety Officer Adrian McDonald and OEMS Administrative Assistant Katrina Jacobs who were on-hand to assist Assistant Fire Chief Burk in receiving the donation. Submitted photo
