POTSDAM — The provost and vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University will be the next president at SUNY Potsdam.
Suzanne Smith will begin work in Potsdam on April 17.
She is replacing Officer-in-Charge Philip T. Neisser, who was appointed to his position following the sudden death of Officer-in-Charge John L. Graham in November 2021. Mr. Graham was appointed president posthumously.
“Dr. Smith is a phenomenal leader who is well-known for her expertise in academic programming and strategic planning,” State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said in a prepared statement. “While at Georgia Southwestern University, Dr. Smith led the school’s Post-Pandemic Strategic Task Force, which helped guide the university back from the pandemic. She is well poised to build on Potsdam’s longstanding history of excellence. I thank Officer-in-Charge Philip Neisser for manning the helm after the passing of Dr. Graham and commend him for an excellent job steering the college through the process of selecting its 18th president.”
June O’Neill, chair of the college council and presidential search committee, said Ms. Smith is the right person for the job.
“I am grateful to my fellow search committee members who worked so hard on this successful search. We were impressed by Dr. Smith’s dedication to applied learning and her commitment to making sure every graduate is both competitive in the marketplace and empowered to become their authentic selves.,” she said in a press release issued by the college.
Ms. Smith said she is honored to be named president of the SUNY system’s oldest college.
“I am excited to build on the college’s longevity and use that as a tool to drive it forward to attract new students while enhancing the already successful programs Potsdam offers,” she said in the press release.
Mr. Neisser, a SUNY Potsdam alum, said he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the college during its transition.
“I have been fortunate to be part of this campus community for much of my life,” he said. “I know just how important this institution is to our region, to the state, and the world beyond,
Ms. Smith has served as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University since July 1, 2018. In this position, she has been responsible for the academic programming and planning for the university and allocating resources to meet program priorities.
During her time at GSW, Ms. Smith led an academic planning process that established several new degree programs designed to meet student and regional workforce needs.
She helped raise more than $2 million for one of those programs by working with community partners and seeking external grants. She also led the campus post-pandemic strategic task force, which resulted in the development of GSW’s three pillars of excellence: People, Purpose and Profession.
Before GSW, Ms. Smith served at Washington State University Vancouver from 1997-2018, where she most recently served as the director of academic planning and special assistant to the vice chancellor of academic affairs.
Ms. Smith is a tenured professor in GSW’s Department of Psychology and Sociology. She has over 25 years of experience teaching sociology and human development at the university level. She has received multiple awards for excellence in teaching and has written numerous journal articles and books.
Ms. Smith received her doctorate in child and family development from the University of Georgia, her Master of Science degree in family and child development from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and her Bachelor of Arts degree in behavior science from Erskine College. She has completed the Harvard Graduate School of Education Management Development Program and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Millennium Leadership Institute.
