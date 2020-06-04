CANTON — On the evening when nearly 1,000 people gathered in Potsdam to rally for Black Lives Matter and protest the killing of George Floyd, St. Lawrence County Lawmakers in Canton were questioning the ramifications of such a gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire told lawmakers Monday night during their Board of Legislators meeting the hard part of examining gatherings is the reopening phases and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive orders don’t always mix.
“So just because we have moved to a new phase, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we will have some of the new guidance for how many people can do the gatherings,” she said. “As we move from Phase I to Phase II, we did not see that the number who gather have changed.”
Legislative Vice Chairman David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, acknowledged the protest that was going on during the meeting and said, “I guess they are stealing the thunder of the COVID-19 to an extent.”
“My question is, what sort of social distancing are we watching with that? Is there any? Is anyone keeping tabs on this?” Mr. Forsythe asked. “There seems like there was a lot of effort to curtail the social distancing and all of the sudden it is coming alive this way. So I am just wondering if there is any effort or any concern? It just seems there’s been an awful lot of work that’s transpired in the last three months and it could all go for naught in just a couple of nights.”
Ms. McGuire said there was concern because the public should be maintaining social distancing for all activities.
Complaints about those types of gatherings go through the offices of County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle, County Attorney Stephen D. Button and Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe.
Mr. Button said there had been discussions among members of the county coronavirus task force, citing the protests that were happening not just in Potsdam on Monday night, but across the state in cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and New York City.
“The size and magnitude of those protests, especially in light of the fact that many of the protesters are not wearing masks, sends a conflicting message with what I believe public health and what I believe the governor has been attempting to communicate over the past three months, which is we are supposed to continue to socially distance,” Mr. Button said. “We are supposed to minimize gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals. So this is obviously creating a bit of a problem for us.
“I think everyone on this board is cognizant of the right of free Americans to communicate their grievances clearly in the fashion that they need to in order to communicate to the government,” he said. “But I think we’re having difficulty finding that balance with how we relate to them that they need to communicate it in a safe and appropriate fashion to continue the work that public health has been engaged in over the past several months and we don’t have another situation where our numbers increase.”
Mrs. Doyle said that the county has received 68 complaints as of Monday morning pertaining to large gatherings and people not wearing masks in required locations. She said each complaint is reviewed and, in some cases, letters from the county attorney’s office explaining the proper protocol have been sent out and, in others, there have been patrols sent along on education and awareness efforts.
“In all cases that we have reached out so far, folks have been very compliant and we have not had to revisit,” Mrs. Doyle said. “So I think that it has been a measured response because most of the complaints there are some pointed complaints about gathering but mostly it is about mask wearing or not wearing at store locations, social distancing at retail locations and concerns about gathering in the pick up aspect of things outside of establishments, which is a very difficult thing for the business owners to be on the exterior of the building, while the folks are waiting, monitoring that social distancing.”
In more challenging cases, she said they review them and come up with an appropriate response and dispatch that order out to the public.
“We have been challenged by this last Thursday and Friday, being concerned about the enforcement of folks moving ahead in the regard they see fit,” she said regarding the phase two reopening last week. “So we are being very careful. We are reviewing every complaint that comes in and agreeing about how we should respond.”
